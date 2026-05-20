The Midwest's 6 Most Charming Walkable Piers Promise Sweet Summer Fun
The Great Lakes change the equation for what is technically a landlocked region of the U.S. They lend the Midwest not only a coastline that sometimes behaves like the ocean, with waves big enough for surfing, but also a vast number of piers with views that stretch out over the sea-like horizon. Piers are a great way to take in the lakes and connected waterways without needing to vie for a beach plot or rent a boat. They come with many of the Midwest's most memorable views, whether that be the Chicago skyline rising up over the edge of the water or a pretty lighthouse perched at its end.
We chose these six Midwest piers based on their charm, focusing on those that offer unique scenery, characterful architecture, and amenities for summertime activities. All of the piers in the selection are highly walkable, being both publicly accessible and affording special views when you make the walk. We referred to traveler reviews from Google, along with details shared on city tourism portals, to inform our selection. Based on their overall charm, these piers are worth making a trip to for getting picturesque sunset views over the lake horizons or people-watching with an ice cream cone in hand.
Navy Pier in Chicago, Illinois
Few piers boast a Ferris wheel or free weekly summer fireworks, but Chicago's Navy Pier has both. It's known as Chicago's "year-round playground," full of rides, food, and shops, with 4.6 stars from Google reviewers. The pier is freely open to the public, stretching 3,300 feet into Lake Michigan with views over the water on one side and of the Chicago skyline looking back. Bookended by the Centennial Wheel at its base and a headhouse with a beer garden at the end, visitors have plenty to do along the walk down its lively promenade.
Grand Haven South Pier in Grand Haven, Michigan
Not one but two red lighthouses grace the Grand Haven South Pier, rated 4.8 stars on Google. It stretches out from a mesmerizing state park on Lake Michigan's shores. The walkway connecting the lighthouses to the shore — the "catwalk" — was rebuilt in 2019, keeping its historic character while ensuring its safety. You can come for an evening stroll for free and continue on land along the adjacent Grand River Boardwalk, where you'll find some shops, marinas, and restaurants – Snug Harbor is a good waterfront seafood option based on positive Google reviews.
Mile-Long Pier in Lorain, Ohio
About a 40-minute drive outside of Cleveland, you'll find Lorain, Ohio's Mile-Long Pier — a name that's somewhat deceptive, as Lorain County puts it at around 2,300 feet long. Still, the pier makes for a lovely walk, earning it 4.6 stars on Google Reviews. It has a unique surface of multicolored brick pavers and a lookout that rewards you with views of the Lorain Harbor Lighthouse in the distance. The pier sits within the broader Lakeside Landing, a public park next to a busy marina and with some trails to extend your walk after the pier.
Frankfort North Pier in Frankfort, Michigan
The Frankfort North Pier (sometimes called a breakwater) that juts from the charming lakeside beach city of Frankfort, Michigan, is most notable for its early 1900s lighthouse at the end. Walking along the concrete stretch, views of Michigan's coastline and nearby sand dunes are a lovely bonus, contributing to its 4.8-star Google Reviews rating. Reviewers typically describe the pier as uncrowded and not touristy, and it's recommended as a fishing spot. Just beware of when the waves are turbulent, since they can spill over the walkway and make it hard to keep balance.
The Pier in Luna Pier, Michigan
In the center of Luna Pier, Michigan, is its namesake public pier, long and crescent-shaped over the shoreline of Lake Erie and with 4.5 stars on Google Reviews. It ticks many boxes of quintessential pier scenery: open views over the lake horizon, a squat lighthouse at its base, and some wildlife, including bald eagles. There are benches all along the crescent where you can sit and watch birds or the sunset. It's also adjacent to a beach that gets good reviews for its cleanliness and shallow water.
De Pere Wildlife Viewing Pier in De Pere, Wisconsin
The De Pere Wildlife Viewing Pier, holding 4.9 stars on Google, is the only pier in our ranking that doesn't overlook the Great Lakes. Rather, it sits on the Fox River, right in downtown De Pere, Wisconsin (though it's a tributary of Lake Michigan). While the public pier affords some pretty views of a river dam and a historic locktender's house, its charm lies especially in what you hear rustling overhead or splashing below — bald eagles, pelicans, and sturgeons are some of the wildlife you might spot from the pier.