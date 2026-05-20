Canada's Small Town On Lake Superior Delivers Shoreline Trails, Rugged Cliffs, And Harbor Charm

Harbor towns with sublime scenery and war history are usually associated with Canada's three Maritime provinces; Newfoundland's coastal escape of Trinity, with its historic charm and whale-watching adventures, is a shining example. Yet, Ontario has its fair share of waterside stories and mystique. It is estimated that over 500 shipwrecks have happened in Lake Superior; one of those ships, the Neebing, met its fate right on the shores of Red Rock in 1937. Visitors can learn about this occurrence at the Red Rock Marina Interpretive Center, which also has a quirky interactive submarine display. The marina itself is a great place to appreciate the bay views.

Shipwrecks and lake views aside, Red Rock's harbor charm is partly due to its storied past. The town was chosen as the site of Camp "R," a prisoner of war camp opened in 1940 to detain a mix of German civilians involved in the conflict. Red Rock was chosen because of its bunkholes located on the marina, and by the time the camp closed its doors in October 1941, it had housed 1,145 prisoners. The town has also been at the center of happier events; until 2006, it still operated the paper mill that spurred the establishment of modern Red Rock in the first place. A few of the buildings from that time still survive, including the Red Rock Inn, a quirky, neo-Georgian style hotel built in the late 1930s.

For keen campers who want to travel further afield, Red Rock is located about 100 miles from Neys Provincial Park, approximately two hours east. This rugged park has some of the best beach and forest camping, with Lake Superior's stunning shores as a backdrop. And if you're looking for some more Northern Ontario magic, check out Silver Islet, a hidden gem with black sand beaches, wildlife, and dazzling waters, located just a stone's throw from Red Rock