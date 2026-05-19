Stop Booking Chain Hotels: A Smarter Way To Experience Local Culture On Vacation

You've pinpointed your vacation destination, secured your plane tickets, and are facing the question that can make or break the entire travel experience: where should you stay? For many, a chain hotel's consistency trumps the unknown — you know what you're walking into, and for someone fresh off the plane in a foreign country, there is comfort in the familiar. But sometimes, comfort gets in the way of experiencing a city's local culture — the very thing that 77% of travelers are looking for, according to Booking.com's Travel & Sustainability Report 2025. So when it comes to seeking authenticity while on vacation, the verdict is in: booking boutique is simply the smarter way to go.

So you're probably thinking: what's wrong with the comfortable, dependable, and familiar? Nothing, per se — if predictability is what you're after. But according to a Growth Trends and Forecast report by market research website ReAnIn, 45% of global travelers are opting out of bland hotel rooms and elevator muzak in favor of the personal touches and bespoke aesthetics that boutique accommodations or smaller hotels offer. And millennials and Gen Z travelers are leading the charge, often on a quest for casual service and stylish, photogenic spaces.

The chain hotels' biggest selling points are also their biggest caveats. Hotel franchises in Paris or Thailand are simply architectural copy-pastes of each other. With hotel chains often planted in ultra-touristy spots or business districts, travelers find themselves much closer to a Starbucks rather than a craft coffee shop in a quieter corner of the city. And while the urge to rack up loyalty points with each stay is understandable, it reduces the whole vacation to a quest for rewards, not experiences.