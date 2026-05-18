The Common Travel Option Baby Boomers Prefer (And It's Clear Why)
Every generation has its unique quirks, and the one born between 1946 and 1964, known as baby boomers, is no exception. Collectively, this generation is often characterized as a hardworking, optimistic, and competitive group who like to travel, taking an average of three or more trips per year. But baby boomers often enjoy exploring the world differently than the younger generations of backpackers, cruisers, and volunteer abroad travelers.
For example, baby boomers are more likely to shop local while on the road, with 63% shopping at independent stores. Comparatively, 40% of millennials and Gen Z do the same. Boomers also spend more money on travel than any other generation, with 23% spending an average of $6,000 or more while away. By comparison, only 16% of Gen X travelers spent that much.
The travel experiences baby boomers prefer also set them apart. According to a 2025 report, the post-war generation enjoys group travel at a much higher rate than those who have come after them. Baby boomers especially enjoy booking guided group tours over other travel styles. These types of tours offer the ideal mix of social connection, convenience, and low-stress planning.
Birds of a feather flock together on group tours
Baby boomers can be trendsetters, inspiring millennials to embrace the timeshare travel trend and Gen Z to take up "old lady hobbies" like scrapbooking. And as proud members of the "Me" generation, baby boomers aren't afraid to buck societal norms and spend their kids' inheritance on luxury travel, as one of the latest travel trends suggests. This generation is also helping fuel the popularity of guided tours.
Using data gathered from travel bookings and a consumer survey of 4,000 travelers in Canada and the United States, the Internova Travel Group found that adults 55 and over favor tours more than any other age group. Approximately 45% of respondents in this demographic also said that they plan to take a tour within the next year. What's more, the survey results revealed that baby boomers would rather tour with a group than with a private guide.
A little over 40% of travelers aged 55 and older said they preferred group tours over private tours. Travelers under 35 also showed some interest in group tours but at a lower rate, and generally favored private tours instead. It's clear that baby boomers prefer group tours, and their appeal goes far beyond simple sightseeing.
Boomers are a social bunch
The reasons behind baby boomers' preference for group tours may be twofold. Unlike Gen Z or even millennials, baby boomers did not grow up online. Though they're surprisingly tech-savvy, they're more old-school when it comes to prioritizing in-person interaction. For example, surveys show that boomers prefer spending time with family and friends while on vacation. In fact, it's often their top reason for hitting the road. Psychologists also report that boomers are more likely to be comfortable engaging in small talk with strangers. This skill, along with a preference for social interaction, would suggest that they're well-suited for group travel.
Baby boomers are also more than happy to sit back and let someone else handle the logistics. While advances in technology have made it easy to map self-guided tours or elaborate DIY itineraries, surveys show that boomers would often rather hand over their trip management to a professional. 44% of baby boomers see value in using a travel agent, for example, compared to 30% of non-baby boomers. While their reasons for hiring an agent likely vary, having one can save people time and reduce stress. Plus, agents provide a level of personalized expertise that you often can't get through chatbots or search engines. The same can be said of travel guides and tour companies.
On a guided tour, baby boomers can hand the mental load off to someone else. They don't have to study train routes, keep track of museum closing times, or worry about navigating unfamiliar places. If they want to revisit a classic American vacation town they used to love back in the day, all they need to do is sign up for a tour, hop on the bus, and let the guide handle the rest.