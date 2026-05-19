These Few Airlines Are Tied As The Most Senior-Friendly In America
One of the perks of reaching your 60s is having access to senior discounts. In America, seniors can enjoy discounts on a range of products and services, from restaurant chains and grocery stores to hotels and buses. One of the best discounts available for seniors, especially those still able to travel, is found on flights. Not every U.S. airline offers these discounts, though, which is why the three that do are considered the most senior-friendly in the country. These airlines — Delta, United, and American — have been featured by CNN, MoneyTalksNews, and other publications in the past for their senior discounts.
These airlines don't always make it easy to find what discounts are available to seniors, and it's not clear how much you could save on your flights. American Airlines, for instance, doesn't even mention discounted airfares for seniors on its website. Despite this, you can still occasionally find cheaper prices if you select the "Senior (65+)" option when doing an advanced search online. Another way to score a discount is by calling the airline's reservations team and asking them directly. Sure, American Airlines ranks above all others for the most mishandled luggage, but it may be worth booking to score discounted airfare.
United Airlines used to make it easy to find senior discounts when its Silver Wings Plus program was still accepting new members over the age of 55. It stopped doing this back in 2005, so only existing members can still access its benefits. Other than this program, United doesn't promote any senior discount fares online, but you can call reservations directly to check if they have any for your destination. Delta offers the same situation, stating that you need to call the reservations team to get senior discounts, offered only on specific routes.
Access more than just senior discounts when flying
While many senior passengers may be most interested in discounted airfares, they aren't always possible, even with the country's most senior-friendly airlines. But there are other ways these carriers support older passengers, helping make travel as accessible as possible. United lets up to two family members accompany senior passengers to their gate with special security passes available at all U.S. airports. A concierge is also available through United Signature Service at select international and domestic airports. They can assist passengers from check-in until boarding for a fee.
Delta, which is America's most popular airline of 2026 so far, offers wheelchair and electric cart services for travelers who need assistance getting around terminals. The latter are only available at certain airports, while the wheelchairs (pushed by an attendant) can usually be arranged for any flight. The airline also offers accessibility services for anyone with limited vision or hearing. You can arrange for someone to assist you with checking in, boarding, disembarking, or simply communicating with airport staff.
American Airlines is going through some big changes in 2026, including adding new nonstop international routes and expanding domestic ones. Its special assistance practices, however, will stay the same. These include providing assistance to anyone traveling who needs help getting to their gate, struggles with hearing or vision, or needs to fly with a service animal. The airline also advises senior travelers to request early boarding when checking in if they need more time to find their seat. No matter your situation, it's always worth asking the airline about its senior benefits, discounts, or assistance options when booking over the phone. Some may even offer preferred seating options, flexible tickets, and discounted checked luggage, according to Travel Begins at 40.