The 'Best Hiking Trail' In America Is In Minnesota's Secluded State Park Full Of Majestic Views And Fishing
The North Shore in Minnesota is home to eight different state parks, each with unique attractions and scenery. One way to experience the parks in this area of the North Star State is with a visit to Judge C.R. Magney State Park, which encompasses over 4,000 acres. This secluded park offers stunning views, along with fishing, camping, and an award-winning hiking trail.
The Devil's Kettle Trail in Judge C.R. Magney State Park was voted the "best hiking trail in America" in 2025 in the USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. The trails chosen for the top 10 were selected for offering positive mental and physical well-being. The Devil's Kettle Trail is a 2-mile moderate hike, with about 400 feet of elevation gain and 175 steps to climb. The trail leads to a waterfall that separates into two parts, dropping down 50 feet.
Half of the water seemingly disappears into the ground — this was a longstanding Minnesota mystery, solved in 2017 when the Minnesota DNR confirmed via scientific experiments that the water going into the hole flows into the river further downstream (via Lake Superior Circle Tour). The hike can be busy, so it's best to visit in the morning or at the end of the day. It's possible to swim at the first waterfall on the trail, but this is at your own risk.
Enjoy the views and fishing at Judge C.R. Magney State Park
There are 9 miles of trails around the park, which offer beautiful panoramas of the forest, river, and Lake Superior. Returning from the Devil's Kettle Trail, there is a fantastic view of the massive lake peeking between the trees. The Gauthier Creek Trail is a 1-mile, one-way route through the forest, which is particularly pretty when the wildflowers bloom. It's also possible to hike a section of the 310-mile Superior Hiking Trail in the park — there is a 9.5-mile out-and-back route that provides gorgeous vistas. One AllTrails user praises the trail and the viewpoint at the end, saying, "True north defined. A hike along the Brule River and then uphill through a mix of new and old growth to an overlook of distant Lake Superior." If you head out on this trail, check park information before you go — there may be high water or flood damage. The park is also spectacular in the fall, when the leaves change color.
Along with hiking, fishing is another popular activity at Judge C.R. Magney State Park — mainly for trout. Anglers may reel in brook or rainbow trout, along with steelhead or salmon, in the park. Cast a line in the Brule River or Gauthier Creek, on unmaintained trails past the waterfall, or where the river flows out to Lake Superior. A license and trout stamp are required for fishing here.
Relax in this secluded state park
Judge C.R. Magney State Park is a good place for peaceful privacy. The park is tucked away off the highway and fairly remote, so you won't find the crowds typical of other stops on the idyllic North Shore Scenic Byway. There is no visitor center here, with only one parking lot, and it's possible to spot wildlife such as moose, wolves, black bears, deer, and snowshoe hares. With 180 species of birds, it's also a top spot for birdwatching — especially in spring and summer to see warblers. But be wary of Minnesota's most annoying resident: the mosquito. Be sure to bring bug spray if visiting in June or July.
There is a basic campground at the park, with 27 rustic sites if you want to spend a night in the great outdoors. Showers and flush toilets are available seasonally, but there are no electric or water hookups. The campsite has two loops in a serene area in the woodland and is quiet at night.
Judge C.R. Magney State Park is a 15-minute drive from the northern Minnesota town of Grand Marais, and about 20 minutes from Grand Portage, with outdoor thrills and beauty. Across the border in Canada is Thunder Bay International Airport, just over a one-hour drive away.