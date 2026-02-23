North Carolina's 5 Best Spots For RV Camping

Road tripping in an RV can offer some of the convenience of taking your home with you, whether you're traveling in an opulent Class A motorhome or a humble pop-up camper. For many Americans, this way of traveling is also one of the best ways to explore the country and see the different states. When roaming the Tar Heel State, vistas across the Blue Ridge Mountains and all the way to North Carolina's iconic Outer Banks and Atlantic beaches can be made all the better by experiencing it from the comfort of your RV.

If you've never visited this region before, you might be wondering about the best spots for campers to pull in and call home for a weekend. While you might take a gander at our five best state parks in North Carolina for camping, we're going to do one better and offer our selection of areas best suited for RVing.

That said, North Carolina is large with diverse landscapes, so it's nearly impossible to provide an objective top-five list. With that in mind, consider this roundup a highlight reel rather than a strict ruling. Here, we're identifying some parts of the state that offer great scenery, activities, and amenities — the perfect spots for RV life. Whether you love mountains, lakes, rivers, or beaches, at least one of our picks should satisfy your craving for an RV adventure. So, gas up the motorhome, and let's see where the road takes us.