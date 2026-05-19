Between Anaheim And San Diego Is California's Coastal State Beach With Oceanfront Camping And Surfing
California has 840 miles of coastline, and some of its most beautiful stretches are state beaches. Take South Carlsbad State Beach, extending for three miles along the Pacific Ocean between Anaheim and San Diego. With high bluffs overlooking the water, it's a scenic spot to surf, picnic, or sleep under the stars.
Located south of the underrated, family-friendly beach town of Carlsbad — and just a stone's throw down the coast from Carlsbad State Beach, another of California's 62 state beaches — South Carlsbad State Beach is especially popular with visitors during its peak season of March through November. There are several access points, including the main entrance to the park and campground off Carlsbad Boulevard. From this blufftop location, you'll descend one of four tall wooden staircases to reach the sand.
If you're not planning to camp, there's also day-use parking on either end of the park: surfers often park at the narrow North Ponto Beach, while families may prefer parking at South Ponto Beach, one of the widest beaches in the U.S., which has public restrooms and showers.
Sunbathe and swim at South Carlsbad State Beach
Once you're on the sandy, windswept beach, a range of activities await, from swimming and sunbathing to strolling and beachcombing. Keep your eyes open for bottlenose dolphins and shorebirds, and when the tide is low, you might spot sea anemones and mussels in the tide pools that form along the shore.
Low tide or middle tide are also the ideal times for surfing at South Carlsbad State Beach. According to Wavehuggers, a local surf outfitter that offers private lessons and surf camps in the Carlsbad area, the flat, sandy beaches and relatively calm waves at the state beach make it an ideal place for beginners hoping to catch a wave. (But not during high tide, when sandy backwash kicked up by the ocean "ruins the wave.")
As one 2026 visitor said on Google Reviews, "The shoreline features a mix of sand and rocky patches, creating more frequent breaks; while this means the water isn't always calm enough for swimming, it provides excellent conditions for surfing and relaxing." Several others mentioned enjoying surf lessons at South Carlsbad State Beach, echoing the sentiment that it's a good locale for beginner and intermediate surfers.
Plan a summer camping trip in SoCal
Perhaps the state park's best-known feature is its blufftop campground with more than 200 campsites overlooking the beach. Sites with picnic tables and fire rings start at $50 per night, and spots fill up quickly, especially in summer. Reserve well in advance, or use an online booking service like Campnab to find out when cancellations occur, and sites open up.
The Camp Store serves pizza and drinks, including beer and wine, with outdoor fire pits and ocean views. It's open most evenings for dinner and for lunch on weekends. The attached shop is also the place to pick up ice, firewood, and last-minute camping supplies. Whether you're camping or just coming in for the day, you can also bring your own picnic supplies from a nearby grocery store like Ralphs Fresh Fare in Carlsbad.
South Carlsbad State Beach is open daily from dawn to dusk. Day-use fees range from $10 to $20 per vehicle, depending on the season or if you visit on a holiday or weekend. Anaheim is just over an hour's drive north, and John Wayne Airport, under an hour away on the same route, is even closer. San Diego and its international airport are about 40 minutes away by car, or an hour using public transit. If you love the region, don't miss a trip to San Clemente, California's "Spanish village by the sea," which offers beautiful beach camping just a half-hour drive north of South Carlsbad State Beach.