The Underrated, Scenic Road In Great Smoky Mountains National Park That Most Tourists Miss
Spending time at popular vacation spots can be an enriching experience. After all, they're popular for a reason. However, it's even more fun if you can find a part of that attraction that most tourists miss. If you're planning a trip to Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains National Park, there is one such area that is not only quiet but full of wildlife and scenic views. Furthermore, it can help you leave the park faster when you're done with your visit, as it skirts the traffic.
You may be familiar with the 11-mile Cades Cove Loop Road, a popular attraction in the park. However, its popularity means it can easily get backed up. Instead, you can drive out on Rich Mountain Road, which branches off from Cades Cove Loop Road. It's a gorgeously scenic stretch that is worth an extra bit of your time.
You should save this route for the end of your visit, as Rich Mountain Road is one-way only and takes you out of the park to Townsend, Tennessee. You'll find the entrance to this 7-mile road across from the Missionary Baptist Church off Cades Cove Loop Road, and the whole thing will take you around an hour. One thing to note, however, is that Rich Mountain Road is gravel, and while your regular car may be fine, make sure it's in good condition, as the road twists and turns. It can also get rather steep. Additionally, buses, cars with trailers, RVs, and vans longer than 25 feet are prohibited.
All you need to know about Rich Mountain Road
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most visited national park in the country, so finding a lesser-known part is no easy feat, but Rich Mountain Road might just hit the spot. One reviewer on AllTrails describes it as an " ... extremely beautiful drive very quiet highly recommend it especially if the loop is busy." Over on Reddit, a commentator on r/JeepGladiator says it is "a hidden gem that is not advertised." Sounds good, right?
While you drive Rich Mountain Road, you'll pass pretty streams and creeks. You'll also hit a photo-worthy overlook with a view of Cades Cove and the Primitive Baptist Church from 1825. However, you have to go at the right time of year. Rich Mountain Road is open seasonally from April through mid-November. It may also be closed during that time if there are heavy rains. You can check the Smokies Road Info Page on X (formerly known as Twitter) to see if it's open during your trip. Make sure you leave yourself enough time (including stops for pictures or a picnic), as the gate closes at dark.
Rich Mountain Road is also a great place to see wildlife, including black bears, wild turkeys, and deer. In fact, one Redditor on r/Jeep says, "The first time I went through Rich Mountain was in a Jeep ride from the Outpost in Townsend. We ended up seeing a bear and her cubs on the side of a bank, about 4-6 feet from the passenger side of my JK." While spying these beautiful creatures can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, make sure you know what to do if you see a bear in the wild, especially if you're outside your car. Finally, once you've finished the drive, make sure you check out Townsend, Tennessee's laidback tourist gateway.