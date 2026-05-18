The Common Travel Option Baby Boomers Prefer (And It's Clear Why)

Every generation has its unique quirks, and the one born between 1946 and 1964, known as baby boomers, is no exception. Collectively, this generation is often characterized as a hardworking, optimistic, and competitive group who like to travel, taking an average of three or more trips per year. But baby boomers often enjoy exploring the world differently than the younger generations of backpackers, cruisers, and volunteer abroad travelers.

For example, baby boomers are more likely to shop local while on the road, with 63% shopping at independent stores. Comparatively, 40% of millennials and Gen Z do the same. Boomers also spend more money on travel than any other generation, with 23% spending an average of $6,000 or more while away. By comparison, only 16% of Gen X travelers spent that much.

The travel experiences baby boomers prefer also set them apart. According to a 2025 report, the post-war generation enjoys group travel at a much higher rate than those who have come after them. Baby boomers especially enjoy booking guided group tours over other travel styles. These types of tours offer the ideal mix of social connection, convenience, and low-stress planning.