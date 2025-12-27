Las Vegas' New Airport Lounge Is A Luxe Hideaway You Don't Want To Miss, Per Travelers

Accessing airport lounges with a Chase Sapphire Reserve card has become easier as the bank continues to expand its lounge network. Most recently, it debuted the swanky Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Harry Reid International Airport, already drawing waitlists to handle the crowds.

The two-story, 5,340-square-foot retreat is smaller than some of Chase's other locations, including its 20,000-square-foot lounge at Philadelphia International Airport. Capacity at this luxe hideaway is limited to only 87 cardholders (and their lucky friends or family) at a time, and reservations aren't an option. Some travelers on Reddi bemoan that there are lines just to join the waitlist, while others say however, say waits have ranged from about five to 20 minutes. "Had to join the waitlist but was invited in within 5 minutes of giving them my number. Small capacity (hence the waitlist) but great service and atmosphere," one wrote.

What's the draw, and what would possess anyone to wait in yet another line at an airport? For many travelers, the appeal lies in what card-linked lounges offer compared with airline-run counterparts: Plush settings, curated menus, and unlimited cocktails. The Las Vegas rendition seems to deliver on that in spades. Near Terminal 1 past security and close to Gate 24, the lounge opens into a shimmering gold space with a champagne bar offering Gosset. Plop yourself on the velvet banquet cushions and nibble on dried kiwi slices or parmesan crisps served in glass-domed jars. Or, head downstairs to one of the seating lounges furnished with couches and barrel chairs amid colorful artwork.. There, you can help yourself to Momofuku's culinary creations from menus of avocado toast to small plates of pork buns and buffet spreads of beef barbacoa, or relax at the marble bar with a glass of Parcelle wine or a cocktail.