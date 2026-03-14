The World's Best Boutique Hotel Is A Historic Lake Como Villa With Opulent Accommodations

Where there are many excellent places to stay on Italy's Lake Como, there's one boutique hotel that stands apart as the best in the world. Overlooking the lake's fabled shores, the historic villa of Passalacqua was voted the world's best boutique hotel by The World's 50 Best Hotels in 2025, an honor also bestowed upon it in 2024 by hundreds of hotel industry experts. The accolades don't stop there: Passalacqua was also awarded Europe's best hotel in 2025.

While Passalacqua is a relatively new hotel that opened the summer of 2022, its history of hospitality extends back for centuries. The villa was commissioned in the 18th century by Count Andrea Lucini-Passalacqua and hosted famous figures such as Winston Churchill and Vincenzo Bellini. In 2018, the family that owns Lake Como's famed Grand Hotel Tremezzo purchased the villa and transformed it into an opulent boutique hotel. Their aim was to restore the villa to its bygone grandeur, while retaining the intimacy of a private residence. Today, Passalacqua houses 24 rooms and suites with interiors that seamlessly meld the villa's Baroque heritage with modern whimsy and sleek polish. Outside of the villa, seven acres of lush gardens unfold from its hillside perch to the lake. Descending the tiered grounds will reveal a lakefront swimming pool, red-clay tennis court, and a private dock for boating excursions. From here, all of Lake Como's treasures beckon, from zipping around the lake by wooden boat to wandering through Bellagio, the scenic town known as the pearl of Lake Como.

Passalacqua is located on Lake Como's western shores, about an hour's drive from Milan. The best time to visit Passalacqua for poolside lounging or boat excursions is between June and September, and the hotel closes annually between January and March.