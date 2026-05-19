These Few Airlines Are Tied As The Most Senior-Friendly In America

One of the perks of reaching your 60s is having access to senior discounts. In America, seniors can enjoy discounts on a range of products and services, from restaurant chains and grocery stores to hotels and buses. One of the best discounts available for seniors, especially those still able to travel, is found on flights. Not every U.S. airline offers these discounts, though, which is why the three that do are considered the most senior-friendly in the country. These airlines — Delta, United, and American — have been featured by CNN, MoneyTalksNews, and other publications in the past for their senior discounts.

These airlines don't always make it easy to find what discounts are available to seniors, and it's not clear how much you could save on your flights. American Airlines, for instance, doesn't even mention discounted airfares for seniors on its website. Despite this, you can still occasionally find cheaper prices if you select the "Senior (65+)" option when doing an advanced search online. Another way to score a discount is by calling the airline's reservations team and asking them directly. Sure, American Airlines ranks above all others for the most mishandled luggage, but it may be worth booking to score discounted airfare.

United Airlines used to make it easy to find senior discounts when its Silver Wings Plus program was still accepting new members over the age of 55. It stopped doing this back in 2005, so only existing members can still access its benefits. Other than this program, United doesn't promote any senior discount fares online, but you can call reservations directly to check if they have any for your destination. Delta offers the same situation, stating that you need to call the reservations team to get senior discounts, offered only on specific routes.