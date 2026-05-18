Forget Boston, Retire To This New England City Between New Haven And Hartford With A Vibrant Community

Boston, one of the country's oldest cities, is also one of its most expensive. Although there are plenty of amenities to enjoy here, like art museums, lobster rolls by the harbor, and top-rated medical care, you can expect to pay higher prices than you would in other nearby communities. If you're deciding on a retirement destination, consider Wallingford, Connecticut, instead. This city, which is nestled halfway between New Haven and Hartford, is home to fewer than 45,000 people. In other words, it's far more tight-knit than Boston, a place where you can expect to build connections with other residents through local community centers and clubs. Plus, it comes without the price tag of the larger city.

Given Wallingford's comparatively affordable cost of living — it's over 6% less expensive than the state average — as well as easy access to medical resources, shopping, and dining, the city has garnered a reputation as one of New England's comfiest retirement destinations that will take your Social Security far. In fact, in 2025, Kiplinger named it the best place for seniors to settle down in the entire region, and about 21% of residents are over the age of 65.