Canada's Small Town On Lake Superior Delivers Shoreline Trails, Rugged Cliffs, And Harbor Charm
As the largest freshwater lake in the world, Lake Superior has thousands of miles of shoreline touching on swathes of untouched, unspoiled nature, buzzing cities, and picturesque harbor towns. Yet, of the several communities perched on the lake, not many can claim a World War II historic internment site, hiking trails with unforgettable Nipigon Bay views, and even a picturesque waterfront with museums. Named after the collarbone of red rock formations running around it, the town of Red Rock is considered one of the unmissable communities on the Canadian side of the lake for those very reasons.
Nature, mountain biking, and mountaineering enthusiasts have miles of hiking and biking trails along the lake to take advantage of, including a trail that allows them to get up close and personal with the rugged, crimson mountain itself. Those who prefer scenic walks by the shimmering waters can get just as much enjoyment from the walkable waterfront marina in the comfort of the town itself. Not only does the latter have its own interpretive center, ideal for families and grown-ups alike, it also has its own equipped campground, and is within walking distance of a handful of quirky, historical buildings contributing to Red Rock's harbor charm.
Get up close to Red Rock's rugged cliffs and shoreline trails
Northern Ontario has a reputation for being the custodian of pristine trails and one-of-a-kind lakeside experiences. As one of the small communities located directly on the lake, Red Rock has access to nature paths where you can experience both the rugged cliffs and the majestic Nipigon Bay shoreline at your feet. The 5-mile Red Rock Mountain Trail is the one you want to hike along if you don't mind some elevation (750 feet) and want to reach the three scenic viewpoints. Following the valleys and crests along the "cuesta" — the craggy rock formation that gives the town its name — this out-and-back, moderately challenging hike has unparalleled views over Lake Superior, and even birdwatching opportunities. Undoubtedly, the highlight of this trekking and mountain biking trail is the view of the dark red cliffs believed to be of volcanic origin. The red rocks also hold a significant cultural place for First Nation Anishinaabeg people.
The glistening lake shore is not the only water view on offer. The Nipigon River Recreation Trail follows the river from Red Rock all the way to the neighboring town of Nipigon, giving hikers a taste of the backcountry and regional wildlife. Creatures that roam on this patch include river otters, falcons, bald eagles, and white pelicans. This trail combines shoreline views of Nipigon Bay and rugged areas. However, it is considered a difficult trail, with moderate elevation and taking three to five hours to complete.
Red Rock has harbor charm and history in heaps
Harbor towns with sublime scenery and war history are usually associated with Canada's three Maritime provinces; Newfoundland's coastal escape of Trinity, with its historic charm and whale-watching adventures, is a shining example. Yet, Ontario has its fair share of waterside stories and mystique. It is estimated that over 500 shipwrecks have happened in Lake Superior; one of those ships, the Neebing, met its fate right on the shores of Red Rock in 1937. Visitors can learn about this occurrence at the Red Rock Marina Interpretive Center, which also has a quirky interactive submarine display. The marina itself is a great place to appreciate the bay views.
Shipwrecks and lake views aside, Red Rock's harbor charm is partly due to its storied past. The town was chosen as the site of Camp "R," a prisoner of war camp opened in 1940 to detain a mix of German civilians involved in the conflict. Red Rock was chosen because of its bunkholes located on the marina, and by the time the camp closed its doors in October 1941, it had housed 1,145 prisoners. The town has also been at the center of happier events; until 2006, it still operated the paper mill that spurred the establishment of modern Red Rock in the first place. A few of the buildings from that time still survive, including the Red Rock Inn, a quirky, neo-Georgian style hotel built in the late 1930s.
For keen campers who want to travel further afield, Red Rock is located about 100 miles from Neys Provincial Park, approximately two hours east. This rugged park has some of the best beach and forest camping, with Lake Superior's stunning shores as a backdrop. And if you're looking for some more Northern Ontario magic, check out Silver Islet, a hidden gem with black sand beaches, wildlife, and dazzling waters, located just a stone's throw from Red Rock