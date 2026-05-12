These Are Pennsylvania's 6 Most Beautiful Lakefront Towns In The Poconos Mountains

Whatever the season, the Pocono Mountains can be an excellent destination for an outdoor adventure. Covering 2,400 square miles of northeast Pennsylvania, the rugged, forested terrain of the Poconos is crossed by 261 miles of trails, many within its nine state parks. It's also a great destination for fun on the water, from whitewater rafting on its 170 miles of rivers to fishing in one of its more than 150 lakes. Sprinkled through all this natural beauty are small towns rich in history and culture, with fun festivals and charming main streets that make them ideal home bases while you explore the surrounding landscape.

In short, there is a lot of beauty to see in the Poconos, and that can make it a bit overwhelming for visitors unfamiliar with the area to choose the best spot for their next getaway. For travelers who want to enjoy the region's most photogenic lakefront towns, the ones on this list are consistently praised for their stunning vistas. To compile this list, we drew on both advice from local experts and reviews from visitors on platforms like Tripadvisor and Google Reviews. Based on this research, here are six Pocono Mountain towns with Instagram-worthy lake views.