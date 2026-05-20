Between Indy And St. Louis Is A Charming Midwest City With A Historic Downtown, Tasty Eats, And Lovely Parks

The bright lights and river views of Chicago have always been a draw for tourists. With fun museums and historic architecture, this Midwest metropolis is packed with excitement. But if you're in the mood for a quieter kind of adventure, the rest of Illinois has just as much to offer. Roughly a 3.5-hour drive south of the Windy City brings travelers to the charming streets of Marshall, a countryside city not far from the Indiana border. Anyone who spends some time in Marshall will no doubt be charmed by the historic architecture and Midwest scenery.

Step into downtown Marshall, and the echoes of history can be felt all around. Before he became president, Abraham Lincoln was a lawyer who spent much of his time wandering the same streets where old brick buildings still stand today. Visitors can admire many of the same Italianate facades and stucco trim Lincoln would have seen. Make sure to take photos with the "World's Largest Gavel" sculpture in front of Marshall's impressive courthouse, which commemorates the work of lawmakers like Lincoln and many others.

Opposite the courthouse, a mural of Lincoln also makes a fun backdrop for photos. More colorful murals around the downtown area only add to Marshall's whimsical charm. Meanwhile, outdoorsy travelers will be able to enjoy the refreshing landscapes surrounding the city. Trek through towering canopies at Lincoln Trail State Park, then spend the night camping amidst the wilderness. Over at Mill Creek Lake and Park, anglers can cruise across the water in a boat to fish and enjoy the lakefront view. Head back to downtown Marshall after the day's adventures to sample the tasty local dining options. Road-trippers from Indianapolis can drive to Marshall in about 90 minutes, while travelers in St. Louis are roughly 2.5 hours away.