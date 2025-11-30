Top 13 Best Scenic Byways In New York For An Unforgettable Road Trip

Take the scenic route through upstate New York, and you will see a side of the state that many people overlook. It's the kind of place where you can wander farmers' markets in the morning, hike to a waterfall in the afternoon, and end the day with a glass of delicious local wine. You will pass lakes that mirror the sky, cliffs over quiet valleys, rivers running through charming small towns, and orchards and vineyards that look like they are straight out of a painting. This is the beauty of New York State, and it's the perfect place for a nice, long road trip.

For each of these scenic drives, we'll tell you approximately how long it is, the landmarks you will see as you go, and some ideal places to stop and stretch (or linger for a spell). We'll also offer suggestions for different routes that are tailored to different kinds of travelers. We balanced famous routes with niche ones beloved by locals, and we favored roads that give you a little more than just scenery. History, culture, food, and the chance to actually get out of the car and appreciate where you are. If you like lakes and wine, you may want a very different drive than if you crave alpine peaks and a hard hike. Now, buckle up, roll your windows down, and get your playlists ready for a road trip you won't forget.