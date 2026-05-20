Just Outside Santa Rosa Is A Mountainous Wilderness Park With Trails, Horseback Riding, And Camping
Northern California has a bucket-list lineup of iconic destinations and lesser-known escapes, from redwood forests to the Pacific Coast. While the towering trees and roaring ocean have a special place in our hearts, the mountains offer a distinct kind of retreat. If you're in a summit state of mind, the nature at Hood Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve might have you intrigued. Sprawling across 3,600 acres, this mountainous haven boasts the most comprehensive trail network in the regional system. You can traverse these paths on foot or opt for a journey on horseback. Whichever adventure you end up choosing, you'll be exposed to lush conifer woods, mountain peaks, and grassy meadows.
Located in Sonoma County just outside Santa Rosa, the preserve gives you the chance to reach the highest point in the Mayacamas Mountains. Hiking to the 2,733-foot summit rewards you with sweeping vistas of the Sonoma Valley, not to mention the freedom that comes with camping deep in the wilderness, as sites are accessible only by backcountry trekking. The trails in Hood Mountain can be demanding, though, so prepare for the rigorous trips ahead.
The park has two main access points. Follow Los Alamos Road to the northwest entrance, which is about 30 minutes from Santa Rosa. If you're coming from Sonoma, it's best to reach the park via the southern entrance, about 25 minutes away (compared to the 40-minute drive to the northern entrance). Those coming from San Francisco have a 1.5-hour drive ahead (or an hour and 40 minutes if going to the northern entrance). You can also make the trip from Sacramento.
Enjoy remote camping at Hood Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve
Some of the best reviewer-approved attractions in Northern California are its natural spaces, and the magic in Hood Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve lies in the solitude. Instead of a large, amenity-heavy campground, there are two secluded off-grid sites for an intimate experience. Reservations are required, and campsites open seasonally on or after May 28, with bookings available up to six months in advance. Situated at Merganser Pond, these remote spots require a 2-mile uphill hike from Pythian Road — stop by the information kiosk at the trailhead before heading up.
The primitive sites accommodate tents, each of which holds up to four campers. One night here will cost $22, and you can stay up to 10 consecutive nights. Vault toilets are available within walking distance. Both sites come with a picnic table and a secure food locker to prevent potential encounters with wildlife. You'll also find a map display at Merganser Pond and additional picnic tables at the nearby Blue Heron Pond. There's a vantage point of Hood Mountain Regional Park by the camping area. The environmental campsites are pet-friendly, a policy that extends to horses, dogs, and cats, though pets must remain on a leash. A designated water trough for horses is located a short distance away at Orchard Meadow.
Keep in mind that these are the essentials provided; everything else is on you to bring. The campsites don't have water hookups or potable water taps, so make sure to carry enough supplies for your stay. The same goes for electricity — have backup portable chargers and offline maps because mobile coverage is often spotty. As for food, you can bring your own camping gas stove, but you may not build a campfire.
Follow the trails on foot or horseback
With a 19-plus-mile trail system, Hood Mountain Regional Park features challenging trails that put hikers to the test. Start with a relatively moderate hike along the Valley View Trail. This 4.5-mile loop hits you with a steep ascent right from the trailhead, reaching heights of up to 1,210 feet. Eventually, it settles into a gentle grade, allowing you to enjoy the sounds of nature as you advance. You'll hike past wildflower displays, all while picturesque views accompany you on the way.
When you're ready to take it up a notch, the Hood Mountain and the Panoramic Ranch Trail requires more strenuous effort. Stretching about 6.7 miles, this loop is shared by hikers and equestrians. With an elevation gain of 2,043 feet, it can take up to five hours to complete. One of the highlights here is Gunsight Rock, an ideal place to take a break and soak in the Sonoma Valley scenery. Another strenuous option is the Goodspeed Trail, open to both hikers and horseback riders. This point-to-point trail stretches 7.7 miles from Los Alamos Road and also passes Gunsight Rock.
Those with their equine companions can ride along the Headwaters to Headwaters route. Don't expect an easy ride, though — the journey covers 10.8 miles, all while scaling 2,890 feet. You'll be climbing Bald and Red Mountains — the landscape extends from grassy meadows to verdant hills. While some are especially drawn to the ethereal trails in Redwoods National and State Parks, the paths here offer a different side of Northern California. In any case, if you prefer walking among redwood groves, the wildly underrated Armstrong Redwoods Nature Reserve is 50 minutes away.