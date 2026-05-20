Just Outside Santa Rosa Is A Mountainous Wilderness Park With Trails, Horseback Riding, And Camping

Northern California has a bucket-list lineup of iconic destinations and lesser-known escapes, from redwood forests to the Pacific Coast. While the towering trees and roaring ocean have a special place in our hearts, the mountains offer a distinct kind of retreat. If you're in a summit state of mind, the nature at Hood Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve might have you intrigued. Sprawling across 3,600 acres, this mountainous haven boasts the most comprehensive trail network in the regional system. You can traverse these paths on foot or opt for a journey on horseback. Whichever adventure you end up choosing, you'll be exposed to lush conifer woods, mountain peaks, and grassy meadows.

Located in Sonoma County just outside Santa Rosa, the preserve gives you the chance to reach the highest point in the Mayacamas Mountains. Hiking to the 2,733-foot summit rewards you with sweeping vistas of the Sonoma Valley, not to mention the freedom that comes with camping deep in the wilderness, as sites are accessible only by backcountry trekking. The trails in Hood Mountain can be demanding, though, so prepare for the rigorous trips ahead.

The park has two main access points. Follow Los Alamos Road to the northwest entrance, which is about 30 minutes from Santa Rosa. If you're coming from Sonoma, it's best to reach the park via the southern entrance, about 25 minutes away (compared to the 40-minute drive to the northern entrance). Those coming from San Francisco have a 1.5-hour drive ahead (or an hour and 40 minutes if going to the northern entrance). You can also make the trip from Sacramento.