This New Themed Land At Disney's Animal Kingdom Is Opening In 2027

When Disney's animated film "Encanto" was released in 2021, not only did it win the Academy Award for best animated feature film, but it also became 2022's most-watched streaming movie, according to Nielsen. Anyone in close proximity to kids around that time can likely attest to the earworms the movie's soundtrack engendered — a soundtrack that also won three Grammy awards. With accolades like these, it was only a matter of time before the film found its place in Disney's parks. Sure enough, in 2024, Disney announced Tropical Americas, a new theme area in Orlando's Animal Kingdom with a special emphasis on "Encanto." Though one of the movie's main characters, Mirabel, is already part of the Magic Kingdom's character cast, this will be the film's first dedicated domain within a park. The attraction is currently under construction and set to open in 2027, according to Disney Parks Blog.

Inside Tropical Americas, Pueblo Esperanza ("Village of Hope" in Spanish) models the movie's fictional South American setting and features one new "Encanto"-themed ride. Fans have speculated it may be a boat ride or a trackless dark ride, though this is unconfirmed as of this writing. However, the Disney Parks Blog has confirmed that it will involve communicating with animals, as the character Antonio does in the movie.

Tropical Americas will also feature a centerpiece fountain inspired by pueblo plazas found throughout the Americas, as well as a large, hand-carved wooden carousel featuring Disney characters. A Mayan temple will welcome visitors to a brand-new Indiana Jones adventure within Tropical Americas. Disney has said the Mayan inspiration reflects the culture's connection to nature, fitting for Animal Kingdom. A sprawling hacienda-style eatery will offer casual dining options, and Disney aficionados at WDW News Today are speculating whether recent Colombian food and beverage rollouts are part of this upcoming "Encanto" menu.