Canada's Once-Thriving Railway-Turned-Amusement-Park Is Now An Abandoned Urban Explorer's Playground

Hidden in the woods near the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador is one of Atlantic Canada's most intriguing urban exploration sites: an abandoned amusement park built atop a historic railway. These days, it's a wild hiking spot known as the Trinity Train Loop, but it was once a unique piece of railway ingenuity that allowed trains to navigate steep hills before reaching the neighboring town of Trinity. Visitors today will find remnants of rusted train tracks curling around a pond, crumbling carnival artifacts, and an enveloping backdrop of spruce forest.

Part of the appeal of visiting the rundown Trinity Train Loop is, no doubt, its eerie, forgotten atmosphere, shrouded in graffiti and decay. But for others, it serves nostalgia more than spookiness. After all, the amusement park that took over the railway site was in operation until 2004, per the Heritage Foundation of Newfoundland and Labrador (HFNL), a time still fresh in locals' memories. One Facebook user wrote, "[M]y first job was at Trinity loop up with all the animals! I would rebuild this back to its former glory!" There aren't any signs of the amusement park or railway getting a revival, but you can at least walk around the site and imagine its vacation-filled golden days.