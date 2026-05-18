France's Cosmopolitan 'City Of A Thousand Fountains' Teems With Artsy Vibes And Bustling Open-Air Markets

Southern France consistently ranks among Europe's most bustling destinations for millions of travelers from all around the globe. Yet, beyond the idyllic beaches and lavender fields beaming under the summer sun, you might find many places that carry less of the hype but have just as much to offer. One of them is Aix-en-Provence — or more simply, Aix. This mid-sized town of just over 150,000 inhabitants (per World Population Review) is strategically located in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region, around 30 minutes north of Marseille and 2.5 hours east of Montpellier.

The town's history stretches back to the second century B.C., when the Romans established the thermal settlement of Aquae Sextiae. Since then, water has always played a pivotal role in Aix's identity, to the point that it is also known as the "City of a Thousand Fountains," or Ville aux Mille Fontaines. Today, it still counts more than 250 public and private fountains, including the majestic Fontaine de la Rotonde, built in 1860 at the western end of the Cours Mirabeau and crowned by three statues representing justice, agriculture, and fine arts. Further along the boulevard stands the moss-covered Fontaine Moussue, while the mid-17th-century Fontaine des Quatre Dauphins (featuring, as the name suggests, four dolphins) is just a few blocks away.

The historic center (the Vieil Aix) is largely pedestrianized and features a remarkable collection of 17th- and 18th-century golden limestone buildings, which seem to glow in the sunlight. Notably, it is organized around a lively urban "spine," the Cours Mirabeau, a sort of Provençal Champs-Élysées, lined with mansions, shopping boutiques, and charming cafès — once the epicenter of local cultural life.