Consumer Reports Has Named The No. 1 Portable Carbon Monoxide Detector For Overall Satisfaction
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When it comes to staying safe while traveling, a carbon monoxide detector is an unlikely device you should pack that could save your life. That's because carbon monoxide is an odorless gas that can contaminate closed spaces, like hotel rooms, without the occupants realizing they're in danger. While fear-mongering will get you nowhere, Consumer Reports recently released a ranking of the top portable carbon monoxide detectors of 2026, selecting the Lunarlipes Portable Carbon Monoxide Detector PTH-10D as the best overall pick.
For anyone wondering whether carbon monoxide poisoning is a real threat or simply a headline-grabber, the statistics speak for themselves. "Unintentional exposure to carbon monoxide accounts for more than 100,000 emergency department visits, 14,000 hospitalizations, and 400 deaths annually in the U.S," per a report published by the National Library of Medicine. The number of fatalities rises even higher to 28,000 per year when accounting for the global population. While news stories often highlight carbon monoxide-related tragedies in hotel rooms, travelers could encounter deadly gas levels in unexpected places, including restaurants, boats, breweries, and wineries.
The Lunarlipes Portable Carbon Monoxide Detector PTH-10D performed best out of five Consumer Reports-recommended portable carbon monoxide detectors tested in the nonprofit's lab. The testers awarded each detector a score from 1 to 100. They primarily considered how quickly and accurately each detector identified carbon monoxide levels at 100 and 400 parts per million (PPM). The test also evaluated the device's ability to produce an accurate value on the display screen or via audio.
How the Lunarlipes Portable Carbon Monoxide Detector PTH-10D stacks up
The Lunarlipes Portable Carbon Monoxide Detector PTH-10D earned the highest overall score among the detectors tested. Consumer Reports praised the detector for responding rapidly and consistently to high and low carbon monoxide levels in the lab. This means you don't have to worry about the alarm sounding when there isn't a threat or vice versa.
The nonprofit also highlighted a useful feature not present in all detectors. "It also offers a customizable alarm, meaning you can set the threshold at which the device sends an alarm that's lower than the 50 ppm default," per Consumer Reports' analysis. Boasting a thermometer and humidity gauge, the device is small enough to fit in just one carry-on by attaching with a carabiner to a backpack or purse. It can also sit on a table or stick to metal surfaces, like a fridge or picture frame. The lithium battery charges via USB-C and can run on standby for 120 hours.
One area where this detector falls short is the accuracy of the number displayed on the screen. Consumer Reports found that the number doesn't always match the exact carbon monoxide concentration in the room when the level is above 100. However, this doesn't impact the detector's ability to sound the alarm when gas is present at 30, 100, or 400 PPM. The Lunarlipes detector is an essential item when packing thoughtfully for a relaxed vacation.