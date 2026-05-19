Between Anaheim And San Diego Is California's Coastal State Beach With Oceanfront Camping And Surfing

California has 840 miles of coastline, and some of its most beautiful stretches are state beaches. Take South Carlsbad State Beach, extending for three miles along the Pacific Ocean between Anaheim and San Diego. With high bluffs overlooking the water, it's a scenic spot to surf, picnic, or sleep under the stars.

Located south of the underrated, family-friendly beach town of Carlsbad — and just a stone's throw down the coast from Carlsbad State Beach, another of California's 62 state beaches — South Carlsbad State Beach is especially popular with visitors during its peak season of March through November. There are several access points, including the main entrance to the park and campground off Carlsbad Boulevard. From this blufftop location, you'll descend one of four tall wooden staircases to reach the sand.

If you're not planning to camp, there's also day-use parking on either end of the park: surfers often park at the narrow North Ponto Beach, while families may prefer parking at South Ponto Beach, one of the widest beaches in the U.S., which has public restrooms and showers.