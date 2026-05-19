Between Indianapolis And Dayton Is A Charming Midwest Town With Shopping, Golf, And Historic Heritage

Along with the Hagerstown Museum and Abbott's Candies, there are other spots in Hagerstown that history buffs will want to visit. One is the Wilbur Wright Birthplace Museum (just a few miles north of downtown), where you can learn about the airplane inventor and see a working replica of the 1903 Wright Flyer. Right on Main Street, you can get a taste of history at Willie and Reds, the evolution of the famous Welliver's Smorgasbord that first opened in 1947 and was renowned for its friendly atmosphere and home-style all-you-can-eat buffet. With over 1,200 reviews on Google, it has an impressive 4.4 stars.

You can take some history home with you after a visit to Hagerstown, too. The town is located on the Antique Alley loop through Wayne and Henry counties, which makes the area an appealing destination for antique collectors. Shoppes of East Main is one of the best places in Hagerstown to find unique old treasures. Other Antique Alley towns like Richmond, Centerville, and Cambridge City are in easy reach and provide plenty more shops to peruse. There are more stores on Hagerstown's Main Street, from the second-hand finds at the Hagerstown Thrift Store to the functional and fashionable footwear at The Boot Box.

Hagerstown is also a great place to enjoy the outdoors. Its Hartley Hills Golf Club has a nine-hole course that's open to the public, and it's rated 4.4 stars on Google. Built in the 1920s, this is another historic attraction, and it features challenging, hilly terrain with bluegrass tees and bent-grass greens. Then, just south of downtown is the 46-acre Steve Swoveland Nature Preserve. Here, a mile-long mowed-grass trail winds through cottonwood trees and restored wetlands that provide a habitat for frogs, turtles, salamanders, and many species of birds.