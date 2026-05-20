Remember When '70s Airports Had These Coin-Operated Chairs?
In this technological age when cell phones and laptops provide non-stop airport entertainment for those painful moments spent awaiting flight delays or drawn-out layovers, air passengers have a multitude of ways to kill time. Not so in yesteryear, which begs the question: What did travelers do while stuck at the airport in the 1970s? Reading was one option. Smoking was another, which most airports ban today. Or they could while away the time by plopping down on a "TV chair" and watching a show on a coin-operated television with an ashtray nearby.
For a mere dime, weary travelers could watch 10 minutes of local programming and 30 minutes to finish a sitcom episode for a quarter. One can only imagine the limited options of the time, since just three networks — ABC, NBC, and CBS — dominated national broadcasting. Perhaps a kid could chill out to "The Brady Bunch" or an adult could appreciate the provocative humor of "All in the Family." According to one Facebook group, travelers could also find the Tel-A-Chair at bus stations and train depots, from Seattle to New York.
A three-hour wait endured by John Rice at Los Angeles International Airport provided the inspiration for his contraption, per California Sun. This Sacramento-based inventor went home and affixed a small television to an armchair for his prototype, eventually patenting his idea in 1969 and selling it to businesses looking to keep captive audiences occupied.
What happened to the Tel-A-Chair
It's unclear if John Rice was the only purveyor selling these designs. A 1970 New York Times article discussed a "TV-Chair" being tested at a Milwaukee Greyhound bus terminal. According to TV Obscurities, the article credits the device's design to a man named John Rich, and the similarities in the inventors' names and creations suggest that the chairs were perhaps the same. Either way, these devices were often a nuisance for security guards who had to shoo away sleeping customers, and kids would break off the knobs. The advent of personal devices eventually led to the departure of these little kiosks of electronic fun. A few Redditors saw them in bus stations as late as 2003.
Such entertainment of the past is a far cry from modern-day airport corridors. In 2024, Portland International Airport got a $2 billion glow-up that enhances the check-in experience. New York's JFK International Airport recently wrapped up its $125 million upgrade for commercial spaces. Most airports are upgrading to include free Wi-Fi, device charging stations, sensory rooms, and soothing artwork. In addition, the explosion of airport lounges, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve luxe lounge in Las Vegas, means flyers can relax in plush environments offering chef-driven menus and even showers. Some airports, including LAX, have even opened walk-in spas to pamper your skin with hydrating facials and massages.
The idea is for airports to create inviting atmospheres and implement amenities to reduce travel stress, even by providing therapy animals. Coin-operated TV chairs won't cut it today. And, if all else fails, here are suggestions of what to do when you're stranded in the airport — digital decluttering makes the list.