The 'Best Hiking Trail' In America Is In Minnesota's Secluded State Park Full Of Majestic Views And Fishing

The North Shore in Minnesota is home to eight different state parks, each with unique attractions and scenery. One way to experience the parks in this area of the North Star State is with a visit to Judge C.R. Magney State Park, which encompasses over 4,000 acres. This secluded park offers stunning views, along with fishing, camping, and an award-winning hiking trail.

The Devil's Kettle Trail in Judge C.R. Magney State Park was voted the "best hiking trail in America" in 2025 in the USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. The trails chosen for the top 10 were selected for offering positive mental and physical well-being. The Devil's Kettle Trail is a 2-mile moderate hike, with about 400 feet of elevation gain and 175 steps to climb. The trail leads to a waterfall that separates into two parts, dropping down 50 feet.

Half of the water seemingly disappears into the ground — this was a longstanding Minnesota mystery, solved in 2017 when the Minnesota DNR confirmed via scientific experiments that the water going into the hole flows into the river further downstream (via Lake Superior Circle Tour). The hike can be busy, so it's best to visit in the morning or at the end of the day. It's possible to swim at the first waterfall on the trail, but this is at your own risk.