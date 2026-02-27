Redding's Southern Suburb Is A Scenic Sacramento River City Near Rodeo Thrills And A Beloved Strawberry Festival

Sacramento might be known as America's Farm-To-Fork Capital, but just over two hours north, in the suburbs of Redding, you'll find a riverfront city with no shortage of bounty of its own. Anderson, home to 10,000-odd residents, offers scenic views of the Sacramento River (in fact, the town was initially called Anderson River) and Shasta Lake. This community-centric and outdoorsy city is buzzing with events and activities, and plays host to a variety of annual occurrences like the Redding Rodeo and the Happy Valley Strawberry Festival.

To get to Anderson from the heart of Redding, it's just a 15-minute drive or under an hour by public transit. If you're arriving from further afield, you can fly into nearby Redding Regional Airport, which offers direct flights to and from the major California cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as Seattle and Denver. From the airport, it's just a 10-minute drive into Anderson, meaning that this charming small city is an easy destination for a weekend getaway from elsewhere in the state or beyond.