Forget Boston, Retire To This New England City Between New Haven And Hartford With A Vibrant Community
Boston, one of the country's oldest cities, is also one of its most expensive. Although there are plenty of amenities to enjoy here, like art museums, lobster rolls by the harbor, and top-rated medical care, you can expect to pay higher prices than you would in other nearby communities. If you're deciding on a retirement destination, consider Wallingford, Connecticut, instead. This city, which is nestled halfway between New Haven and Hartford, is home to fewer than 45,000 people. In other words, it's far more tight-knit than Boston, a place where you can expect to build connections with other residents through local community centers and clubs. Plus, it comes without the price tag of the larger city.
Given Wallingford's comparatively affordable cost of living — it's over 6% less expensive than the state average — as well as easy access to medical resources, shopping, and dining, the city has garnered a reputation as one of New England's comfiest retirement destinations that will take your Social Security far. In fact, in 2025, Kiplinger named it the best place for seniors to settle down in the entire region, and about 21% of residents are over the age of 65.
A quaint downtown with top-notch eats and outdoor activities
Established in the late 1600s, Wallingford, Connecticut, has grown exponentially over the past few centuries. Today, the town spans nearly 40 square miles, and the majority of its shops and restaurants are concentrated within just a few blocks of one another downtown. "I've lived in town for 8 years, and Wallingford really does have a little bit of everything- forest, trails, creeks, and ponds for the outdoorsy types, both major and mom & pop shops and chain and locally owned restaurants," writes one resident, Mary S., on Yelp.
One locally owned restaurant is the Library Wine Bar & Bistro, which serves dishes like duck breast with Amarena cherry sauce and fresh seafood pasta in a restored library on Main Street. It's accumulated hundreds of five-star reviews on Google over the years. There's also The Bee's Knees Bistro for breakfast, which is less than five minutes from the Library Bar. It serves plates like wildberry toast and smoothie bowls topped with chia seeds.
Paradise Hills Vineyard is tucked away near an extensive nature preserve, a short drive away from downtown. The tasting room is open daily, and the winery also hosts live music, which is sometimes paired with food trucks serving fresh crepes or pizza. Before a tasting, you can explore the miles of trails in Tyler Mill Preserve, or spend a little time tending to a plot in the Wallingford Community Garden. Or you can even escape to America's best apple orchard in Middlefield, less than 10 miles away from downtown.
Community events and other benefits for retirees in Wallingford, Connecticut
Beyond the fine-dining opportunities, there's plenty to explore in Wallingford when it comes to community activities. The local senior center, for instance, hosts tribute band concerts, and there are regular Monday night movie screenings at the public library for audiences of all ages. Every Memorial Day, residents can look forward to the town parade, which marches along North Main Street.
In many ways, Wallingford feels like a step back in time. It's dotted with historic homes, some of which date back to the 1600s. The Wallingford Historic Society has been committed to documenting and displaying town history since its founding in 1916, and you can even tour centuries-old sites like the Parsons House Museum on South Main Street. The Historic Preservation Trust, which has similarly invested in preservation efforts around town, hosts seasonal events for locals like antique car shows, a springtime tea, and the Celebrate Wallingford Fall Festival.
The average home value in Wallingford is significantly less — about $419,000 compared to $793,000 — than it is in Boston, making it a comparatively affordable alternative for retirees. Access to medical care has also made Wallingford a premier destination for seniors on the East Coast: Gaylord Hospital is just 3 miles from downtown, and Yale New Haven Hospital, ranked among the world's best, is only 20 minutes away. Hartford, a bustling city home to America's oldest art museum, is about half an hour away.