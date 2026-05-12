These Are Pennsylvania's 6 Most Beautiful Lakefront Towns In The Poconos Mountains
Whatever the season, the Pocono Mountains can be an excellent destination for an outdoor adventure. Covering 2,400 square miles of northeast Pennsylvania, the rugged, forested terrain of the Poconos is crossed by 261 miles of trails, many within its nine state parks. It's also a great destination for fun on the water, from whitewater rafting on its 170 miles of rivers to fishing in one of its more than 150 lakes. Sprinkled through all this natural beauty are small towns rich in history and culture, with fun festivals and charming main streets that make them ideal home bases while you explore the surrounding landscape.
In short, there is a lot of beauty to see in the Poconos, and that can make it a bit overwhelming for visitors unfamiliar with the area to choose the best spot for their next getaway. For travelers who want to enjoy the region's most photogenic lakefront towns, the ones on this list are consistently praised for their stunning vistas. To compile this list, we drew on both advice from local experts and reviews from visitors on platforms like Tripadvisor and Google Reviews. Based on this research, here are six Pocono Mountain towns with Instagram-worthy lake views.
Hawley
The artsy little town of Hawley is known for its wineries and as the gateway to Lake Wallenpaupack, a massive reservoir with 52 miles of shoreline. It's been called the blue jewel of the Poconos, offering "beautiful views at every turn," as one Google Reviewer said, and it's especially stunning at sunset, which reviewer Vin described as "absolutely gorgeous." The town of Hawley is picturesque, too, with a main street lined in charming storefronts and 19th-century buildings like the castle-like façade of Hawley Silk Mill, a former factory turned community hub overlooking a waterfall on Wallenpaupack Creek.
Lake Harmony
Lake Harmony refers to both a natural glacier lake known for its pristine water and the surrounding town that's a four-season adventure destination in the heart of the Poconos. It's home to Big Boulder Mountain, Pennsylvania's first commercial ski resort, which one visitor called "paradise" on Tripadvisor, adding that "the lake is gorgeous" and praising the clean air and serene atmosphere. There are actually two lakes here, Lake Harmony and Big Boulder Lake. Both are popular spots to boat, swim, or fish in the summer, and give visitors similarly stunning views of the water and scenery.
Pocono Pines
The community of Pocono Pines surrounds Lake Naomi, one of Pennsylvania's largest private lakes and a stunning setting for summer fun like sailing, swimming, and fishing. The Mountaintop Lodge offers cozy rooms in a historic building, along with access to the lake. One unique feature of Lake Naomi is Comfort Island, which Google reviewer James D called "such a beautiful piece of land" that gives you "picturesque views of the lake." You can see similarly lovely sights along the shoreline, whether you're lounging on North Beach or enjoying a drink on the deck of the Lake Naomi Clubhouse.
Lehighton
Lehighton is a charming borough brimming with beautiful views and opportunities for outdoor fun at Beltzville State Park, a scenic stretch of the Poconos' southern foothills that includes the nearly 1,000-acre Beltzville Lake. It's along the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, a 165-mile rail trail that follows the idyllic Lehigh Canal towpath. There's plenty to delight your eyes in Beltzville State Park, too. Dana L. noted on Yelp that it's "Such a beautiful swimming lake...you can enjoy an entire day there." You can also walk the Falls Trail to see the small but pretty waterfall on Pohopoco Creek.
Gouldsboro
If you're looking for lakes, Gouldsboro is tucked between three of them: Gouldsboro Lake and Lake Watawga to the south, and Larsen Lake to the north. This peaceful rural village is home to the scenic Gouldsboro State Park, where you can fish or boat in the lake or hike the rugged terrain to enjoy the secluded forest. The village itself has loads of historic small-town charm, home to the quaint Gouldsboro Train Station museum, which Google reviewer Anne Long describes as "a beautiful historic site" with "lots of interesting old artifacts and neat stuff to look at."
Skytop
The small community of Skytop perches over 1,500 feet above sea level on the southern end of Mountain Lake. It's best known for Skytop Lodge, a Dutch Colonial Revival hotel built in 1928 located on 5,500 acres that offers unique experiences like a zipline, paintball, and a shooting range, along with more common activities like hiking trails and a golf course. "The grounds are magnificent, with breathtaking views," says Victoria L. on Tripadvisor, a sentiment seconded by reviewer Wanderer1 who calls it a "winter wonderland" and gives the advice, "Don't miss the sunset views from the rooftop."