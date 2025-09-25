Between Indianapolis And St. Louis Is Illinois' Lovely City With Tasty Restaurants And A Relaxing Nature Park
Chicago is definitely the best-known destination in Illinois, but the state is also full of interesting and underrated spots, like this riverfront city with a chic antique district or this unsung town with an iconic park and historic charm. In the central part of the state, under-the-radar wonders continue in Mattoon, a lovely community with tasty restaurants and a relaxing nature park.
While in Illinois, Mattoon is actually closer to Indianapolis and St. Louis than it is to Chicago. You'll find it about a two-hour drive from St. Louis and two and a half hours from Indianapolis, compared to the roughly three-hour drive needed to reach Mattoon from Chicago. The closest major airports are University of Illinois Willard Airport in Champaign, about a 45-minute drive away, and Decatur Airport, about an hour's drive away.
With a population of around 16,000 people, Mattoon makes for a relaxing getaway thanks to its Douglas-Hart Nature Center, a large park beloved by hikers and birders. Plus, after hiking, foodies will find plenty to love at tasty local restaurants that range from steakhouses to diners and taco spots.
Explore the outdoors in Mattoon, Illinois
Mattoon offers several opportunities to relax outdoors. The Douglas-Hart Nature Center contains 65 acres of woodland, prairie, and wetland habitats, plus a pond and a butterfly garden. Walking trails are open from sunrise to sunset every day, and benches along the paths allow you to rest and take in the sights. There's a zipline and playground available for families looking to keep their kids active, and you can also feed the fish in the pond.
The Douglas-Hart Foundation maintains two outdoor gardens: the Friendship Garden and the Whiteside Garden. The small Friendship Garden features a pavilion, benches, and picnic tables along with flowers and other plants. It is a serene spot for reading and picnicking. The five-acre Whiteside Garden is located on the land formerly owned by a botany professor who planted many rare and threatened species of flowers, plus several late-blooming daylily cultivars.
Seeking a different kind of outdoor experience? One of Mattoon's other popular recreation destinations is the 18-hole Meadowview Golf Course. The community also enjoys five city parks with amenities like playgrounds and sports fields.
Experience Mattoon's exciting culinary scene
For a small city, Mattoon has several exciting destinations for foodies. Chief among them is Warren James Winery, the most popular Mattoon attraction on TripAdvisor. The on-site vineyard contains 1,000 vines and eight grape varietals. Thanks to tasting flights, you can sample several of the wines Warren James Winery produces, from an earthy Syrah and a sweet Moscato to a peach fruit wine. In addition to vino, Warren James Winery has a full menu of appetizers and entrees.
There are also many sit-down restaurants in Mattoon. Notable spots include Mexican restaurant El Vaquero (popular for fajitas), Hunan Fine Asian Cuisine (where reviewers rave about the basil chicken), and long-time local favorite Alamo Steakhouse and Saloon. Every summer since 1986, Mattoon has also hosted an annual Bagelfest, a celebration of the iconic breakfast food. It was founded by Murray Lender, the then-owner of Lenders Bagels, to celebrate the opening of a Lenders factory in Mattoon. The factory is still open today, and it remains the world's largest bagel factory. Each year, Bagelfest begins with an event called the World's Biggest Bagel Breakfast and continues with more typical festival fare like a parade, live music, and carnival rides.
