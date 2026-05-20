Spokane's 'Jewel Of Downtown' Is A Washington River Park With America's Largest Urban Waterfall And Rides
Seattle often takes the cake as one of Washington state's most popular destinations, but Spokane, its second-largest city, is more than worth a visit. Historic buildings, arts, culture, and sweeping mountain views all make Spokane a top travel hotspot, but where should you start? Every visit to Spokane should begin at Riverfront Park, the "jewel of downtown," according to Visit Spokane. While few other cities can say that they have a massive waterfall in the center of town, at the heart of this 100-acre park is a towering cascade, aptly named Spokane Falls, which is known as the country's largest urban waterfall. With beautiful scenery, to quirky public art, and ice skating, not to mention a fascinating past, there's no doubt that Riverfront Park is one of the most iconic green spaces in America.
After Spokane was settled in the late 1800s, the present-day park was used as a rail yard, which remained until 1974. In preparation for the upcoming Exposition '74, "The World's Fair" in Spokane, the river and the surrounding area were cleaned up. After the fair's success, which increased tourism to the city, the area was officially converted into Riverfront Park, and today it is one of the city's cornerstones. The one glimmer of the park's former life as a rail yard is its clock tower, which dates back to 1902 and is still hand-cranked once a week. From Spokane International Airport, it's around a 15-minute drive to Riverfront Park, or 25 minutes by public transportation.
How to experience Spokane Falls
With around 2,900 waterfalls scattered throughout the Evergreen State, Washington boasts the most waterfalls in America. One of its most impressive can be found right in Riverfront Park. Pouring into the Spokane River, which winds through downtown, Spokane Falls is divided into two sections: the 60-foot-tall upper falls and the lower falls, for a total drop of around 100 feet. You'll find a number of different viewpoints around the park, but don't miss the Numerica SkyRide Gondola, which offers an up-close view of the falls. The cable cars allow you to sail above the cascades and mist for 15 minutes. Several suspension bridges designed specifically for pedestrians also make for great viewing platforms. The best views are typically from March to June, when the falls are at their strongest.
The Spokane Falls are also rich in historical significance, as they are considered sacred to local Indigenous groups. For thousands of years, tribes from throughout the region would gather at the falls for an annual salmon harvest, as well as for other celebrations. Today, the falls are still used as a gathering place and site for festivals and other seasonal activities, and play a role in making Spokane one of the most underrated cities in America.
Things to do at Spokane's Riverfront Park
One of Riverfront Park's most charming sites is the Looff Carrousel, which dates back to 1909 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Visitors can step back in time, riding the hand-carved carousel figures, including horses, Chinese dragons, a giraffe, and a tiger. The carousel was initially located within a former amusement park and was moved to Riverfront Park in the 1970s. If visiting from November through February, you can also explore Riverfront Park on ice skates, thanks to the 650-foot-long Numerica Skate Ribbon. Outside of the winter months, the pathway is open for skateboarding and rollerblading, and is free to access.
You'll also find quirky public art like the Garbage Goat, a statue that will actually eat garbage, thanks to a vacuum. It was installed in the 1970s by sculptor Sister Paula Turnbull, who was known as the "welding nun". Nearby is another unique attraction, the "The Childhood Express," which is considered the world's biggest Radio Flyer wagon. Dedicated to the children of Spokane in 1989, it was built by local artist Ken Spiering, and its handle doubles as a slide.
As if having a waterfall isn't unique enough, the park is also home to its very own island, known as Snxw Mene Island, located in the middle of the Spokane River. It's possible to visit the island, which is dedicated to the local Spokane Tribe of Indians, by walking along a footbridge. Once there, you'll find peaceful pathways and an amphitheater. For more nature close to Spokane, also head to Mount Spokane State Park, a year-round park with huckleberry harvests, around 45 minutes away.