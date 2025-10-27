10 Gorgeous Island Resorts That Are Family-Owned And Tourist-Friendly, According To Travelers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In today's world, as global hotel chains like Marriott and InterContinental dominate the travel industry, staying at a family-owned Caribbean resort can be a refreshing change. These properties aren't designed to fit a formula laid out by executives in a boardroom. Rather, they are a reflection of the vision and personalities of the people who run them. And, they often have more local flavor than their corporate counterparts. From décor to dining, island culture abounds at family-owned island resorts in the Caribbean and beyond.
If you're worried that staying at a family-owned resort will feel less luxurious than a mainstream hotel, think again. The properties in this guide are anything but "mom-and-pop." These are gorgeous, carefully run resorts where no detail is left to chance. Here, we'll explore 10 family-owned resorts across the Caribbean and nearby islands that prove you can have a truly authentic island experience without sacrificing style or amenities. Each one of these resort options is proof that sometimes the best travel memories are created when you go just a little bit off the beaten path.
Hermitage Nevis — Nevis, St. Kitts & Nevis
Built at the foot of Nevis Peak on the island that is considered one of the Caribbean's best retirement destinations, Hermitage Nevis feels less like a resort and more like you're visiting your family's long-lost island home. This tiny boutique property is family-run by Richard Lupinacci, alongside his son Richie and daughter-in-law Annie, who have preserved the inn's long-held island spirit. With accommodations for just 35 guests in cottages scattered around the property — with the Great House serving as the heartbeat of the hotel — Hermitage Nevis is the kind of place where "island hospitality" is truly a way of life.
The property was originally developed sometime between 1670 and 1740, and the Lupinacci family, who took over ownership in 1971, has taken great care to maintain its historic architecture. The Great House is also the oldest surviving wooden residence on St. Kitts and Nevis. Guests on Tripadvisor rave about the Hermitage, with one saying, "I don't know where to start because everything in The Hermitage is spectacular. The staff is very friendly, attentive and careful with the details. Richie is the best Manager / host / owner that I have ever met." Another longtime guest shared on Tripadvisor, "This was my 10th visit to Nevis and every time I've either stayed and / or eaten at The Hermitage. I do believe that this is the best and nicest hotel on the island."
Fond Doux Eco Resort — St. Lucia
Near Soufrière, St. Lucia, travelers will find Fond Doux Eco Resort. Part of a 250-year-old working cocoa plantation, the property is a 25-room, eco-luxury retreat overseen by its owners, Eroline and Lyton Lamontagne. The couple has made it their mission to preserve both the land and its history. The Lamontagnes are keen to promote island authenticity and environmental stewardship in everything they do. Guests are welcome to stroll the plantation grounds to see cocoa drying in the sun, watch estate workers "dancing" on fully dried beans, or, of course, enjoy chocolate treats once the roasting and molding process is complete. Adding to Fond Doux's agricultural heritage, the resort's restaurant is focused on farm-to-table dining, with menus focused on local Caribbean flavors and St. Lucian culture.
Fond Doux takes sustainability seriously, offering eco-luxury cottages situated amid beautiful gardens. Every cottage features wooden floors and rattan furnishings, too, giving them a rustic charm. The Lamontagnes also encourage travelers to take part in a variety of nature-centric onsite activities, including tree-planting, bird-watching, nature trail hikes, and cooking classes. The goal is to help travelers truly relax in a beautiful setting. One past Tripadvisor guest said, "This resort is the definition of relaxation and tranquility."
True Blue Bay Boutique Resort — Grenada
On the south coast of Grenada, another of the best places to retire in the Caribbean, True Blue Bay Boutique Resort is run by the Fielden family. The resort has built a reputation as a "climate-smart boutique resort," mixing colorful island culture with a focus on sustainability. The Fieldens count themselves as the "luckiest people in the Caribbean" after purchasing the inn in 1998. Magdalena Fielden, her husband, Russ, and daughters Marie and Renatta all remain involved in the day-to-day operations of the resort. Even seven-year-old granddaughter, Lila, is "is already showing signs of her managerial skills by telling all of us what to do!" her grandmother quipped on the resort's website.
True Blue Bay has several room classes, including Cocoa Pod Suites, Water Front Suites, and True Blue Villas. Adventurous guests can scuba dive with Aquanauts, while those focused on wellness are invited to take part in yoga classes at Sankalpa Yoga Studio or book a session at the Grenada Blue Haven Spa. The onsite restaurant, Dodgy Dock, serves up Caribbean favorites. Reviews frequently praise the Fielden family and the staff for their hospitality, with one recent Tripadvisor guest writing, "Don't hesitate, just book your trip...From the moment we were greeted by Lynthia and Brant after a long, tiring, delayed flight from the UK we just felt the tension drift away."
Olas Verdes Hotel — Costa Rica, Nicoya Peninsula
In the surf town of Nosara, along Costa Rica's famed Nicoya Peninsula, Olas Verdes Hotel is a family-owned gem of a resort. Billing itself as offering comfortable, sustainable accommodations, the property is designed for those who want a surf-centric experience, a genuine connection to local nature, or pure relaxation. Cool Hunting found this resort to feel "more like a micro-community than a resort. Five casitas—each hosting between two and four suites ... gives the feeling of both community and privacy." Olas Verdes is located just steps from Playa Guiones, one of Costa Rica's best surfing spots, making it a favorite for amateur and expert wave-seekers alike. Guests at the resort can take surf lessons from Safari Surf School, which is proud to be a top-ranked program in Latin America.
Another thing that sets Olas Verdes apart is its commitment to local culture and community partnerships. All of the beds in the resort's casitas are crafted by local artisans, and all bathroom counters are made from fully recycled materials. Additionally, menus at the resort's restaurant, El Manglar, feature local ingredients designed to provide an authentic Costa Rican dining experience without breaking the bank. The spot is beloved by both locals and tourists. Reviewers are generally big fans of this property, with one Tripadvisor guest posting, "I stayed in room 103 and it was fantastic. You feel like you're in the middle of the jungle while still maintaining the comfort of a luxury hotel."
Secret Harbour Beach Resort — St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
Located just about 20 minutes from one of the Caribbean's most serene escapes at Magens Bay, Secret Harbour Beach Resort offers a collection of individually owned condominiums that give guests the space of a vacation rental with the amenities of a resort. While the accommodations are apartment-style, the property functions much like a resort with a pool, fitness center, on-site ATM, and free Wi-Fi. The complex is also home to the Sunset Grille and its more casual cousin, The Patio at Sunset Grille. Guests can enjoy dining in at these spots or take their meals to go. Another option is to use Secret Harbour's grocery provisioning services to stock your condo with your family's favorite foods.
One of the benefits of the condo model is variety. There are plenty of different layouts available, no matter what your travel party's needs are. If you're traveling with a multigenerational group, for example, you might consider a 1,960-square-foot three-bedroom beachfront condominium. If, on the other hand, you're planning a romantic getaway for you and your spouse, a much smaller hillside studio might suffice. Secret Harbour offers a wide variety of activities for all ages, including kayaking, scuba diving, tennis, and even a gift shop filled with local wares. Reviewers have many good things to say, including one Tripadvisor guest who wrote, "The place is kept very clean and our maid service was extremely friendly. All of the facilities were in good order, we ate dinner at the on-site restaurants most evenings and the service, setting and food was all very good." For families seeking extra space in a great location, Secret Harbour is a win-win.
The Vieques Guesthouse — Isla de Vieques, Puerto Rico
Located on the south side of Vieques, a small island just six miles off the coast of mainland Puerto Rico, the Vieques Guesthouse is a relaxation paradise. This island is one of Puerto Rico's underrated hidden islands that are really secret tropical paradises. Run by a local family, the Guesthouse is an 11-room property that makes guests feel more like they're staying with extended relatives than hotel owners. One Tripadvisor reviewer shared, "Amanda and Todd are warm and welcoming. They provided great guidance on activities and restaurants." Another recent traveler wrote on Hotels.com, "The owners were helpful and accommodating and very knowledgeable about the Island. We will absolutely being staying there on future Vieques vacations."
Many past guests highlight the Guesthouse's breakfast, which is available for purchase each morning, offering visitors a literal taste of Puerto Rican culture. The Guesthouse's location in Esperanza means it is close to restaurants, bars, and the local island community. El Quenepo is less than half a mile from the hotel and has rave reviews from diners. One frequent Tripadvisor visitor said, "After 9 years visiting Vieques, we believe that the chef here is the best on the island. Non cliched food! No understaffing or poorly trained staff problems!" The Vieques Guesthouse offers a unique combination of relaxation within its walls and authentic island town life just outside the door, making for an unforgettable Caribbean getaway.
Spice Island Beach Resort — Grenada
Spice Island Beach Resort is one of the Caribbean's most celebrated all-inclusive properties, and is still proudly family-owned and operated by the Hopkin family. Founded by Sir Royston Hopkin — the only Caribbean hotelier to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth II — the resort's legacy is now carried on by Sir Royston and Lady Hopkin's daughter, Janelle, who oversees the entire guest experience. Although Spice Island Beach Resort has received global acclaim, the resort still takes pride in making guests feel as if they're stepping into a friend's luxury vacation home rather than a hotel. With a perfect five stars on over 1,200 Tripadvisor reviews, there is no doubt that travelers love this resort near Grenada's uncrowded Grand Anse Beach. One recent Tripadvisor review shared, "We are staying here at the moment and can not fault a single thing about the hotel or restaurant. The service is impeccable, the staff are warm, friendly, and seem to do everything they can to help you have the best holiday."
Staying at Spice Island isn't inexpensive — rates typically run around $1,000 per night, all-inclusive — but travelers consistently rave that the experience is worth every penny. Among the inclusions guests can anticipate are relaxing spa spaces, water sports, and dining at various restaurants, including the upscale Oliver Restaurant or the more laid-back Sea and Surf Terrace Bar. Spice Island vacationers also receive complimentary green fees at the Grenada Golf & Country Club, which is located just minutes away from the resort. If you're looking for a luxurious getaway that still has the personal touch only a family-owned property can provide, Spice Island Beach Resort should be high on your list.
Curtain Bluff — Antigua
Constructed on a rocky promontory that bisects the property's two beaches, Curtain Bluff has been one of the Caribbean's most storied small resorts for decades. Founded in 1962 by aviator Howard Hulford, this resort is still under the ownership of the same family. Curtain Bluff strikes a unique balance between luxury and unpretentiousness. Here, staff is known for greeting returning guests like old friends, and newcomers quickly feel as if they are among a very special community.
The resort has long appealed to both families and couples, with amenities that cater to all ages while still maintaining a casually sophisticated ambience. From the CEE BEE Kids Camp for ages 3 to 10 to romantic extras for honeymooners and couples, there's something for everyone at this family-owned Caribbean legend. Because Curtain Bluff is an all-inclusive resort, food, beverages, water sports, and more are all part of the experience, meaning guests can truly relax without constantly taking out their wallets. Part of Curtain Bluff's long-lasting reputation also stems from its community involvement. The resort is heavily involved with the Old Road Fund (ORF) Charity, supporting education, healthcare, and social initiatives for the people of Antigua and Barbuda.
Casa de Campo Villas — Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic's Casa de Campo offers something a little bit different with a combination of resort-owned villas and privately-owned villas available for rent. The resort is owned by the Fanjul family, Cuban-American sugar industry leaders who opened Casa de Campo to the world in the 1970s. Originally built as a retreat for business mogul Charles Bluhdorn and his friends — including legendary golf course architect Pete Dye, who designed the resort's course — it didn't take long for the property to become known as the first true luxury resort in the Dominican Republic. Today, under the Fanjuls' stewardship, 7,000-acre Casa de Campo offers world-class amenities that rival any major chain. There are about 2,300 different villas and homes on the property, and at various points in history, Frank Sinatra, Jennifer Lopez, Lionel Messi, and more celebrities have lived and played here.
With five stars on nearly 9,000 Tripadvisor reviews, travelers adore the service and amenities at Casa de Campo. One Tripadvisor guest wrote, "The most amazing place. An island paradise of incomparable beauty. The resort is fantastic. There is so much to do." Another Reddit reviewer shared that even the most discerning vacationers love this family-owned property "My friend went for a wedding and she said it was absolutely amazing. She's pretty high maintenance so that meant a lot coming from her." For travelers who want a luxurious vacation experience that offers exclusivity and plenty of space for multigenerational families, Casa de Campo's villas are the best of both worlds.
Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort — Belize
Sitting on hundreds of feet of Caribbean beachfront, near the longest stretch of coral reef in the Western Hemisphere, travelers will find Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort. This family-owned property has become a model of eco-luxury. Founded by Ohio natives, David and Dana Krauskopf, Hamanasi is built on the philosophy that travelers shouldn't have to choose between comfort, cultural immersion, and sustainability. They have built their own little world where all three of these pillars seamlessly merge. In an interview with Misadventures Magazine, Dana shared, "Part of sustainability is protecting and respecting cultures, which include the Mayan ruins and village tours ... We love nature and have always wanted to protect it." Guests at this resort can enjoy a variety of nature-based activities, including reef tours and rainforest adventures, like the "Mayflower Jungle & Waterfall Hike" and the "Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary & Jaguar Preserve."
The resort has just 30 rooms and suites, which vary between treehouse accommodations and beachfront spots. Guests praise the resort for its high level of service, with one writing on Tripadvisor that their experience was, "Perfect in every way ... We are already making plans for a return trip. Didn't find any area that I would improve on no matter how much I tried." With such a small number of guests onsite at any given time, the staff is able to provide truly personal service. Another highlight of Hamanasi is its dive center, where guests of all ability levels can take classes or enjoy underwater excursions.
Methodology
I put together this guide to the best family-owned island resorts in the Caribbean based on ownership history, sustainability initiatives, and guest reviews. My sources included high-authority review websites, travel publications, and official resort websites. In addition to providing details about why these family-owned resorts stand out from mainstream hotels, I shared specific activities that tourists enjoy at each one. Every resort on this list offers a variety of activities and amenities that make it especially tourist-friendly.