Between Fort Wayne And Toledo Is Ohio's Friendly Village With Museum Fun, Local Shops, And Festivals

This friendly village has a rich and fascinating past. Like Ohio's National Museum of the United States Air Force, the John Paulding Historical Museum (also known as the Paulding County Historical Museum) is a great destination for armchair historians — or anyone looking to learn more about the town they're visiting. And, as a writer for Wonderful Museums puts it, this museum "isn't just a building stuffed with old things; it's a vibrant, pulsing heart of Paulding County, Ohio, a place where the echoes of pioneers, canal workers, and hometown heroes genuinely come alive."

It may not hold the title of America's best history museum, but from this region's agricultural history and pioneer roots to the town's industrial developments and beyond, visitors to Paulding's museum will come away with a layered picture of this village's history. There are also frequent special exhibitions, along with a vast archive of photographs, documents, and genealogical records from the community, making this museum not only a fun place to visit but also a pillar of historical preservation.

Ready to firmly plant yourself back in the present day? Make your way to C & C Treasures, described by the Paulding Area Chamber of Commerce as offering a "curated mix of antiques, collectible pieces, and one-of-a-kind finds" selected by owners Claude and Casey Partain. For artisan-made treasures, follow this up with a trip to Hidn Treasures LLC. It sells handmade items from over 50 local makers: everything from candles to jewelry to coffee beans to popcorn. Keep an eye on the store's Facebook page to see what's on the docket when you're in town; the shop also hosts creative workshops where visitors can learn to make their own products.