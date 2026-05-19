Between Fort Wayne And Toledo Is Ohio's Friendly Village With Museum Fun, Local Shops, And Festivals
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The next time you're traveling around Ohio, head off the Buckeye State's beaten track to check out some of the small towns nestled in between its major metropolises. For a healthy dose of culture, retail, and fun in a friendly environment, look no further than the village of Paulding, Ohio, conveniently located between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Indiana. This delightful historic town — referred to as a "warm and welcoming community" on its official website – is home to about 3,600 inhabitants, yet punches well above its weight when it comes to fun offerings for locals and visitors alike. Time your trip to coincide with one of Paulding's numerous festivals throughout the year, or visit anytime and enjoy the historical museum and myriad local shopping opportunities.
Paulding is situated about 40 minutes by car from Fort Wayne and 75 minutes from Toledo, meaning that it makes an easy day trip from either city for urbanites looking for a micro-adventure — or a great stop along the way if you're driving between these two hubs. If you're flying to get here, your best bet is to arrive at Fort Wayne International Airport, which offers non-stop flights to over a dozen cities across the United States and is just 40 miles from Paulding. Book a room at Paulding's highly rated Bittersweet Inn, which offers comfortable accommodations with amenities such as free on-site parking and laundry service.
Enjoy Paulding's history museum and shopping
This friendly village has a rich and fascinating past. Like Ohio's National Museum of the United States Air Force, the John Paulding Historical Museum (also known as the Paulding County Historical Museum) is a great destination for armchair historians — or anyone looking to learn more about the town they're visiting. And, as a writer for Wonderful Museums puts it, this museum "isn't just a building stuffed with old things; it's a vibrant, pulsing heart of Paulding County, Ohio, a place where the echoes of pioneers, canal workers, and hometown heroes genuinely come alive."
It may not hold the title of America's best history museum, but from this region's agricultural history and pioneer roots to the town's industrial developments and beyond, visitors to Paulding's museum will come away with a layered picture of this village's history. There are also frequent special exhibitions, along with a vast archive of photographs, documents, and genealogical records from the community, making this museum not only a fun place to visit but also a pillar of historical preservation.
Ready to firmly plant yourself back in the present day? Make your way to C & C Treasures, described by the Paulding Area Chamber of Commerce as offering a "curated mix of antiques, collectible pieces, and one-of-a-kind finds" selected by owners Claude and Casey Partain. For artisan-made treasures, follow this up with a trip to Hidn Treasures LLC. It sells handmade items from over 50 local makers: everything from candles to jewelry to coffee beans to popcorn. Keep an eye on the store's Facebook page to see what's on the docket when you're in town; the shop also hosts creative workshops where visitors can learn to make their own products.
Get festive in Paulding
It's not all history and shopping in Paulding: This friendly village has myriad festivals, too, and they're scattered throughout the year, so no matter when you're visiting, there's likely to be a fun community celebration to partake in. Visitors in July can attend the annual Paulding Summer Blast, a classic small-town parade in downtown Paulding with floats, marching bands, delectable food, and more to entertain all ages. Also in summer is the Paulding County Fair, which offers entertainment like a demolition derby and a rodeo as well as plenty of quintessential fair snacks to nosh on.
If you're visiting in the fall, don't worry — you're not missing out on all the fun. In mid-September, there's also the Paulding County Festival, which occurs at the county fairgrounds. This two-day extravaganza is fun for the whole family, featuring local food trucks, vendors proffering crafts and local specialty goods, and even a bluegrass jam session. Eager for more unique festival fun after visiting Paulding? Continue your Ohio travels with a stop at a memorable hot air balloon festival in Ravenna.