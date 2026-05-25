Minnesota's Underrated Lake State Park With Fishing, Camping, And Herons Is A Day Trip Away From Minneapolis

Minnesota's 64 state parks are home to over 4,400 campsites, offering plenty of opportunities for camping and outdoor recreation in nature. Head off the beaten path with a visit to the underrated Monson Lake State Park, which spans 346 acres and is centered around the 208-acre Monson Lake. Monson is a prime location for paddling, and there is also portage access to neighboring West Sunburg Lake.

Monson Lake State Park became a state park in 1937, having been created as a memorial to settler victims of the Dakota War of 1862. It's one of Minnesota's smallest state parks, and is a top pick for a quiet getaway. One Google reviewer praised the park, saying,"Monson Lake State Park is a quiet, peaceful park that's perfect for those looking to enjoy nature without the crowds. It's smaller than many other state parks in Minnesota, but that's part of its charm." The landscape is a mix of forest and prairie, with pretty wildflowers. There's even a 1-mile hiking trail that loops along the lakeshore, a good option for spotting birds and wildlife. Besides birdwatching for species like herons, the park is also a great spot for fishing and a tranquil camping experience.