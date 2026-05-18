Just Off Minnesota's Iconic Gunflint Trail Is A Scenic Lake With Birdwatching And Boundary Waters Access

The Gunflint Trail is a 57-mile highway in the remote wilds of northern Minnesota, surrounded by forest and lakes. Located just off the trail, you'll find Poplar Lake, a beautiful lake encompassing 764 acres and 23 miles of shoreline. This extraordinarily scenic spot offers plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, like boating, fishing, and birdwatching, along with resorts and access to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW).

The Gunflint Trail is well-known for its hiking and paddling opportunities, and fun community events like canoe races. Ada Igoe, owner of Tuscarora Lodge and Canoe Outfitters, highlights the area's welcoming atmosphere, saying the Gunflint Trail is a "community where residents and guests are bonded by a love of wild places, and a sense of cooperation and shared history." On Poplar Lake, Trail Center Lodge is a celebrated attraction, with a restaurant, grocery store, gas station, motel, cabins, and plenty of history — it was built as a logging camp in 1938. The lodge is also the start and endpoint for the Gunflint Mail Run, an annual dog sled race that takes place during the winter.

Poplar Lake is a stunning lake, with trees lining the shore and still water that sometimes creates picturesque reflections. The lake has a maximum depth of 73 feet, with good clarity and low algae levels — the mean seasonal clarity was 8.5 feet in 2025. Only the north shore of the lake has been developed, which is where you'll find the resorts. It's a nice spot for swimming — Norwester Lodge has the only sandy beach on the lake.