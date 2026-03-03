The 10 Best Snow Tubing Resorts On The East Coast, According To Reviews

Snow tubing fans who live on the East Coast will find there's no shortage of places offering opportunities to take a thrilling ride. That's not surprising: The Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania were where sport achieved mainstream success and has maintained its family-friendly tradition of being the premier East Coast destination for snow tubing. It's where you'll find America's largest snow tubing resort, after all. But Pennsylvania doesn't have a monopoly on this winter activity.

From Virginia, where a premier destination offers amazing snow tubing and an out-of-this-world light show to New England's family-friendly snow tubing resorts, the East Coast is a treasure trove of places to glide down a mountain slope. Some only offer snow tubing, along with an après ski scene — or perhaps après tubing is a more accurate description of some of the resorts' fun after-tubing experiences. Others are nestled inside established skiing resorts that have added snow tubing hills to their properties.

We've searched through Reddit and travel reviews on Google to find the top snow tubing destinations being recommended by reviewers. With their heavy snowfall, states like New Hampshire, New York, and those nearby will have many options. But we've also found an exciting option in sunny Florida so residents all over the East Coast will find a resort to enjoy.