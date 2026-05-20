This New Themed Land At Disney's Animal Kingdom Is Opening In 2027
When Disney's animated film "Encanto" was released in 2021, not only did it win the Academy Award for best animated feature film, but it also became 2022's most-watched streaming movie, according to Nielsen. Anyone in close proximity to kids around that time can likely attest to the earworms the movie's soundtrack engendered — a soundtrack that also won three Grammy awards. With accolades like these, it was only a matter of time before the film found its place in Disney's parks. Sure enough, in 2024, Disney announced Tropical Americas, a new theme area in Orlando's Animal Kingdom with a special emphasis on "Encanto." Though one of the movie's main characters, Mirabel, is already part of the Magic Kingdom's character cast, this will be the film's first dedicated domain within a park. The attraction is currently under construction and set to open in 2027, according to Disney Parks Blog.
Inside Tropical Americas, Pueblo Esperanza ("Village of Hope" in Spanish) models the movie's fictional South American setting and features one new "Encanto"-themed ride. Fans have speculated it may be a boat ride or a trackless dark ride, though this is unconfirmed as of this writing. However, the Disney Parks Blog has confirmed that it will involve communicating with animals, as the character Antonio does in the movie.
Tropical Americas will also feature a centerpiece fountain inspired by pueblo plazas found throughout the Americas, as well as a large, hand-carved wooden carousel featuring Disney characters. A Mayan temple will welcome visitors to a brand-new Indiana Jones adventure within Tropical Americas. Disney has said the Mayan inspiration reflects the culture's connection to nature, fitting for Animal Kingdom. A sprawling hacienda-style eatery will offer casual dining options, and Disney aficionados at WDW News Today are speculating whether recent Colombian food and beverage rollouts are part of this upcoming "Encanto" menu.
Tropical Americas will replace a beloved attraction
This new Disney attraction isn't just one ride — the $4 million-dollar transformation within Disney Orlando's largest park is a themed layout featuring 11 acres of lush, colorful rainforests and Spanish-colonial architecture meant to hearken back to the setting of "Encanto," thought to be loosely based on Filandia, Colombia, one of South America's most underrated towns. It joins Animal Kingdom's other themed areas, from Asian jungles to African savannas to the World of Avatar's Pandora.
Despite the popularity of "Encanto," however, the news of Tropical Americas has met mixed reactions from fans. The area will replace Animal Kingdom's DinoLand U.S.A., an original 1990s section that blended quirky roadside attractions with science and paleontology. The area shut down permanently in February 2026 to make way for the new construction, joining a storied list of Disney Park attractions that have permanently closed over the years. Some fans are nostalgic for DinoLand's loss (such as one Redditor who posted a photo of a pin honoring the closure), while others think DinoLand just needed an upgrade.
Yet for the many who celebrate "Encanto's" acclaimed representation of Latin culture — and for those who embrace the earworms — Animal Kingdom's expansion is welcome news. Tropical Americas joins a slate of upcoming additions to Disney Parks, including a Villains-themed land in Orlando's Magic Kingdom and an Avengers campus at Disney California Adventure Park.