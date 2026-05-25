Minnesota's Underrated Lake State Park With Fishing, Camping, And Herons Is A Day Trip Away From Minneapolis
Minnesota's 64 state parks are home to over 4,400 campsites, offering plenty of opportunities for camping and outdoor recreation in nature. Head off the beaten path with a visit to the underrated Monson Lake State Park, which spans 346 acres and is centered around the 208-acre Monson Lake. Monson is a prime location for paddling, and there is also portage access to neighboring West Sunburg Lake.
Monson Lake State Park became a state park in 1937, having been created as a memorial to settler victims of the Dakota War of 1862. It's one of Minnesota's smallest state parks, and is a top pick for a quiet getaway. One Google reviewer praised the park, saying,"Monson Lake State Park is a quiet, peaceful park that's perfect for those looking to enjoy nature without the crowds. It's smaller than many other state parks in Minnesota, but that's part of its charm." The landscape is a mix of forest and prairie, with pretty wildflowers. There's even a 1-mile hiking trail that loops along the lakeshore, a good option for spotting birds and wildlife. Besides birdwatching for species like herons, the park is also a great spot for fishing and a tranquil camping experience.
Fishing and birdwatching at Monson Lake State Park
Fishing is a popular activity at the state park — there is a wooden fishing pier, along with a boat ramp for access. Anglers may reel in bass, walleye, northern pike, sunfish, panfish, black crappie, yellow perch, or bullheads on the lake. Even if you're not fishing, the pier is a beautiful spot to enjoy lake views at sunrise. Minnesota residents don't need to obtain a fishing license if fishing from the shore at Monson Lake State Park, but out-of-state residents will need a fishing license before casting a line.
With some 116 species of birds present in the area, Monson Lake State Park is an excellent destination for birdwatching. You can spot herons, white pelicans, western grebes, egrets, waterfowl, and songbirds. If you're really lucky, you may catch a glimpse of a bald eagle, or rare species like trumpeter swans or Franklin's gulls. Monson Lake Bay is the best spot in the park for birdwatching. Besides birds, you might also see wildlife like mink, deer, foxes, turtles, and even some snakes.
Practical information for visiting Monson Lake State Park
The park has a campground with 20 sites, 6 of which are electric. There are seasonal showers and flush toilets, and several sites have lake views, especially beautiful for watching the sunset. Phone signal will vary by carrier, but you'll likely have some cell service when staying at the campground. Be sure to purchase approved firewood beforehand, as there is no firewood available to buy on site. The campground is a peaceful spot. One Google reviewer summarized their experience nicely, saying, "This park is a quiet gem. It does not have the bells and whistles of the larger state parks, but what it does have is peace and quiet, tranquility, and spots that are neatly tucked away in the trees for privacy."
Monson Lake State Park is a 2-hour drive west from the vibrant Midwestern city of Minneapolis, making it a great choice for a day trip. It's about a 30-minute drive from Willmar, and a 15-minute drive from Sibley State Park so you could also combine your day trip into a longer adventure. While the closest airport is St. Cloud Sky Central Airport, about 1 hour and 20 minutes away, the famously friendly Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) is the best option for a major airport with more flight connections. Explore more of central Minnesota with a visit to the lake haven of Alexandria for its resorts and shops.