Between Chicago And Indy Is A Quaint Midwest Gem With Cute Shops, A Fun Festival, And Small-Town Charm
The Midwest is full to the brim of charming small towns well worth a visit. If you're traveling between Chicago and Indianapolis (or looking for a delightful getaway from either metropolis) don't overlook the quaint hamlet of Brookston, Indiana.
This adorable village of around 1,500 inhabitants is beloved by locals, as TravelIndiana points out, for offering "small-town living with access to a major market area": the city of Lafayette, just 25 minutes away. What this means for travelers is that there's an appealing dose of community spirit here — including retail opportunities and festive celebrations to partake in when you visit.
In addition to its proximity to Lafayette, Brookston is just over an hour from Indianapolis by car, and under two hours from Chicago. If you're flying in, you'll probably want to land at Indianapolis International Airport, under 90 minutes away. While accommodation options in Brookston proper are limited due to its small size, vacation home rentals are available, including a riverfront retreat that boasts a patio and outdoor dining area with river views.
Poke around the shops in Brookston
Whether you're a shopaholic or more of a window shopper, you've got plenty of material to work with in Brookston's cute independent shops. Start off in the heart of town on East 3rd Street at Relics Antiques and Gifts, which proclaims that it's "Stacked to rafters with antiques, collectibles, furniture, lost treasures, rare finds & more!" It may not be Indiana's most famous antique alley, but whether your design taste skews rustic, mid-century modern, Victorian, or anything in between, this woman- and veteran-owned vintage emporium has it all. Know before you go: the shop is only open from Thursdays to Sundays each week, so plan your visit accordingly.
Another must-visit shop is B Boutique on West 3rd Street. At this lovely shop, you'll find women's apparel, accessories, and all sorts of fun and stylish gift items. This delightful boutique's appeal lies not only in its fashionable stock but also in the warmth and helpfulness of owner Becky Lehe, whom shoppers say is a whiz at styling as well as fun and friendly. For a fashion-forward wardrobe refresh with a side of Midwest nice, you won't want to skip out on this retailer.
Hit up Brookston's Apple Popcorn Festival
One highlight of visiting a small town is the opportunity to experience a one-of-a-kind community festival or fair — even better if it's themed around a tasty treat, like a beloved strawberry festival. Visitors to Brookston can bite into a delectable, unique event at the annual Apple Popcorn Festival.
This harvest festival, which takes place every year on the third Saturday in September, has a storied history: It's been happening for nearly 50 years, and was founded by current organizer Shelley Christopher's grandmother. It's not just snacks; despite what the name suggests, the Apple Popcorn Festival encompasses a wide range of local merchants, offerings, and entertainment. With over 200 vendors, 15 food trucks, and live performances from local musical acts, the festival is a fun, memorable way to experience the richness of Brookston's charm.
Beyond perusing the craft stalls and noshing on a tasty snack, visitors to the festival can also participate in special activities for all ages. From apple bobbing to hula hooping to pizza eating, there are myriad contests and competitions to partake in. There's also a book sale at the town library, yard sales at residents' homes, and a pancake and sausage breakfast at the firehouse, so the fun spans the town's length and breadth. Still craving more popcorn-related festivities after visiting Brookston? Continue your Indiana adventures with a trip to the popcorn capital of the world.