Between Chicago And Indy Is Indiana's Nature Preserve Filled With Wild Bison, Unique Birds, And Prairie Views

The area around Chicago is associated with many things, but bison probably aren't one of them. America's national mammal is far more often associated with the rugged badlands and plains of the West than the rolling farmlands of Illinois and Indiana. Yet American bison did roam through what is now the Midwest as recently as the mid-19th century, before settlement and overhunting nearly wiped out their populations. And thanks to dedicated conservation and rehabilitation efforts, these impressive animals may be making a comeback in the country's eastern plains. One Midwestern destination that's already helping lead that effort is Indiana's small but impressive Kankakee Sands Nature Preserve. Located along the Indiana-Illinois border, about 1.5 hours from Chicago and two hours from Indianapolis, Kankakee Sands is a remarkable example of ecological restoration between two of the Midwest's largest cities.

Far from being mere farmland and small towns, the border between Indiana and Illinois has a surprisingly fertile system of wetlands, rivers, and prairies that are home to a diverse range of plants and animals. Kankakee Sands takes advantage of this biodiversity by creating a home for a restored bison herd in the same area where their ancestors once roamed. Beyond bison, Kankakee Sands is also a terrific destination for wildlife watching in general, particularly for the extensive populations of birds found among the preserve's wetlands and prairies. Even if you don't get to see any notable animals, Kankakee Sands is a great spot for a short and relaxing nature hike through an extraordinary prairie setting, or even a peaceful scenic drive on one of Indiana's most nature-immersive road trips. Kankakee Sands is open daily from sunrise to sunset — and, more importantly, it's free to enter!