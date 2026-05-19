Idaho's Stunning State Park Has Forest-Shaded Camping Spots And Fun Lake Recreation

Camping is a big draw at Dworshak State Park, with 105 campsites, three group camp areas, and four cabins. The sites are laid out in several loops. The Trout Tent Area is right along the water, so if lakefront camping is what you're looking for, this is where you'll find it. The Kokanee Loop is close to the showers and has lots of shade. The Camas Loop is the farthest regular camping area from the water, but it is near the park's disc golf and archery range. There is also the Osprey Loop, which is right by the four cabins and the beach, if you want to get some swimming in.

Additionally, you'll find boat launches and parking, a dump station, a dry dock, a park shop, a playground by the water, and a volleyball court. There is also a fish-cleaning station and horseshoe pits, so you're covered with pretty much any type of camping activity that suits you. Birding is yet another engaging activity while you while away the day. Over 100 species have been sighted here, such as ospreys and bald eagles, as well as smaller songbirds. You can find a checklist with most of them on eBird.

While the pretty canopy of trees can protect your campsite from the sun, rain is also a possibility. If that happens, here is a great pool noodle hack to keep the water off your tent. If you happen to be camping in the winter, however, make sure to keep an eye on the park's official Facebook page. The plumbing is shut off during the winter season, including flush toilets, showers, and potable water. It's not recommended to drink rainwater while camping, so you'll need to bring in what you need for your trip. You'll also find picnic spots with tables, grills, and restrooms around the park.