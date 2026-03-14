The World's Best Boutique Hotel Is A Historic Lake Como Villa With Opulent Accommodations
Where there are many excellent places to stay on Italy's Lake Como, there's one boutique hotel that stands apart as the best in the world. Overlooking the lake's fabled shores, the historic villa of Passalacqua was voted the world's best boutique hotel by The World's 50 Best Hotels in 2025, an honor also bestowed upon it in 2024 by hundreds of hotel industry experts. The accolades don't stop there: Passalacqua was also awarded Europe's best hotel in 2025.
While Passalacqua is a relatively new hotel that opened the summer of 2022, its history of hospitality extends back for centuries. The villa was commissioned in the 18th century by Count Andrea Lucini-Passalacqua and hosted famous figures such as Winston Churchill and Vincenzo Bellini. In 2018, the family that owns Lake Como's famed Grand Hotel Tremezzo purchased the villa and transformed it into an opulent boutique hotel. Their aim was to restore the villa to its bygone grandeur, while retaining the intimacy of a private residence. Today, Passalacqua houses 24 rooms and suites with interiors that seamlessly meld the villa's Baroque heritage with modern whimsy and sleek polish. Outside of the villa, seven acres of lush gardens unfold from its hillside perch to the lake. Descending the tiered grounds will reveal a lakefront swimming pool, red-clay tennis court, and a private dock for boating excursions. From here, all of Lake Como's treasures beckon, from zipping around the lake by wooden boat to wandering through Bellagio, the scenic town known as the pearl of Lake Como.
Passalacqua is located on Lake Como's western shores, about an hour's drive from Milan. The best time to visit Passalacqua for poolside lounging or boat excursions is between June and September, and the hotel closes annually between January and March.
The opulent and historic accommodations of Passalacqua
Winning the "world's best boutique hotel" award two years in a row sets high expectations. However, few will not be wowed by Passalacqua's sumptuous accommodations. Each room and suite showcases curated touches that reflect Italy's history of design and artisanship, such as headboards fringed by curving gilded edges and grand traveling trunks placed at the foot of the beds. The best way to experience Passalacqua's aristocratic elegance is staying in a suite in the main villa, which boasts original painted ceilings, Murano glass chandeliers, and large windows framing lake views. The luxury extends to the bathrooms, which are clad in marble and feature standalone soaking tubs. Passalacqua's largest suite is the Suite Bellini, named for the composer Vincenzo Bellini who stayed at Passalacqua in the 19th century. This sprawling 2,700-square-foot confection centers around the villa's original music room (evidenced by the grand piano).
Guests can also stay in the Palazz, the former stables tucked behind the main villa, or the 1970s-era Casa al Lago right on the lake's shores. According to Dorsia Travel, the rooms in the neighboring Palazz are private but lack lake views, while the four waterfront suites in the Casa al Lago are best for guests who don't mind an uphill walk to the villa. Passalacqua's historic and romantic atmosphere may seem best for adults, however guests have reported that children of all ages are warmly welcomed.
Experiencing lakeside luxury at Passalacqua
According to The World's 50 Best, Passalacqua was "made for enjoying la dolce vita." Stroll through the tiers of landscaped grounds amidst rose-lined pergolas, trickling fountains, herb gardens, orchards, lily pad-dotted ponds, bocce ball courts, and alfresco seating. At the lake, a private dock extends over the water where Adirondack chairs beckon. Leisurely days are spent lounging at the property's oval-shaped swimming pool, just steps from a greenhouse-inspired pool bar for drinks and snacks. Active guests can play on the hotel's red-clay tennis court, while serenity seekers should relax at the stunning colonnaded spa with its menu of pampering massages and facials and glass-enclosed indoor swimming pool.
While Passalacqua's grounds are difficult to leave, there's plenty to explore outside the property. Head out on a wooden 'riva' boat to glide past Lake Como's iconic villas. Though some are still privately owned, others that are open to the public, such as Villa Balbianiello, which is one of Lake Como's most beautiful villas for art and design lovers, according to Rick Steves. You can also venture into hillside towns, such as picturesque Bellagio and Varenna, and even swim in the cool mountain-fed waters. If you want to stay active back on shore, hike the Sentiero del Viandante, an ancient cliff-clinging path that links waterside villages, lush forests, and medieval castles.
Upon return to Passalacqua, delicious Italian meals await, from alfresco lunches overlooking the lake to elegant dinners inside the historic villa. Helmed by a Michelin-starred chef, the open and welcoming kitchen plus the refined "cucina di casa" cuisine reminds guests that this opulent property was once a family home.