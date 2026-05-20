The Underrated, Scenic Road In Great Smoky Mountains National Park That Most Tourists Miss

Spending time at popular vacation spots can be an enriching experience. After all, they're popular for a reason. However, it's even more fun if you can find a part of that attraction that most tourists miss. If you're planning a trip to Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains National Park, there is one such area that is not only quiet but full of wildlife and scenic views. Furthermore, it can help you leave the park faster when you're done with your visit, as it skirts the traffic.

You may be familiar with the 11-mile Cades Cove Loop Road, a popular attraction in the park. However, its popularity means it can easily get backed up. Instead, you can drive out on Rich Mountain Road, which branches off from Cades Cove Loop Road. It's a gorgeously scenic stretch that is worth an extra bit of your time.

You should save this route for the end of your visit, as Rich Mountain Road is one-way only and takes you out of the park to Townsend, Tennessee. You'll find the entrance to this 7-mile road across from the Missionary Baptist Church off Cades Cove Loop Road, and the whole thing will take you around an hour. One thing to note, however, is that Rich Mountain Road is gravel, and while your regular car may be fine, make sure it's in good condition, as the road twists and turns. It can also get rather steep. Additionally, buses, cars with trailers, RVs, and vans longer than 25 feet are prohibited.