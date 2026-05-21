New York's Once-Thriving Quarry Under Two Hours From NYC Is Now A Preserve With Trails And Abandoned Ruins

Abandoned sites can make for compelling hiking destinations, if not for the history they contain, then simply for adding something unique to see along your trek. There's a particularly scenery-rich example of such a spot in the hills of the Hudson Valley called the Sylvan Glen Park Preserve. The park is full of hiking trails with lookouts over quarry ruins and distant hills. One of its added draws is being easily reachable from a major hub — just a bit over an hour by car from New York City, depending on traffic. Another is that it's owned and managed by Yorktown as a preserve, making it publicly accessible and its historic features protected from private development.

Something you'll encounter around the Sylvan Glen Park Preserve is granite — and an abundance of it. Naturally, this is what fueled the quarry that once existed here, the Mohegan Quarry, which operated from 1890 to 1941, according to Yorktown Trail Town. The granite excavated at the site was supplied to buildings in New York City and various other cities around the Hudson Valley. Along trails in the preserve, you can see remnants of the quarry's rock-cutting machinery, building foundations, and tons of granite chunks. Beyond the quarry site, trails weave through woods and wetlands for a peaceful nature escape.