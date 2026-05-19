Between Chicago And Indy Is Indiana's Nature Preserve Filled With Wild Bison, Unique Birds, And Prairie Views
The area around Chicago is associated with many things, but bison probably aren't one of them. America's national mammal is far more often associated with the rugged badlands and plains of the West than the rolling farmlands of Illinois and Indiana. Yet American bison did roam through what is now the Midwest as recently as the mid-19th century, before settlement and overhunting nearly wiped out their populations. And thanks to dedicated conservation and rehabilitation efforts, these impressive animals may be making a comeback in the country's eastern plains. One Midwestern destination that's already helping lead that effort is Indiana's small but impressive Kankakee Sands Nature Preserve. Located along the Indiana-Illinois border, about 1.5 hours from Chicago and two hours from Indianapolis, Kankakee Sands is a remarkable example of ecological restoration between two of the Midwest's largest cities.
Far from being mere farmland and small towns, the border between Indiana and Illinois has a surprisingly fertile system of wetlands, rivers, and prairies that are home to a diverse range of plants and animals. Kankakee Sands takes advantage of this biodiversity by creating a home for a restored bison herd in the same area where their ancestors once roamed. Beyond bison, Kankakee Sands is also a terrific destination for wildlife watching in general, particularly for the extensive populations of birds found among the preserve's wetlands and prairies. Even if you don't get to see any notable animals, Kankakee Sands is a great spot for a short and relaxing nature hike through an extraordinary prairie setting, or even a peaceful scenic drive on one of Indiana's most nature-immersive road trips. Kankakee Sands is open daily from sunrise to sunset — and, more importantly, it's free to enter!
Kankakee Sands is one of the Midwest's most vital ecosystems
Kankakee Sands is part of a larger prairie and wetland ecosystem around the western Indiana town of Morocco. This unsung part of the state has several rich nature preserves within easy driving distance of Chicago, including the "wetland wonder" recreational destination of the Willow Slough Fish and Wildlife Area. Kankakee Sands, however, stands out among western Indiana's nature preserves for its remarkable mix of ecosystems that might otherwise disappear in the Midwest's urban corridor. Kankakee Sands protects around 8,400 acres of an area called the Efroymson Prairie, a mosaic of grasslands, wetlands, and savannas that serves as an essential home for the region's native plants and animals. In the past, this fragile ecosystem was in danger from encroaching development. However, in 1997, dedicated conservationists began the long process of rehabilitating and preserving this threatened ecosystem.
One major aspect of Kankakee Sands' rehabilitation was the reintroduction of native bison to the prairies. Before human development, grazing by bison helped maintain the natural balance of the prairie ecosystem. The disappearance of bison from the area in the 19th century likewise disrupted the prairie ecosystem. In 2016, the Nature Conservancy brought 23 bison from South Dakota to the prairies at Kankakee Sands. That herd has since grown to a population of more than 100 bison, all roaming freely and fulfilling their ecological niche just as the Midwest's vast bison herds once did for centuries.
Discover bison, birds, and trails between Chicago and Indianapolis
Kankakee Sands is a protected nature reserve, but visitors can still enjoy its sweeping prairie views and wildlife watching opportunities. For the safety of both bison and humans, the actual bison pasture is off-limits to the public. However, travelers can still observe grazing bison from Kankakee Sands' roadside viewing area. Located just off Highway 41, the viewing area has an elevated platform that lets visitors observe the bison from a safe distance. While it may not yet rival many of America's best parks for bison viewing, Kankakee Sands is a rare spot to see free-roaming bison herds east of the Mississippi River.
The preserve's rich prairies and wetlands also attract an impressive number of bird species, including many that are often difficult to find in Indiana. Most notably, Kankakee Sands is home to rare songbirds and passerines like the Bell's Vireo, the Blue Grosbeak, the Western Meadowlark, and the Henslow's Sparrow. Visitors may also spot some of the preserve's 70 different species of butterflies, 900 species of moths, and numerous dragonflies.
Kankakee Sands has a few short and scenic nature trails, particularly the 0.3-mile Monarch Trail and the 0.6-mile Wet Prairie Trail. Note that the Wet Prairie Trail closes during the winter season, as the bison herd passes through parts of it while moving to the north pasture. Visitors can also enjoy the Kankakee Sands Driving Tour that circles much of the preserve. The driving tour connects to other scenic nature preserves nearby. 50 minutes away, across the border in Illinois, is the lush Kankakee River State Park, renowned as one of the most picturesque camping destinations outside of Chicago. Of course, the town of Morocco also offers modern hotels and vacation rentals for overnight stays.