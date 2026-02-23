North Carolina's 5 Best Spots For RV Camping
Road tripping in an RV can offer some of the convenience of taking your home with you, whether you're traveling in an opulent Class A motorhome or a humble pop-up camper. For many Americans, this way of traveling is also one of the best ways to explore the country and see the different states. When roaming the Tar Heel State, vistas across the Blue Ridge Mountains and all the way to North Carolina's iconic Outer Banks and Atlantic beaches can be made all the better by experiencing it from the comfort of your RV.
If you've never visited this region before, you might be wondering about the best spots for campers to pull in and call home for a weekend. While you might take a gander at our five best state parks in North Carolina for camping, we're going to do one better and offer our selection of areas best suited for RVing.
That said, North Carolina is large with diverse landscapes, so it's nearly impossible to provide an objective top-five list. With that in mind, consider this roundup a highlight reel rather than a strict ruling. Here, we're identifying some parts of the state that offer great scenery, activities, and amenities — the perfect spots for RV life. Whether you love mountains, lakes, rivers, or beaches, at least one of our picks should satisfy your craving for an RV adventure. So, gas up the motorhome, and let's see where the road takes us.
Western mountains: Nantahala National Forest
Tucked in the western corner of the state, Nantahala National Forest sits next to America's most-visited national park, the Great Smoky Mountains. Of course, the Smoky Mountains are RV heaven, but we chose this region over the actual national park simply because the park is generally more crowded. Nantahala borders the park, offering similar scenery with fewer people, so you get the best of both worlds. Hipcamp also rates the forest as the fourth-best option for RV camping in the state.
As for specific RV campsites, you can reserve spots through Recreation.gov: The top-rated campgrounds are at Tsali Recreation Area and Jackrabbit Mountain. These spots put you close to the trails, scenery, and activities that you've come to see. There are also private RV parks, such as the Nantahala RV Resort and Campground, where the advantage is having more amenities like water, electrical hookups, and laundry.
What can you expect when RVing in Nantahala? Well, since the forest covers over 500,000 acres, you can explore it however you like — hiking is, of course, one of the most popular ways. But you could instead head to the Little Lost Cove Cliffs for some rock climbing, or go hunting or fishing (make sure you have a license, though). If you're towing off-roading vehicles like ATVs or dirtbikes, there are multiple trail systems that allow you to ride your favorite toys. Finally, if you really want to get your blood pumping, you can try whitewater rafting on the Nantahala River by visiting the Nantahala Outdoor Center.
Foothills: South Mountains State Park
If you head about 90 miles east from Nantahala, you'll run into the underrated, vibrant city of Morganton, which happens to be a short drive from one of North Carolina's best state parks. South Mountains State Park is just south of the city, and it's one of the 10 state parks (out of 41) that allow overnight RV camping. When planning your trip, keep in mind that South Mountains has 18 RV-compatible sites to reserve, and of those, only three have electrical hookups.
Despite having relatively few sites, we've included South Mountains because of its location in the south-central region of the state, as well as its rustic, secluded quality. Having fewer campsites makes it ideal for those who want to get away without being too remote. Also, while it doesn't have a dump station, there are restrooms and showers on-site, so you don't have to use your RV's tanks the whole time you're there.
Since North Carolina experiences all four seasons, you can plan your trip based on the weather you like the most or when the park is the least crowded. Generally, late fall and winter are when the fewest campers are at South Mountains, so you can enjoy its splendor without any crowds. But no matter when you go, the primary activities to expect at this spot are hiking, biking, paddling, or fishing.
Piedmont lakes: Kerr Lake State Recreation Area
While mountains, forests, and rivers are certainly enjoyable while RVing, sometimes you just want to be close to the water. While we'll get to some coastal camping spots in a minute, first we'll mention the next best thing: spending time at the lake. One of the best options is Kerr Lake State Recreation Area, which sits along the northern border of the state and is about a 3.5-hour drive away from South Mountains. This site comes up frequently in Reddit discussions about camping in North Carolina, which is why we chose it for this list.
If you bring a boat with you, you can actually cross the border into Virginia, as Kerr Lake straddles the state line. The lake itself is a human-made reservoir that spans over 50,000 acres. So, there is a lot of water to explore, whether you're on a motorboat, canoe, kayak, or just swimming near the shore. There are several beaches throughout the park.
According to the North Carolina State Park Reservation system, Kerr Lake has over 589 RV-compatible sites, so there are tons of options to choose from throughout the park. More than half of them have electrical hookups for convenience. There is a dump station available as well, so you can empty your tanks before heading to your next destination.
Outer Banks beaches: Oregon Inlet Campground
If you're going to visit North Carolina, one of the best areas to explore is the Outer Banks. This stretch of barrier islands is one of the most unique and memorable regions of the Atlantic coastline, and what better way to experience it than by camping in your RV? While there are tons of great options, the Oregon Inlet Campground is highly recommended by RVers on Reddit and Google, where it's rated 4.5 stars. Oregon Inlet is just south of one of North Carolina's best beach towns, the chic getaway of Nags Head. It's also about 3.5 hours away from Kerr Lake.
Because this campground is inside Cape Hatteras National Seashore, you can book your RV site through Recreation.gov. There are tons of sites available, most of which have water and electrical hookups for your convenience. Also, since the campground is on a barrier island, you can explore the inlet itself, Roanoke Sound to the west, or the Atlantic Ocean to the east. There's also the Bodie Island Lighthouse nearby if you want to learn more about the area's history. To get some incredible views of the scenery, you can climb the lighthouse tower during the summer months.
While lounging or fishing on the beach and enjoying the waves is plenty of activity for some travelers, you can use this campground as a base from which to explore the rest of the Outer Banks. Not only is Nags Head a short drive away, but you can head 30 minutes north to the birthplace of aviation, Kitty Hawk, or head south to explore more of the National Seashore, including its dunes and abundant wildlife.
Southeast coastline: Carolina Beach State Park
So far, we've been highlighting the best RV spots in North Carolina that offer pristine wilderness and rustic getaways. However, if you want to be close to civilization while also experiencing some of the best scenery, Carolina Beach State Park might be the answer. It also has a 100% favorable rating out of four reviews on Hipcamp and 4.6 stars on Google. The town of Carolina Beach, just a 20-minute drive from Wilmington, puts you close to various amenities, while the park lets you marvel at the natural beauty of the Cape Fear River. Carolina Beach State Park is also about 4.5 hours from the Oregon Inlet on the state's southern coastline.
According to the park reservation system, Carolina Beach has 80 RV-compatible sites, but only nine that offer water, sewer, and electric. The site also has a dump station and laundry site for added convenience. Although the park is close to the Atlantic Ocean, it doesn't border the beach. Instead, you can fish or boat on the Cape Fear River, or you can go hiking and biking on the nearly nine miles of trails within the park. But none of this is to say the beach is too far afield from this pretty spot.
Another advantage of RVing here is the proximity to many attractions and amenities. To the south, you can visit the North Carolina Military History Museum or the Aquarium at Fort Fisher. Or, you can just explore the city of Carolina Beach and indulge in decadent meals at one of the many seafood restaurants nearby. It's less than a 10-minute bike ride over to the famous Carolina Beach Boardwalk and the Atlantic-facing beach.
Methodology
Picking only five of the best spots for RV camping in North Carolina is a tall task. Since there are so many different landscapes and regions within the state, it's hard to pinpoint which specific areas are the best, especially since everyone has their own preferences for what to do or see while camping.
While trying to identify locations across North Carolina, we looked at sources such as Hipcamp, Reddit, and Google for ideas. We sought to represent as much of the state as possible by including places with varying landscapes. While we have recommended specific campgrounds, they should be considered simply indicative of what the area might offer, inviting sightseers to explore the various regions based on their specific needs. After all, some RVers prefer boondocking in the middle of the wilderness, while others prefer luxury RV parks with pools, fitness centers, and paved pads.
Overall, our goal was to provide a list of high-quality locations with diverse scenery, a blend of camping spots, and reservation options that make booking accessible. Whether you're new to RVing or have been doing it full-time for a while, you're sure to enjoy any one of these five locations.