Toronto's Car-Free Historic District Is A Vibrant Cultural Hub With Shops, Tasty Eats, And Nostalgic Charm

Take a journey into Canada's past with a visit to The Distillery District in Toronto. East of downtown and a few blocks from the waterfront, this 13-acre neighborhood is comprised of an impressive collection of Victorian buildings that have been transformed from industrial spaces into a modern mix of boutiques, restaurants, art galleries, and performance spaces. The brick-paved streets throughout this historic neighborhood are closed to cars, making it an easy place to explore.

The neighborhood got its name because it used to be the site of a massive distillery. In the mid-1800s, the Gooderham & Worts Distillery opened, and it would go on to become the biggest distillery in the British Empire, making over 2.5 million gallons of whiskey a year at its peak. The last batch of whiskey was made in 1957, but it made rum for another 33 years, until the distillery shuttered in 1990. The old buildings were left largely vacant for years, but after intensive renovation and remodeling, the Distillery District opened to the public in 2003 as a cultural destination. You can still see plenty of nods to the neighborhood's past. Along with the brick buildings, you can see the restored Gooderham & Worts sign, as well as the five-story-tall Stone Distillery building, which was first built in the late 1860s and still stands.

The district is home to the Young Centre for the Performing Arts, where you can see a variety of productions by the Soulpepper Theatre, a local company that puts on concerts and shows throughout the year. The Distillery District puts on other events, like live music, dancing, free family movies, and more. One of the premier events is The Distillery Winter Village, an outdoor holiday market featuring fun, festivities, and shopping.