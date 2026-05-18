Toronto's Car-Free Historic District Is A Vibrant Cultural Hub With Shops, Tasty Eats, And Nostalgic Charm
Take a journey into Canada's past with a visit to The Distillery District in Toronto. East of downtown and a few blocks from the waterfront, this 13-acre neighborhood is comprised of an impressive collection of Victorian buildings that have been transformed from industrial spaces into a modern mix of boutiques, restaurants, art galleries, and performance spaces. The brick-paved streets throughout this historic neighborhood are closed to cars, making it an easy place to explore.
The neighborhood got its name because it used to be the site of a massive distillery. In the mid-1800s, the Gooderham & Worts Distillery opened, and it would go on to become the biggest distillery in the British Empire, making over 2.5 million gallons of whiskey a year at its peak. The last batch of whiskey was made in 1957, but it made rum for another 33 years, until the distillery shuttered in 1990. The old buildings were left largely vacant for years, but after intensive renovation and remodeling, the Distillery District opened to the public in 2003 as a cultural destination. You can still see plenty of nods to the neighborhood's past. Along with the brick buildings, you can see the restored Gooderham & Worts sign, as well as the five-story-tall Stone Distillery building, which was first built in the late 1860s and still stands.
The district is home to the Young Centre for the Performing Arts, where you can see a variety of productions by the Soulpepper Theatre, a local company that puts on concerts and shows throughout the year. The Distillery District puts on other events, like live music, dancing, free family movies, and more. One of the premier events is The Distillery Winter Village, an outdoor holiday market featuring fun, festivities, and shopping.
Where to eat and drink in The Distillery District
The Distillery District has over 20 places to eat and drink. For a caffeine boost, Arvo Coffee has an industrial chic vibe with exposed brick walls, as well as a marble countertop from the nearby King Edward Hotel that dates back to the 1920s. A local ceramicist even made the cups and plates. Arvo serves a range of coffee and espresso drinks, loaded toast, and sandwiches. Tartistry is known for its butter tarts, with flavors like lemon and peanut butter chocolate, as well as cookies and pies — both savory and sweet. All the options are gluten free, and it also has vegan and sugar free options.
Pure Spirits serves sustainably sourced seafood, including oysters and a raw bar, and the booze options feature local craft beers and craft cocktails. One happy visitor posted on Google: "Lovely restaurant with an amazing selection of whisky that guarantees an excellent moment." For more spirits — and as befitting the district's history — there are a few distilleries on site. Opened in 2026, Spirit of York Distillery offers tasting flights of a mix of vodkas, gins, and liqueurs. There are also more in-depth experiences like a tour of the facility and the chance to make your own gin. There's also a sake brewery and a beer brewery in the neighborhood.
You can sample flavors from around the world: Japanese, French, Italian, and Spanish. For the latter, Madrina Bar y Tapas serves tasty Catalan and Iberian inspired dishes. One Tripadvisor reviewer posted: "All of the food was excellent, full of flavour and delicious. The staff were terrific, informative and looked after us well." The reviewer did note that some of the wine was on the pricier side. Of course, as part of a tourist district, the restaurants and bars aren't necessarily the most affordable dining options.
Shopping in The Distillery District
Beyond taking in shows and enjoying the tasty food and booze in Toronto's Distillery District, there's a variety of fun shops to peruse. Whether you're looking to start or expand your fine art collection, take care of your skin, stock your kitchen with specialty items, or update your wardrobe, there's something here for you. Many of the stores are Canadian brands. There's a Red Canoe boutique, a Canadian-owned shop that sells clothes made in Canada and accessories that celebrate the country's heritage. Hoi Bo is a Toronto-based shop with in-house handmade, sustainably focused, and high quality clothing. You can also check out John Fluevog's shoe store here. He's a Vancouver designer known for making unique and eye-catching shoes.
It's easy to wander around The Distillery District on your own, since there are no cars. However, if you want some insights into what's here, there are walking and Segway tours available. For a historical and spooky perspective on the district, there are after-dark ghost tours. James Worts, who helped build the first distillery here, is said to still be seen around, per Destination Toronto.
For more history and culture in the area, The Distillery District abuts Toronto's St. Lawrence Market neighborhood, one of the oldest in the city. If you're looking for even more good food and shopping on your Toronto vacay, the Kensington Market neighborhood, with vintage boutiques and ethnic eats, is about a 20-30 minute drive away.