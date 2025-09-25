Between Indianapolis And St. Louis Is Illinois' Lovely City With Tasty Restaurants And A Relaxing Nature Park

Chicago is definitely the best-known destination in Illinois, but the state is also full of interesting and underrated spots, like this riverfront city with a chic antique district or this unsung town with an iconic park and historic charm. In the central part of the state, under-the-radar wonders continue in Mattoon, a lovely community with tasty restaurants and a relaxing nature park.

While in Illinois, Mattoon is actually closer to Indianapolis and St. Louis than it is to Chicago. You'll find it about a two-hour drive from St. Louis and two and a half hours from Indianapolis, compared to the roughly three-hour drive needed to reach Mattoon from Chicago. The closest major airports are University of Illinois Willard Airport in Champaign, about a 45-minute drive away, and Decatur Airport, about an hour's drive away.

With a population of around 16,000 people, Mattoon makes for a relaxing getaway thanks to its Douglas-Hart Nature Center, a large park beloved by hikers and birders. Plus, after hiking, foodies will find plenty to love at tasty local restaurants that range from steakhouses to diners and taco spots.