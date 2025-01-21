Nevada's Hidden Desert Sinkhole Holds Ancient Marvels And Is Home To The World's Rarest Fish

A geothermal pool in the middle of the desert, home to the world's rarest fish — sounds like something straight out of a sci-fi movie. But in the otherworldly state of Nevada, where places like Area 51 only fuel one's imagination, anything seems possible. Hidden within the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge — which is part of the record-breaking Death Valley National Park — lies the Devils Hole. And yes, this is where you give the devil his due. It's an incredible sight with an air of mystery you can't help but admire and question in equal measure.

Devils Hole is an enigma, to say the least. People have been trying to make sense of this desert opening for ages. What looks like a small gap in the rock actually drops 30 feet to a hot water pool on a limestone shelf. Beneath the surface, there's a network of tunnels that expand into caverns, with even more peculiar features. We still don't know how deep this cave goes. In 1991, USGS divers descended 436 feet into the hole, but they didn't reach its deepest point — the most anyone has gone is 500 feet. And due to several accidents, the site is now secured by cameras and a fence.