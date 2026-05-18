Just Off Minnesota's Iconic Gunflint Trail Is A Scenic Lake With Birdwatching And Boundary Waters Access
The Gunflint Trail is a 57-mile highway in the remote wilds of northern Minnesota, surrounded by forest and lakes. Located just off the trail, you'll find Poplar Lake, a beautiful lake encompassing 764 acres and 23 miles of shoreline. This extraordinarily scenic spot offers plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, like boating, fishing, and birdwatching, along with resorts and access to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW).
The Gunflint Trail is well-known for its hiking and paddling opportunities, and fun community events like canoe races. Ada Igoe, owner of Tuscarora Lodge and Canoe Outfitters, highlights the area's welcoming atmosphere, saying the Gunflint Trail is a "community where residents and guests are bonded by a love of wild places, and a sense of cooperation and shared history." On Poplar Lake, Trail Center Lodge is a celebrated attraction, with a restaurant, grocery store, gas station, motel, cabins, and plenty of history — it was built as a logging camp in 1938. The lodge is also the start and endpoint for the Gunflint Mail Run, an annual dog sled race that takes place during the winter.
Poplar Lake is a stunning lake, with trees lining the shore and still water that sometimes creates picturesque reflections. The lake has a maximum depth of 73 feet, with good clarity and low algae levels — the mean seasonal clarity was 8.5 feet in 2025. Only the north shore of the lake has been developed, which is where you'll find the resorts. It's a nice spot for swimming — Norwester Lodge has the only sandy beach on the lake.
Hit the water at Poplar Lake
One of the best things to do at Poplar Lake is to get out on the water. Boating and paddling are popular — the public access point is at the far western end of the lake, where there's a dock and concrete launch for trailers. Bring your own canoe, kayak, or paddleboard, or they may be included in your stay at some of the resorts. Some resorts also offer pontoon rentals or pontoon cruises to explore the lake in a relaxed setting.
One Tripadvisor reviewer praised the lake, saying, "Love the multiple islands and inlets that make up this lake. Lots of character to this lake. Gorgeous for kayaking!" There may be hidden boulders just below the surface of the water, so always be aware of hazards when paddling or boating. Fishing is another fun activity at Poplar Lake. Anglers may reel in pike, crappie, walleye, or bass, among other species.
Many people visit the Gunflint Trail — and Poplar Lake itself — to start their adventure to Minnesota's remote Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. There are three BWCAW entry points at Poplar Lake: Entry Point 47 to Lizz Lake, Entry Point 48 to Meeds Lake, and Entry Point 49 to Skipper Lake. The Lizz Lake entry point is the most popular, as the other two require portages of about 1 mile. While you can set off from Poplar Lake for a multi-day adventure, it's also possible to do a day trip into the Boundary Waters. You'll need a permit if you're paddling from Poplar Lake into the BWCAW, but day-use permits for non-motorized visitors are self-issued and free.
Go birdwatching at Poplar Lake
Poplar Lake is a good spot for birdwatching. Birding site eBird shows there have been 66 different species recorded at feeders at the eastern part of the lake, and 37 species recorded at the water access point on the western end. Spot loons, bald eagles, osprey, warblers, and sparrows, alongside the pileated woodpecker, which is the largest living woodpecker in North America. You might see other wildlife when in the area, too — the Gunflint Trail is a good destination for spotting black bears, wolves, and Canada lynx. If you're really lucky, you may see a moose at Poplar Lake.
Poplar Lake is a 45-minute drive from the artsy haven of Grand Marais and not far from the border with Canada. The closest major airport is Thunder Bay International Airport across the border in Canada, just over a two-hour drive away. Duluth International is about a three-hour drive. As this is a very remote area, you'll need your own vehicle to get around — the Gunflint Trail is paved, but note it's not treated in winter. Explore more of northern Minnesota with a visit to the underrated Minnesota town of Grand Portage.