This Clean Wisconsin Lake Is A Fishing Haven With Beach Fun And A Charming City On Its Shore
Wisconsin is the land of more than 15,000 lakes, with sparkling bodies of water seemingly behind every few trees. The state attracts more than 100 million visitors each year, many drawn to its renowned lake life, where opportunities for fishing, ice fishing, boating, water sports, swimming, and exploring cozy waterfront towns abound. One such charming spot is Shell Lake, tucked up in the northwestern wilderness of Washburn County, Wisconsin. Situated roughly 80 miles north of Eau Claire and 80 miles south of Duluth, Minnesota, this 2,513-acre lake offers pristine waters, abundant fishing, boating, beaching, camping, and even ATV trails, alongside a tranquil small city with hearty eats, local arts, and regional history.
How does Wisconsin determine whether a lake is clean? Unlike the Caribbean's crystal-clear waters or Iceland's glacial melt pools, lakes tend to appear murky, filled with cloudy sediment, or worse, pollutants and toxic algae blooms. But Shell Lake is considered one of the cleanest lakes in Wisconsin. The lake is monitored using a Secchi disk to measure water clarity, which can be affected by anything from decayed plants to algae blooms to sewage seepage to human activity. While clarity doesn't necessarily equal cleanliness, Shell Lake is also considered an oligotrophic lake, which means its lower nutrient count keeps algae growth low. The area is not overly developed, so agricultural and urban runoff is minimal, and the lake's 70% sandy bottom also contributes to its excellent water clarity.
In addition to its clean water, Shell Lake offers five boat launches alongside a sizable public light-sand beach that Travel Wisconsin calls "one of the best beaches in Northern Wisconsin." Nearby, campsites and RV sites ensure visitors will have no problem spending the night after a day on the water.
Shell Lake offers one of Wisconsin's best beaches along with abundant fishing and camping
Shell Lake is excellent for anglers, home to a plethora of smallmouth bass and walleye as well as plenty of panfish, musky, northern pike, and largemouth bass. According to Go Midwest Fishing, the lake's shallow south bay is a popular spot for anglers — just watch out for some reed growth on the water and busy recreational boat traffic in summer.
Mayne Beach in Memorial Park is Shell Lake's hub, with an attended boat launch, public fishing pier, sand volleyball court, playground, and picnic amenities including grills. There's also an enclosed picnic shelter available to rent. Shell Lake Municipal Campground is next door, with electric hookups, a boat launch (for an additional fee), and even boat slips. Sites can get competitive, so reservations are recommended. Red Barn Campground is a few miles east around the lake, offering spacious sites, full hookups, and even cabin rentals. The on-site swimming pond with an inflatable playground, snack bar, camp store, and indoor recreation room are added perks. Inland, the 28-site Shell Lake ATV Campground is situated along an extensive ATV trail network.
If you're visiting Shell Lake, you might also want to detour 6 miles north to fellow lake town and Washburn County seat Spooner, known as "the Crossroads of the North" and rich in railroad history, fishing, and paddling (on the Yellow River). Less than 60 miles northeast, you'll find Wisconsin's healthiest lake, Lake Owen – a larger, spring-fed lake with crystal-clear waters and what the DNR describes as an excellent selection of aquatic life.
Shell Lake offers unique dining environments, and stops for art and history lovers
In addition to Mayne Beach, Shell Lake, home to about 1,300 residents, has a charming downtown stretch near its lake, featuring a photo-op fish sign and a few restaurants. It's so small that there isn't even a stoplight, but the town frequently hosts community events, from Fourth of July festivities to art festivals.
Close to the beach, you'll find Lakeview Bar and Grill, offering views of the lake from the indoor dining room along with a full bar, nightly specials, and a menu of classic American-Wisconsin favorites from burgers and pizzas to barbecue ribs and a Friday night fish fry, a Wisconsin summer tradition. Visitors love the bloody marys, the portion sizes, and the fast, friendly service.
Another local favorite is The Potter's Shed, a unique gallery, café, live music venue, gift shop, and whimsical back garden patio all rolled into one. It serves coffee, sandwiches, and ice cream alongside art, jewelry, and handicrafts from hundreds of artists. Check out the "creative zone" for paint-your-own-pottery. "Come. Visit. This stop is a MUST on your way through or to Shell Lake," wrote a Google reviewer. "The outdoor patio is absolutely beautiful." One of Shell Lake's top-rated local dining spots is Junkyard Bar, located west of town and decorated in a rustic car-and-motorcycle motif with food and frequent live music. "It's definitely not your average bar," wrote one Google reviewer. "The atmosphere is casual and fun, with plenty of character."