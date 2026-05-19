This Clean Wisconsin Lake Is A Fishing Haven With Beach Fun And A Charming City On Its Shore

Wisconsin is the land of more than 15,000 lakes, with sparkling bodies of water seemingly behind every few trees. The state attracts more than 100 million visitors each year, many drawn to its renowned lake life, where opportunities for fishing, ice fishing, boating, water sports, swimming, and exploring cozy waterfront towns abound. One such charming spot is Shell Lake, tucked up in the northwestern wilderness of Washburn County, Wisconsin. Situated roughly 80 miles north of Eau Claire and 80 miles south of Duluth, Minnesota, this 2,513-acre lake offers pristine waters, abundant fishing, boating, beaching, camping, and even ATV trails, alongside a tranquil small city with hearty eats, local arts, and regional history.

How does Wisconsin determine whether a lake is clean? Unlike the Caribbean's crystal-clear waters or Iceland's glacial melt pools, lakes tend to appear murky, filled with cloudy sediment, or worse, pollutants and toxic algae blooms. But Shell Lake is considered one of the cleanest lakes in Wisconsin. The lake is monitored using a Secchi disk to measure water clarity, which can be affected by anything from decayed plants to algae blooms to sewage seepage to human activity. While clarity doesn't necessarily equal cleanliness, Shell Lake is also considered an oligotrophic lake, which means its lower nutrient count keeps algae growth low. The area is not overly developed, so agricultural and urban runoff is minimal, and the lake's 70% sandy bottom also contributes to its excellent water clarity.

In addition to its clean water, Shell Lake offers five boat launches alongside a sizable public light-sand beach that Travel Wisconsin calls "one of the best beaches in Northern Wisconsin." Nearby, campsites and RV sites ensure visitors will have no problem spending the night after a day on the water.