The 10 Best Snow Tubing Resorts On The East Coast, According To Reviews
Snow tubing fans who live on the East Coast will find there's no shortage of places offering opportunities to take a thrilling ride. That's not surprising: The Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania were where sport achieved mainstream success and has maintained its family-friendly tradition of being the premier East Coast destination for snow tubing. It's where you'll find America's largest snow tubing resort, after all. But Pennsylvania doesn't have a monopoly on this winter activity.
From Virginia, where a premier destination offers amazing snow tubing and an out-of-this-world light show to New England's family-friendly snow tubing resorts, the East Coast is a treasure trove of places to glide down a mountain slope. Some only offer snow tubing, along with an après ski scene — or perhaps après tubing is a more accurate description of some of the resorts' fun after-tubing experiences. Others are nestled inside established skiing resorts that have added snow tubing hills to their properties.
We've searched through Reddit and travel reviews on Google to find the top snow tubing destinations being recommended by reviewers. With their heavy snowfall, states like New Hampshire, New York, and those nearby will have many options. But we've also found an exciting option in sunny Florida so residents all over the East Coast will find a resort to enjoy.
Camelback Resort, Pennsylvania
Located just about two hours drive from New York City, Camelback Resort in the Poconos is actually a year-round resort that blends beauty and thrills. It even ranked as America's top snow tubing destination in 2025 by USA Today. Although it's also known as a ski resort, it takes tubing fairly seriously in equal measure, with over 40 snow tubing lanes in addition to its 39 ski trails.
Day trippers will find a magic carpet lift to help squeeze as many runs as possible out of their two hour long snow tubing sessions. Those who stay overnight will be delighted with the illuminated lanes and a meal at Summit House, where dinner comes with a view. Adults wanting to go down the hill with a child will find both double and single tubes. For kids between 33 and 43 inches tall, they must ride with an adult, but to go solo, all riders have to be 44 inches or taller.
In addition to snow play, Camelback is known for its indoor water park and a massive arcade called Arcadia, an indoor gaming center with laser tag, bumper cars, escape rooms, and more. With so much fun on its grounds, it should be no surprise that the resort gets pretty busy. While raving about the resort, reviewers consistently agreed that Camelback was too crowded for weekend trips. If you can, try to go on a weekday. "If you have weekday time, Camelback has snow tubing and an indoor water park. The snow activities get ... crowded on the weekends though," said one visitor. Camelback got 4.3 stars from over 11,000 reviewers on Google.
Blue Mountain Resort, Pennsylvania
The Blue Mountain Resort, also in Pennsylvania's Poconos region, is almost as highly recommended as Camelback. Reviewers mentioned that the resort had the longest snow tubing lanes. And some called it the "best of the best." One Redditor said, "Blue Mountain definitely has the best tubing. Camelback has tubing and a water park if you're looking for non-snow activities as well ... So it depends on what you want. Best tubing? Blue. Tubing plus water park? Camelback." With Pennsylvania's highest vertical drop, at 1,082 feet, the snow tubing at Blue Mountain promises to be exhilarating. More than 55 tubing lanes and a magic carpet lift mean the resort will have more space — and the possibility for more runs.
These runs can happen daytime or nighttime, but nighttime looks the most fun. The resort offers what it calls Sonic Snow Tubing after 5 p.m. Both the young and the young at heart will find their inner child enjoying sonic rainbow lights that flood the lanes to the beat of music. After tubing, the fun continues in an après ski area dedicated to snow tubers. Here, fire pits, a bar, and a food truck provide refreshments and relaxation. Tubing sessions go for two hours and the resort height requirements asks that tubers are 36 inches or taller.
In addition to tubing, Blue Mountain offers skiing, terrain parks for snowboarding, and lessons for both sports. It has 4.3 stars from over 4,000 reviewers on Google and is under two hours from Jersey City, New Jersey and New York City.
Snowcat Ridge, Florida
Snowcat Ridge in Dade City, Florida is more than a snow tubing resort. It's a whole destination that Floridians — especially those who aren't accustomed to snow — rave about. But the resort's high regard wasn't earned only because it's a novel experience in a warm state. Novelty aside, Snowcat Ridge is an exciting way to spend two hours tubing (unless you buy an all-day pass). With amazing snow adventures in four play areas, visitors reviewing the resort found themselves surprised at how much fun they had — amassing 4 stars from over 5,000 reviewers on Google. One such visitor's reaction was all praise. "The place became so much more fun and colorful around sunset and once the lights came on," they said in a Google review.
Snowcat Ridge's hill is 400 feet long and starts at 60 feet high, so zipping down the hill is certainly a thrill. This is especially true for groups who have a 10-person tube to ride together. Strangers can also ride together if they want to go down the less crowded 10-tube lane, which generally sees shorter lines. Single and double tubes are available as well, and conveyer lifts make getting up the hill easy.
At night, the whole hill dances to the sound of music and lights. Plus, in addition to tubing, Snowcat Ridge has three other fun areas. Arctic Igloo has snow for little ones who want to make snowmen or snow angels, while Crystal Ribbon is the resort's outdoor skating rink. For really little ones, Flurry's Outpost has a candy-themed play area and characters that offer photo ops and story times, while the Alpine Village provides great food, aprés ski, and fires for roasting s'mores.
Campgaw Mountain, New Jersey
Campgaw Mountain's main appeal is its proximity to New York City and parts of the Hudson Valley, along with the ease it offers New Jersey residents who don't want to go out of state to snow tube. Its location in Mahwah puts it on the border of Rockland County in the Lower Hudson Valley region of New York. From Nyack to Monsey, residents of the county have the fun snow tubing resort at their doorstep. New Yorkers in the city are also pretty close since Campgaw Mountain is under an hour away. Along with its fun tubing program, the convenience is what impressed visitors like this New Yorker who recommended the resort like this: "Depending on traffic it's less than an hour from the [George Washington Bridge] ... We've been there numerous times since it's so close and we wouldn't need to drive for hours to enjoy ourselves." Campgaw Mountain has 4.2 stars from over 2,400 reviewers on Google.
But Campgaw's location is only partially responsible for its popularity. The resort has curated its snow tubing experience to be fun for everyone. Around 15 to 17 lanes designed to be various drops and with different rollers offer different levels of excitement. Kids can hop on a less steep lane, while adults can enjoy one of the more thrilling runs. The resort is also careful to sell a limited number of passes each session so it never gets too crowded to enjoy. A lift makes transporting tubes back uphill easy as well. Campgaw Mountain also offers skiing and snowboarding runs for the adults and older kids in the family, as well as a snack bar that offers refreshments after a fun day.
Cranmore Mountain Resort, New Hampshire
Cranmore Mountain Resort in New Hampshire's White Mountains region is known for skiing, but its emphasis on family-friendly fun makes it a premier destination for snow tubing too. The resort is as equally loved by adults going tubing solo as it is by families with kids. Inside the tubing park, adults will find grown-up drinks at the bar in the lobby of the Fairfield Inn & Suites, or you can refresh yourself (and the kids) with favorites like mac and cheese, hot dogs, and pretzels at the Alpine Cafe and Bar.
The snow tubing park, called Cranmore's Tubing and Mountain Adventure Park, has up to 10 tubing lanes where ticketed tubers have two hours of fun per session. Night time on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays is also an exhilarating time to visit, since this is when the resort's Arctic Light Night Tubing events take over. The tubing hill transforms into party central with bright lights and music that lend a rainbow glow to the snow until 9 p.m.
And the fun doesn't end there. The rest of the adventure park is a true treasure chest of unforgettable experiences both kids and adults will enjoy. The Mountain Coaster takes riders through a winding snow path, while the Giant Swing is a traditional swing that's high in the sky where the views of the White Mountains are simply magical. There's also a thrilling zip line ride that both kids and adults will enjoy. With all the excitement, it's no wonder why the resort has 4.4 stars from over 1,500 reviewers on Google.
Massanutten Resort, Virginia
Although large, Massanutten Resort in Virginia has a true family feel that's reflected in its special tubing. One of their events is Tubing Rainbow Night, where tubers are invited to wear their favorite bright colors and tube under rainbow lights. Meanwhile, tubers should arrive wearing their favorite sports team's jersey for the resort's "Tubing Big Game Day," and students from nearby James Madison University can celebrate the new semester with some tubing on "JMU Tube and Ski Day" come January.
The resort's 16 tubing lanes come with a 120-foot vertical drop and can be accessed by a lift to help tubers squeeze in more runs. At night, Massanutten's popular Northern Lights Tubing sessions happen to the beat of music and the magic of neon lights. Northern Lights Tubing is so popular it got a spot on the news of a local television station, which mentioned the high number of tubers enjoying the night sessions. In winter, Massanutten also offers skiing and snowboarding, along with lessons for each.
In addition to its tubing events, the resort offers plenty of dining options and a full calendar of other fun events like wine tastings, cooking demonstrations, comedy, art workshops, and more for the adults. It also has a fun indoor water park. Reviewers loved the snow tubing and water park equally. "Massanutten is close to Harrisonburg ... and also has an onsite water park for indoor water activities. They definitely have tubing and you can get lessons ... Probably the best place for kids activities all around," said a visitor on Reddit. Massanutten has 4.2 stars from over 10,000 reviewers on Google.
Snow Riders, West Virginia
Snow Riders Resort in Harper's Ferry, West Virginia is perfectly situated for those looking for fun snow tubing near Washington D.C., and around the Baltimore area. Visitors in the area recommended it for its close proximity, but they also raved about the resort's fun atmosphere. One visitor who recommended the resort on Reddit said, "We went at night for 'disco tubing' with lights and music. They also have fire pit rentals along the bank of the tubing run, which are worth it, especially for a large group, or if there are people not actually tubing." Unsurprisingly, Snow Riders has 4.5 stars from over 500 reviewers on Google.
With up to 12 snow tubing lanes and no facilities for other snow sports, Snow Riders is on the smaller side when compared to the other multi-sport resorts on this list. But considering that, at 900 feet in length, the resort's tubing hill is the East Coast's longest run — so the snow tubing experience still feels grand. Even better, Snow Riders makes its own snow, so tubing happens no matter the weather. At nights, Downhill Disco brings disco music and flashing neon lights to the lanes for an electric night time experience.
After tubing, an area dedicated to refreshments provides views of the hill and delicious eats. Choco Trailer serves hot chocolate for a sweet warm treat and Alstadts Ale House has thick burgers and drinks. For a memorable night, friends or families can rent a fire pit and s'mores kit and roast marshmallows around a fire.
Wisp Resort, Maryland
With 12 tubing lanes and two conveyer lifts, Wisp Resort in McHenry, Maryland makes snow tubing easy. At 750 feet long each, the runs are all exciting, and the lifts make it easier to get uphill quickly to start all over again. The mountain is also chock full of other activities, so a day of tubing comes with lots of other fun. Visitors can also enjoy a mountain coaster that brings thrill seekers on a ride that twists and turns uphill then back again at speeds the rider gets to control. The resort's two escape games also add a unique twist to your stay.
The resort also offers skiing and snowboarding for members of the group who want to partake in other snow sports. And food options are plentiful here, including a classic tavern, a bistro, three cafes, and more. Families will especially enjoy the resort, according to this Redditor: "Fabulous snow tubing at Wisp at Deep Creek. Very family oriented & a good time!" The resort has 4.2 stars from 2,900 reviewers on Google.
Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort, Connecticut
Powder Ridge Mountain Park has 12 tubing lanes and a surface lift, so tubing is always fun and easily accessible here. However, families with young kids may find the resort's policy of not allowing parents to ride with kids restrictive, especially when you consider that the resort recommends that only children aged 6 and older should use the snow tubing hill.
All hope isn't lost if you have very small kids, though. Kids under 6 who don't mind using a smaller hill can still have fun. Powder Ridge also has a snow play area for the youngest members of the family to use as they wish. Apart from the chance to build snowmen or have snowball fights, kids using the area have access to a kiddie hill there. Powder Ridge also offers neon-lit, music-filled night tubing events called Interstellar Nights on some evenings.
Families and groups with members who want even more action will find skiing and snowboarding, as well as après ski events and live music, to keep things interesting. While there are no overnight accommodations onsite, the resort offers guidance on nearby places to stay. Those who plan on tubing for the day can book day rooms for a comfortable place to relax until night when the mountain closes. On Google, Powder Ridge has 4 stars from over 1,300 visitors.
Big Snow, New Jersey
There's no rule that snow tubing has to be outside on a mountain. Big Snow in East Rutherford, New Jersey, brings year-round snow tubing to New Jerseyans and others who want to enjoy the sport whenever they fancy — brand new concept that may bring up the question of whether the nation's first indoor ski slope is destination-worthy. With its indoor facility inside the American Dream Mall, ranked as one of America's biggest shopping malls for its massive attractions, Big Snow is surrounded by excitement of the grandest sort.
For one, the resort manages to make enough snow to power its snow tubing chutes, a snow play area, a ski learning area, and ski and snowboarding slopes. Big Snow keeps the facility at 28 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure the snow doesn't melt. This means visitors going for tubing will have to either bring winter gear or rent some while they're there. There is also a magic carpet lift for transportation back up the hill.
Reviewers seemed elated at this resort's convenience and family-friendliness. "We had the best time at Big Snow! It's such a fun place, especially for kids. Mine had so much fun snow tubing and didn't want to leave ... Definitely a great family activity we'll be doing again!" said one parent. It also has 4.4 stars from over 4,800 reviewers on Google.
Methodology
Reddit is where we began our research to find the best East Coast snow tubing resorts. Threads with recommendations and reviews from visitors who had actually visited snow tubing resorts around the East Coast were our first stop. We were looking for resorts with the most recommendations, mentions, and upvotes. The top ones were taken to Google to see what other reviewers had to say and to narrow our list down to those with 4 stars and higher. Along with personal experience visiting Poconos and New Jersey resorts, we consulted the resort websites for a picture of what made each resort special.