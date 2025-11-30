Top 13 Best Scenic Byways In New York For An Unforgettable Road Trip
Take the scenic route through upstate New York, and you will see a side of the state that many people overlook. It's the kind of place where you can wander farmers' markets in the morning, hike to a waterfall in the afternoon, and end the day with a glass of delicious local wine. You will pass lakes that mirror the sky, cliffs over quiet valleys, rivers running through charming small towns, and orchards and vineyards that look like they are straight out of a painting. This is the beauty of New York State, and it's the perfect place for a nice, long road trip.
For each of these scenic drives, we'll tell you approximately how long it is, the landmarks you will see as you go, and some ideal places to stop and stretch (or linger for a spell). We'll also offer suggestions for different routes that are tailored to different kinds of travelers. We balanced famous routes with niche ones beloved by locals, and we favored roads that give you a little more than just scenery. History, culture, food, and the chance to actually get out of the car and appreciate where you are. If you like lakes and wine, you may want a very different drive than if you crave alpine peaks and a hard hike. Now, buckle up, roll your windows down, and get your playlists ready for a road trip you won't forget.
Adirondack Trail Byway
The Adirondack Trail Byway runs approximately 188 miles and stretches straight down through the Hudson River corridor, from Malone on the north end to Fonda at its southernmost point. In one spot, the road skirts the shorelines of Lake George with views that include Gilded Age mansions, and at another point, it climbs deep into the forest with nothing but nature's beauty. This byway cuts right beside Tupper Lake, one of upstate New York's most beautiful lakes, which reflects the surrounding local scenery.
The Adirondack Experience museum has the story of the region on full display, and Blue Mountain Lake gives you full access to hikes and boat launches. Wildlife sightings are also a major part of the draw here. Keep an eye out for deer and birds of prey along the ridgelines. This is a three-and-a-half-hour drive that perfectly suits travelers who want to immerse themselves in nature without committing to a long backpacking slog, and it's also great for families who want a few outdoor options with convenient places to stay. You'll also encounter some smaller hamlets with local diners and access points for fishing and canoeing. Piseco Lake in particular is a perfect spot for a leisurely walk or an early morning paddle.
Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway
The Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway circles one of the Finger Lakes in a loop that is roughly 87 miles. That length makes it a perfect, full day trip or a relaxed two-day escape. As you drive, you will notice wide lake views and the most dramatic landmark you cannot miss, Taughannock Falls. That waterfall drops 215 feet into a deep, narrow gorge and is especially impressive when you stand at the overlook and feel the spray on your face.
Nearby Ithaca is a charming city in the Finger Lakes region, offering a cultural and culinary hub with a lively, college town energy. The wine trail skirting the lake gives you shaded patios where you can sample local riesling and cabernet before moving on. For rest stops, Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge at the northern end is ideal for a quiet bird-watching break — you may even spot a bald eagle. The town of Aurora has a sleepy harbor-like feel that invites a stroll and a waterfront lunch, and Cayuga Lake is ideal for travelers who like a mix of outdoors and culture. Couples who want wine and water, families who prefer shallow hikes and picnic stops, and small groups of friends who want to combine scenic cruising with tasting rooms will all find things to love here.
Catskill Mountains Scenic Byway
Just two hours north of New York City, the Catskill Mountains Byway is the kind of road that feels like it was designed to slow you down to make you notice trees, church steeples, and New York charm. Follow this curving path along New York State Route 28 through the heart of the Catskills, and you are looking at roughly 52 miles of very smooth driving. That distance makes it perfect for a long day of scenic stops or a relaxed two-day weekend with an overnight in a small town.
At the eastern end of the byway, the little town of Shokan has stunning views of the Ashokan Reservoir that are especially beautiful at sunrise and in the fall when the colors stack up the hills. Other towns along the way, like Phoenicia, a rustic and scenic Catskills hamlet, offer bakeries, antique shops, and small galleries that invite you to stretch your legs and grab a good cup of coffee. Couples who want a romantic weekend with a few small-town walks will love this drive, while families who prefer easy trail options and safe swimming holes will find it equally welcoming.
Great Lakes Seaway Trail
In its New York portion, the Great Lakes Seaway Trail is extensive, following over 450 miles that trace Lake Erie, the Niagara River, and Lake Ontario with panoramic shoreline views and a string of maritime landmarks. Ideal spots to stop include walking harbors in Olcott and Wilson, where small marinas speak to the local charm and the Victorianbourg Wine Estate flanks the lakeshore. Olcott is especially great for families looking for a little bit of everything, while Olcott Harbor's Lighthouse (a replica of the original) will appeal to the history buffs. No matter what group you're traveling with, though, there's nothing like riding the Maid of the Mist under the spray of Niagara Falls.
The scale of the Great Lakes Seaway Trail allows you to stretch the drive into a weeklong loop of beaches, historic sites, and small towns. It is also perfect for families who enjoy both recreational and educational stops, as well as for photographers who like long horizons.
Taconic State Parkway
The Taconic State Parkway carves through the Hudson Valley and stretches over 100 miles if you drive it end to end. You'll notice stone bridges and landscaped overlooks that were part of the original parkway aesthetic in the early 20th century, and landmarks along the route are cultural as much as they are natural. Historic estates and preserved parkland make frequent cameo appearances, and some pull-off areas offer stunning views back across the Hudson Valley.
Ideal places to stop include Rockefeller State Park Preserve, a direct stop just off the parkway, where you can take short walks among well-maintained trails. There's also nearby Bear Mountain State Park, with its pool, winter ice skating rink, and many varied camping options, just a quick half hour away off the Taconic State Parkway along (you guessed it) Bear Mountain State Parkway. The Taconic is excellent for travelers who want an elegant, scenic drive without the concentration of hikers and backpackers. It's also great for couples and families who appreciate a cultivated landscape and for day trippers from New York City who prefer a scenic weekend drive that feels civilized with its ample places to rest.
Shawangunk Mountains Scenic Byway
At just 88 miles, the Shawangunk Mountains Scenic Byway near New Paltz is not long, but it is certainly dense with activity. The Shawangunks, or the "Gunks" as climbers affectionately call them, have quite a personality. Mohonk Mountain House is an iconic Victorian resort lodged into the cliffside, and even if you are not staying there, it welcomes day guests into its gardens and grounds, where the views are exceptional. Minnewaska State Park Preserve has hiking trails around clear mountain lakes and overlooks that offer a spectacular view of the Wallkill Valley spread below.
Hikers, climbers, mountain bikers, and anyone who likes to stop for a challenging walk will find this route especially energizing. The Shawangunks stand out because the byway is not merely about scenic viewing from the car but about stepping into the landscape. The rock faces here are fantastic for photographers, particularly during the warm pre-sunrise light and during the fall. If you crave cliffsides with access to outdoor pursuits, then this is a byway to plan a weekend around rather than breeze through.
Upper Delaware Scenic Byway
The Upper Delaware Scenic Byway travels along the New York side of the Delaware River, and you will see the river bend and widen through forested valleys and small towns with covered bridges. The byway length sits at about 70 miles long, but think of this byway in terms of a leisurely day drive rather than a long highway marathon. Key landmarks include the Roebling's Delaware Aqueduct (aka Delaware Aqueduct or Roebling Bridge) in Lackawaxen and the panoramic river bends that look best from pull-off areas and small parks. Ideal stops are tiny towns such as Hancock and Callicoon, where local farms invite breaks and fly fishing outposts allow you to watch anglers or learn basics if you have time.
This route suits travelers who want a contemplative trip. Couples and families who prefer riverside picnics and gentle walks will appreciate the mood. It's also perfect for nature lovers who want to slow their pace. The Upper Delaware is particularly lovely in spring when river levels change and wildflowers edge the road, and it is comfortable in fall when leaves add color.
Lakes to Locks Passage
The Lakes to Locks Passage winds between the Hudson River and Lake Champlain and is over 230 miles long. As you travel, you will notice the canals, locks, ferry crossings, and forts of early America, like Fort Ticonderoga and Fort Montgomery, two of the route's prime historical landmarks. The locks along the Champlain and Lake George sections are also focal points with their helpful Heritage Centers.
Ideal stops include Ausable Chasm for a dramatic natural corridor to walk and explore, the historic waterfront town of Waterford near Albany, where canal history is alive in a walkable grid, and Lake George for its classic boat excursions and shoreline hotels. The advantage here is variety. You can be walking the battlements of a fort in the morning and sipping an iced tea lakeside in the afternoon. Many of the best stops are small towns where hours of operation in local attractions can be seasonal, so be sure to check ahead.
Route 20 Scenic Byway
The scenic sections of New York State Route 20 thread through farmland, small towns, and rolling low hills, with a total mileage of just over 100 miles. On this drive, you'll see adorable old barns in fields that change with the seasons, roadside farm stands, and historic small-town Main Streets where diners and antique stores provide natural rest stops.
Cherry Valley is full of local festivals, craft breweries, museums, and taverns, where you can get a great sense of local life. Other small towns along this route, like Lafayette with its family-owned, award-winning apple orchard, make for excellent stops along the way. Route 20 is great for travelers who like to take it slow and who care about sampling the local food and drink. It is especially good for curious drivers who want to explore roadside curiosities and who value conversations in local shops. For families, this drive is forgiving, with its many low-key stops to rest.
Palisades Parkway
The Palisades Parkway is a short but very satisfying drive if you want dramatic Hudson River views without long hours behind the wheel. The New York portion of the parkway is just over 26 miles in length and hugs the top of the Palisades Cliffs with periodic overlooks that open to the river below. The most immediate landmark is the Hudson itself, stretching wide with barge traffic and river islands. Bear Mountain Bridge at the northern end of the drive has lovely hiking trails, which makes it an excellent stopping point for families.
The parkway suits travelers who want to combine convenience with scenery, and it is one of those drives that works perfectly as a half-day or day trip from New York City. It's also a great day escape for couples and families who want a fantastic view without the logistics of long-distance travel. The advantage of the Palisades Parkway is how quickly it transports you from urban noise into forested road and river views.
Mohawk Towpath National Scenic Byway
The Mohawk Towpath National Scenic Byway threads along the Mohawk River and Erie Canal corridors, running from Schenectady to Waterford. It's about 25 miles long, which makes it a terrific, short escape packed with charm. This drive is where you will pass canal locks that still raise and lower boats, historic bridges, and towns with architecture from the age of early American industry. You'll also find Lock Six State Canal Park and the old Erie Canal infrastructure that has been adapted into parkland.
The town of Schenectady offers a revitalized downtown and river walk, while Waterford has the Waterford Historical Museum and easy walking routes right beside the water. Both are perfect places to stop and explore. The byway is great for travelers who enjoy a bit of history, especially families who are looking for a mix of nature trails and a few urban comforts. It is also a solid choice for short day trips from Albany or Schenectady, where you can combine riverside dining with short walks.
Black River Trail Scenic Byway
The Black River Trail sits at about 94 miles and runs between Rome and Lake Ontario, tracing the river through gorges, forests, and past stretches of white water. The drive has geological drama to it, and you will see sections where the river cuts a deep, narrow passage and places where rapids and waterfalls bring some serious photo ops. Scenic overlooks of the gorge and outfitters who run kayaking and rafting trips offer an active way to experience the water, while fishing piers and state forest trailheads provide quieter stops for those who prefer sitting and watching to paddling.
This byway is fantastic for travelers who love to spend time in or near the water, as the water recreation options at Black River, which flows into Lake Ontario, are superb. If you are keen on rafting, kayaking, fishing, or hiking into a canyon, then this drive supplies some great access points and small businesses that can guide you safely. This trip is a bit less about vineyards and Main Street browsing and a lot more about roughing it.
Long Island's North Fork Trail Scenic Byway
The North Fork of Long Island feels like a different pace entirely when compared to the byways of Upstate New York. The drive along the North Fork Trail Scenic Byway is a coastal garden loop that runs from Southold to Orient Point, covering about 36 miles, and it feels like a series of adorable towns rather than one continuous highway. Here, the landmarks are vineyards and farms, harbor towns with lobster shacks, and lighthouses that look out to Long Island Sound. A stop at Orient Point delivers peaceful wildlife watching, depending on the season, and a string of wineries invites unhurried afternoons full of tasting menus. You can expect to find boutique wineries with outdoor seating, small harbors for a seafood lunch, and beaches that are great for a walk to clear your head.
The North Fork is ideal for travelers who want coastal charm paired with good food and wine. It's especially suitable for city dwellers who want idyllic beach vibes without the crowds of the Hamptons. For couples, the pace is romantic. For families, it's very manageable because distances between attractions are short. For food lovers, the farm-to-table options are excellent.
Methodology
All of these byways were chosen to represent a range of New York experiences from coasts and rivers to mountains and forests. Our selection emphasized three practical things for each route: noteworthy landmarks you can see from the car or by a short detour, ideal places to stop and rest or spend a night, and the rough mileage so you can plan how much time to allocate. We also considered what types of drivers will most appreciate each route. Some want Instagram-worthy views while others want a winery and a good lunch. The common thread is that a scenic byway is a guided sequence of places that together tell a story.
These routes will take you to overlooks, to small town diners and museums, to park trails and historic forts, to vineyards and cliffs, and more. They are varied, but each one is accessible enough to be enjoyed without too much planning — and rich enough that a thoughtful week on the road will reveal New York's many layers.