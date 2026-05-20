The Midwest's 6 Most Charming Walkable Piers Promise Sweet Summer Fun

The Great Lakes change the equation for what is technically a landlocked region of the U.S. They lend the Midwest not only a coastline that sometimes behaves like the ocean, with waves big enough for surfing, but also a vast number of piers with views that stretch out over the sea-like horizon. Piers are a great way to take in the lakes and connected waterways without needing to vie for a beach plot or rent a boat. They come with many of the Midwest's most memorable views, whether that be the Chicago skyline rising up over the edge of the water or a pretty lighthouse perched at its end.

We chose these six Midwest piers based on their charm, focusing on those that offer unique scenery, characterful architecture, and amenities for summertime activities. All of the piers in the selection are highly walkable, being both publicly accessible and affording special views when you make the walk. We referred to traveler reviews from Google, along with details shared on city tourism portals, to inform our selection. Based on their overall charm, these piers are worth making a trip to for getting picturesque sunset views over the lake horizons or people-watching with an ice cream cone in hand.