Forget Florida, Retire To This Tax-Friendly North Carolina Gem With Stunning Beaches And Seafood Restaurants

Florida has long been considered one of the best places to retire in the United States, if not the best. However, rising costs, scorching summers, and an influx of spring-break travelers have led many retirees to avoid the Sunshine State as a place to settle down. Some are discovering that other destinations offer the same perks at a slower pace and with fewer big-city stressors. One such place is the Outer Banks.

The Outer Banks stretches for more than 100 miles along North Carolina's coastline, connecting a series of barrier islands from Carova to Ocracoke. Many of its beaches have a naturally laid-back feel, with stilted oceanfront homes hidden by rolling dunes covered in swaying grasses. Classic wooden fishing piers stretch into the Atlantic, while remote beaches north of Corolla are home to wild Colonial Spanish Mustang horses roaming the sand. The Outer Banks also has a big seafood dining scene. Fresh local shrimp, crab, and fish are staples at many locally owned restaurants in the region.

But for retirees, the Outer Banks offers much more than stunning views and great food. The overall cost of living there is generally lower compared to Florida, partly because North Carolina offers senior tax advantages. The state does not tax Social Security benefits, and property taxes are often lower than in other comparable regions. While living at the beach is rarely inexpensive, many Outer Banks communities offer a more manageable coastal lifestyle that's perfect for retirees with set budgets and expectations.