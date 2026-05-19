Between Indianapolis And Dayton Is A Charming Midwest Town With Shopping, Golf, And Historic Heritage
Indiana's small towns are brimming with Midwestern charm, and Hagerstown is a prime example. While this Wayne County community is on the smaller side, covering just 1.3 square miles and with a population of about 1,600 people (per Census Reporter), it packs a lot of history and attractions into that compact space. It's known as the location of Abbott's Candies, which has called Hagerstown home since 1890, making it Indiana's oldest candy store. Abbott's doesn't just sell sweet treats; it also produces them on-site and offers behind-the-scenes tours, during which you can see how the brand's caramels and chocolates are made.
Abbott's isn't the only historic attraction in Hagerstown, though. In its early years, the town was a haven for religious groups like the German Baptists, who formed the Nettle Creek Church in 1820. The church they built on Brick Church Road in 1875 remains an active house of worship today. Hagerstown was laid out in 1832, though it didn't officially incorporate until 1853, after the final stretch of the Whitewater Canal between Hagerstown and Cambridge City was completed. At this point, Hagerstown had established itself as an industrial hub by hosting several mills and other businesses. That reputation solidified in 1895, when local entrepreneur Charles Teetor founded the Railway Cycle Manufacturing Company, which became one of the world's largest piston ring manufacturers by the time it was rebranded as the Perfect Circle Company in 1926. You can still see buildings from these 19th-century growth years along Hagerstown's historic Main Street. The most prominent is the three-story Italianate I.O.O.F. Hall built in 1880. Nowadays, this site houses the Historic Hagerstown Museum, where you can learn more about the town's industrial history.
Discover the best things to do in Hagerstown
Along with the Hagerstown Museum and Abbott's Candies, there are other spots in Hagerstown that history buffs will want to visit. One is the Wilbur Wright Birthplace Museum (just a few miles north of downtown), where you can learn about the airplane inventor and see a working replica of the 1903 Wright Flyer. Right on Main Street, you can get a taste of history at Willie and Reds, the evolution of the famous Welliver's Smorgasbord that first opened in 1947 and was renowned for its friendly atmosphere and home-style all-you-can-eat buffet. With over 1,200 reviews on Google, it has an impressive 4.4 stars.
You can take some history home with you after a visit to Hagerstown, too. The town is located on the Antique Alley loop through Wayne and Henry counties, which makes the area an appealing destination for antique collectors. Shoppes of East Main is one of the best places in Hagerstown to find unique old treasures. Other Antique Alley towns like Richmond, Centerville, and Cambridge City are in easy reach and provide plenty more shops to peruse. There are more stores on Hagerstown's Main Street, from the second-hand finds at the Hagerstown Thrift Store to the functional and fashionable footwear at The Boot Box.
Hagerstown is also a great place to enjoy the outdoors. Its Hartley Hills Golf Club has a nine-hole course that's open to the public, and it's rated 4.4 stars on Google. Built in the 1920s, this is another historic attraction, and it features challenging, hilly terrain with bluegrass tees and bent-grass greens. Then, just south of downtown is the 46-acre Steve Swoveland Nature Preserve. Here, a mile-long mowed-grass trail winds through cottonwood trees and restored wetlands that provide a habitat for frogs, turtles, salamanders, and many species of birds.
Explore top travel tips for planning your Hagerstown trip
Hagerstown serves as the northern terminus of the Whitewater Canal Scenic Byway, a 78-mile route following the path of the historic canal and arguably the prettiest way to reach the area. It's also about an hour east of Indianapolis on I-70, about the same distance west of Dayton, Ohio, a Midwest mecca of art, shopping, and dining. Both cities have international airports, and Indianapolis also has an Amtrak station, though note this stops in Connersville, about 20 miles south of Hagerstown.
While you'll find things to do in Hagerstown any time of year, you'll have the most options in the summer. This is when you can best enjoy not only the golf course and nature preserve but also festivities such as the Wilbur Wright Birthplace Car Show. Occurring in early June, this family-friendly event features vendors, food, and classic cars. On the third Tuesday of July, fans of aviation history can check out the Hagerstown Flying Circus, a free event hosted by the Hagerstown Airport and showcasing vintage aircraft in action.
Summer is also when you can see a show from the Nettle Creek Players. Started as a stock theater in 1971, the Nettle Creek Players put on plays and musicals in downtown Hagerstown every summer. You can check the group's Facebook page for details on upcoming shows. Late summer is the time for Jubilee Days, a weekend festival and ongoing annual tradition for more than 70 years. Along with craft vendors, food trucks, and a beer garden with a stage for live music, the event has unique activities like a gyroscope contest and a biscuit-and-gravy breakfast. This is another great event for families, as it offers games and a touch-a-truck area for kids to enjoy.