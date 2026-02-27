Redding's Southern Suburb Is A Scenic Sacramento River City Near Rodeo Thrills And A Beloved Strawberry Festival
Sacramento might be known as America's Farm-To-Fork Capital, but just over two hours north, in the suburbs of Redding, you'll find a riverfront city with no shortage of bounty of its own. Anderson, home to 10,000-odd residents, offers scenic views of the Sacramento River (in fact, the town was initially called Anderson River) and Shasta Lake. This community-centric and outdoorsy city is buzzing with events and activities, and plays host to a variety of annual occurrences like the Redding Rodeo and the Happy Valley Strawberry Festival.
To get to Anderson from the heart of Redding, it's just a 15-minute drive or under an hour by public transit. If you're arriving from further afield, you can fly into nearby Redding Regional Airport, which offers direct flights to and from the major California cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as Seattle and Denver. From the airport, it's just a 10-minute drive into Anderson, meaning that this charming small city is an easy destination for a weekend getaway from elsewhere in the state or beyond.
Get lassoed into enjoying the Redding Rodeo
Much like the quaint lumberjack town of Sedro-Woolley in Washington, Redding is famous for its rodeo. Fortunately, if you're staying right nearby in Anderson, you have a front-row seat to all the excitement that the Redding Rodeo has to offer: Anderson is just 12 miles along Interstate 5 from the Redding Rodeo Grounds. This rollicking event full of fun and thrills has been around since 1948, and occurs annually in May — so plan your trip's timing accordingly. You can purchase a ticket online for any of the rodeo's four days, each of which has a different theme or focus. For the best rates (and to steer clear of scams), be sure to buy your tickets from the official website.
In terms of what to expect, in case this is (pun intended) your first rodeo, an array of skilled and adventurous cowboys and cowgirls will partake in a panoply of events, including wrestling steers, roping calves, and riding bulls. Between these hair-raising competitions, you'll find plenty of food options, as well as other entertainment to keep you occupied, such as rodeo clowns, kids' activities, and even fireworks.
The Happy Valley Strawberry Festival is a sweet treat
The "strawberry capital of the world" may be a few hours away along California's Central Coast, but this corner of NorCal is no slouch either when it comes to celebrating these delectable berries. The Happy Valley Strawberry Festival, just a 12-minute drive from central Anderson, is a beloved local event that happens annually in late May, kicking off strawberry season. At this two-day weekend festival, visitors can peruse various stalls of arts and crafts, check out vintage tractors, and — of course — eat some delicious offerings.
Try the event's bestseller, strawberry shortcake with ice cream and fresh berries. Or, opt for savory bites like tamales, burgers, hot dogs, and other selections. Fresh strawberries are available both days — but get there early while supplies last. And if, after your time in Anderson, you're eager to attend another berry-themed festival, this time on foreign soil, book a trip to the annual strawberry festival in Nemi, a pretty Italian town with strawberry blooms.