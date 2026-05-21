Between Las Vegas And Death Valley National Park Is The Mojave Desert's Largest Oasis Full Of Wildlife

Endangered pupfish may be a top attraction for wildlife enthusiasts visiting the park, but there's plenty more to see around Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge. Point-of-Rocks is a good place to see bighorn sheep, and throughout the refuge, it's not uncommon to come across birds such as Cooper's hawks, owls, spotted sandpipers, wood ducks, and red-winged blackbirds.

Lizards are easily spotted on the park's boardwalks in spring, though they mostly retreat to shady areas in the most sweltering months of the summer. According to the USFWS, the coolest time to visit the park in summer is in the early morning, and the hottest time is between 4 and 5 p.m. The website notes that the best times to visit are in spring and fall. The park's ash trees come alive with color in fall, and visitors sometimes see bobcats. And in winter, steam rises from the oasis springs on colder mornings, creating a beautiful natural spectacle.

Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge is free to visit and open year-round from sunrise to sunset. It's day-use only, but since the refuge is only about a 90-minute to two-hour drive from Las Vegas, it's easily visited on a day trip. You can pick up picnic supplies on the way in at Albertsons, one of several grocery stores in Pahrump. On the drive back to Vegas, consider an easy detour to the Corn Creek area, a lush oasis in the Desert National Wildlife Refuge that offers an escape from heat and crowds.