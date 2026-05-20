Between Allentown And Syracuse Is Pennsylvania's Scenic State Park For Trails, Biking, And Mountain Views

The Pocono Mountains boast nine state parks offering a wide variety of outdoor recreation. For example, if you want beachside fun and waterfalls, you'll want to head to Beltzville State Park in Lehighton – one of Pennsylvania's most beautiful lakefront towns. But if you prefer sprawling mountain views and rugged multi-use trails, plan a trip to Big Pocono State Park. At just over 1,300 acres, this park in Tannersville offers fantastic front-row views of high peaks and valleys in northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond.

A major draw to the park is the easy drive to the Camelback Mountain summit for sightseeing and photography. New Jersey is visible from the top of the mountain, and when the skies are clear, visitors have reported seeing as far as the Catskills in New York. Hikers and mountain bikers come for nearly 9 miles of rocky trails through the region. Even though the state park is closed from December to April, the Camelback Mountain ski area will be buzzing with tubers, skiers, and snowboarders. Whether you want to explore by foot, mountain bike, or by car, this scenic state park offers enough recreation without too much extra effort.

You'll find Big Pocono State Park in the small town of Tannersville, making it a nice stop on a road trip between Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Syracuse, New York. Since it's only about two hours from Philadelphia, New York City, and Trenton, New Jersey, a quick day trip is possible from these locations as well. Visitors traveling from outside the metropolitan area can choose between two international airports: Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport and Lehigh Valley International Airport, both within an hour's drive by car. With the attractions in the Poconos and the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area nearby, there will be enough sights to keep parkgoers busy for multi-day or even multi-week adventures.