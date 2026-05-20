Remember When '70s Airports Had These Coin-Operated Chairs?

In this technological age when cell phones and laptops provide non-stop airport entertainment for those painful moments spent awaiting flight delays or drawn-out layovers, air passengers have a multitude of ways to kill time. Not so in yesteryear, which begs the question: What did travelers do while stuck at the airport in the 1970s? Reading was one option. Smoking was another, which most airports ban today. Or they could while away the time by plopping down on a "TV chair" and watching a show on a coin-operated television with an ashtray nearby.

For a mere dime, weary travelers could watch 10 minutes of local programming and 30 minutes to finish a sitcom episode for a quarter. One can only imagine the limited options of the time, since just three networks — ABC, NBC, and CBS — dominated national broadcasting. Perhaps a kid could chill out to "The Brady Bunch" or an adult could appreciate the provocative humor of "All in the Family." According to one Facebook group, travelers could also find the Tel-A-Chair at bus stations and train depots, from Seattle to New York.

A three-hour wait endured by John Rice at Los Angeles International Airport provided the inspiration for his contraption, per California Sun. This Sacramento-based inventor went home and affixed a small television to an armchair for his prototype, eventually patenting his idea in 1969 and selling it to businesses looking to keep captive audiences occupied.