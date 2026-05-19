Between Chicago And Indy Is A Quaint Midwest Gem With Cute Shops, A Fun Festival, And Small-Town Charm

The Midwest is full to the brim of charming small towns well worth a visit. If you're traveling between Chicago and Indianapolis (or looking for a delightful getaway from either metropolis) don't overlook the quaint hamlet of Brookston, Indiana.

This adorable village of around 1,500 inhabitants is beloved by locals, as TravelIndiana points out, for offering "small-town living with access to a major market area": the city of Lafayette, just 25 minutes away. What this means for travelers is that there's an appealing dose of community spirit here — including retail opportunities and festive celebrations to partake in when you visit.

In addition to its proximity to Lafayette, Brookston is just over an hour from Indianapolis by car, and under two hours from Chicago. If you're flying in, you'll probably want to land at Indianapolis International Airport, under 90 minutes away. While accommodation options in Brookston proper are limited due to its small size, vacation home rentals are available, including a riverfront retreat that boasts a patio and outdoor dining area with river views.