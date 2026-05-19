Idaho's Stunning State Park Has Forest-Shaded Camping Spots And Fun Lake Recreation
Camping is the perfect way to get a break from the stress of everyday life. Add in a shimmering lake, mountain views, a swimming beach, and water sports, and you have the recipe for complete mental renewal. If you're looking for a campground with some shade for the summer months and a way to cool off with a dip in a lake or some fishing, Dworshak State Park in Lenore, Idaho, is an ideal location.
The 850-acre park sits on the western shore of stunning Dworshak Reservoir, which is perfect for lake activities. Here, you'll find a series of hardwood forest-shaded campgrounds, with tent and RV sites, as well as cabins, with seasonal potable water, showers, and restrooms. There is also a marina in the park where you can rent boats and refuel (both yourself and your boat), along with disc golf, an archery range, picnic areas, and great birding opportunities.
Dworshak State Park is around 130 miles from Spokane International Airport and 300 miles from Idaho's capital, Boise, so a longer drive is in store if you're visiting. Before embarking on your trip, some reviewers on Google Maps suggest downloading a map, as the GPS may steer you wrong, and there isn't much cell service there — all the better to completely unplug while you're away from the office.
Camping at Dworshak State Park
Camping is a big draw at Dworshak State Park, with 105 campsites, three group camp areas, and four cabins. The sites are laid out in several loops. The Trout Tent Area is right along the water, so if lakefront camping is what you're looking for, this is where you'll find it. The Kokanee Loop is close to the showers and has lots of shade. The Camas Loop is the farthest regular camping area from the water, but it is near the park's disc golf and archery range. There is also the Osprey Loop, which is right by the four cabins and the beach, if you want to get some swimming in.
Additionally, you'll find boat launches and parking, a dump station, a dry dock, a park shop, a playground by the water, and a volleyball court. There is also a fish-cleaning station and horseshoe pits, so you're covered with pretty much any type of camping activity that suits you. Birding is yet another engaging activity while you while away the day. Over 100 species have been sighted here, such as ospreys and bald eagles, as well as smaller songbirds. You can find a checklist with most of them on eBird.
While the pretty canopy of trees can protect your campsite from the sun, rain is also a possibility. If that happens, here is a great pool noodle hack to keep the water off your tent. If you happen to be camping in the winter, however, make sure to keep an eye on the park's official Facebook page. The plumbing is shut off during the winter season, including flush toilets, showers, and potable water. It's not recommended to drink rainwater while camping, so you'll need to bring in what you need for your trip. You'll also find picnic spots with tables, grills, and restrooms around the park.
Hiking and lake recreation at Dworshak State Park
If you want to do a bit of hiking on your camping or day trip, Dworshak State Park has the Placid View Trail, a 0.9-mile loop with a small, 85-foot elevation gain. The route will take you through the trees and meadows for some scenic views. If you have your dogs and kids with you, this is a great trail. One reviewer on AllTrails says of the hike, "Nice, quick trail with a fun little activity for animal tracks if you pick up a brochure and take it clockwise. Lake views at the end are lovely."
If you have a boat or are looking to rent one, the park has the Big Eddy Lodge and Marina. The marina and Visitor Center for the park are around a 45-minute drive from the campsites in the town of Ahsahka at the reservoir dam. The marina has over 100 boat slips, as well as fueling services, storage, restrooms, showers, a store, rentals, and supplies for fishing. If the latter is your hobby, the reservoir is ideal for catching rainbow trout, smallmouth bass, and kokanee salmon, and you can fish from a boat or right from the shore. On this side of the reservoir, you can also take a dip at the park's swimming beach by the marina. Finally, Dworshak State Park is less than an hour from one of Idaho's most underrated destinations, Orofino, full of more outdoor fun. It's worth a side trip to check out the vibrant downtown area as well.