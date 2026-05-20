Between Allentown And Syracuse Is Pennsylvania's Scenic State Park For Trails, Biking, And Mountain Views
The Pocono Mountains boast nine state parks offering a wide variety of outdoor recreation. For example, if you want beachside fun and waterfalls, you'll want to head to Beltzville State Park in Lehighton – one of Pennsylvania's most beautiful lakefront towns. But if you prefer sprawling mountain views and rugged multi-use trails, plan a trip to Big Pocono State Park. At just over 1,300 acres, this park in Tannersville offers fantastic front-row views of high peaks and valleys in northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond.
A major draw to the park is the easy drive to the Camelback Mountain summit for sightseeing and photography. New Jersey is visible from the top of the mountain, and when the skies are clear, visitors have reported seeing as far as the Catskills in New York. Hikers and mountain bikers come for nearly 9 miles of rocky trails through the region. Even though the state park is closed from December to April, the Camelback Mountain ski area will be buzzing with tubers, skiers, and snowboarders. Whether you want to explore by foot, mountain bike, or by car, this scenic state park offers enough recreation without too much extra effort.
You'll find Big Pocono State Park in the small town of Tannersville, making it a nice stop on a road trip between Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Syracuse, New York. Since it's only about two hours from Philadelphia, New York City, and Trenton, New Jersey, a quick day trip is possible from these locations as well. Visitors traveling from outside the metropolitan area can choose between two international airports: Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport and Lehigh Valley International Airport, both within an hour's drive by car. With the attractions in the Poconos and the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area nearby, there will be enough sights to keep parkgoers busy for multi-day or even multi-week adventures.
Hike through woodlands with mountain views at Big Pocono State Park
The most accessible way to see Big Pocono State Park is along the 1.5-mile drive up the mountain on Rim Road. Explorers of all skill levels can trade their hiking boots for a car ride with sightseeing opportunities at the overlooks along the way. You'll want to pack a lunch so you can relax at one of the picnic tables on the top of the mountain while soaking up the gorgeous views.
Hikers seeking both views and a challenge can start with the Big Pocono Indian Trail. It's a 2-mile route that can be moderately difficult, and although hikers warn of steep climbs, they also rave about the mountain views. From parking lot 4, you'll have direct access to the trail. At first, the path is fairly easy, but as you make your way around the mountain, you should expect a bit of rock scrambling over some good-sized boulders. Just be sure to leave your flip-flops and sneakers behind; instead, lace up your sturdiest boots for this climb.
For a longer hike, the trail connects to the Big Pocono South and North Trail Loop. At nearly 3.5 miles long and with an elevation gain of over 720 feet, the trail offers access to more overlooks, wide-open skies, and views that stretch across multiple states. If you developed an appetite after hiking, have a peaceful picnic. Or, if it's open, stop by Summit House – the on-site mountaintop restaurant off Camelback Road – for a heartwarming meal as you watch the sun set in the sky.
Pedal along the biking trails at Big Pocono State Park
Mountain bikers can weave through forested paths and the rocky terrain on the 7.2-mile Camelback Mountain via Old Railroad Grade, North and South Trails. While you'll experience the expansive views along this trek, past bikers have rated it as strenuous, which means you'll need to work a little harder to complete this trail. Since it requires more technical skills, especially along the steep and rocky sections, kids or beginner riders should consider hiking this trail instead. You can also try the shorter 2.8-mile Camelback Mountain Loop Trail. Mountain biking and e-biking is allowed on the paved surfaces throughout the park, including the scenic drive up Camelback Mountain. So, bikers will have multiple ways to explore.
As for the best time to visit, each season delivers varying views at Big Pocono State Park. Hikers, bikers, and sightseers visit in the fall to see the foliage stretching across the rolling hills and valleys from 2,100 feet above sea level. During the spring and summer, the trails are lush and dotted with wildflowers. And in the winter, the slopes are alive with visitors at Camelback Mountain ski resort, one of the best snow tubing resorts on the East coast. No matter when you visit, make time to explore the small town of Tannersville, renowned for its views, food, and fun. The town is located just 5 miles from the park, so you can easily get there in just under 15 minutes.