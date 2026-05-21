One Of California's Largest City Parks Is Unveiling A Massive Expansion Bigger Than Central Park

One of Orange County's more ambitious up-and-coming attractions is not a resort or a beachfront, but a park — or, rather, a mega-park. The project, called Great Park, is underway in Irvine, the affluent college city with trendy dining and shopping. In the same vein, Great Park won't just be a sprawl of green space, but will also have a retail district, a sports complex, museums, and a massive amphitheater, according to the Great Park Framework Plan. When it's done, it's projected to be around 1,300 acres, which easily dwarfs Central Park's 843 acres. That massive scale comes with an equally massive price tag, too, costing the city around $1.1 billion, as the Orange County Business Journal reported.

How, you might wonder, did Orange County get the space for a neighborhood-sized urban park? Where Great Park will be unfurled was once the Marine Corps Air Station El Toro, a military base that was active during World War II and closed in 1999. Three years later, the county voted to turn the space into a park. Though parts of the park had already been developed in the time before, Irvine approved the Great Park Framework Plan that outlines its future buildout in 2022. Per the Orange County Business Journal, plans are laid out for developing the park in multiple phases up to the year 2036. While making travel plans that far ahead is a lofty endeavor, the rollout of the park, with certain areas already open, means there might be something new to discover on each visit.