Between Fort Worth And Lubbock Is Texas' Abandoned Fort Turned Historic Site For Camping, Fishing, And Trails

If you're driving through Texas, you'll find Fort Griffin three hours east of Lubbock and 2.5 hours west of Fort Worth, a city known for its museums and walkable artsy district. Fort Griffin is also just an hour's drive from the city of Abilene and its regional airport. If you are not camping on the grounds, you can instead stay in Breckenridge, an affordable city with small-town charm that is just half an hour away.

One big draw for those heading into the Texas countryside is fishing, and anglers arriving at the site will want to ready their gear. Fort Griffin State Historic Site Pond 1 is relatively small, covering just 1.1 acres, and it is kept stocked by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Catches such as rainbow trout, channel catfish, golden shiner, fathead minnow, and Florida largemouth bass have been stocked in significant numbers since 2016. The presence of rainbow trout would normally be peculiar, since they are not common in many places in Texas. However, a decade ago, biologists working with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocked the tank with this species during winter. Alternatively, warm days during the spring are best for species such as bass and catfish.

Those interested in casting a line out while at Fort Griffin will appreciate the fact that fishing is free in Texas state parks. Visiting anglers do not even need a fishing license , no matter how old they are or where they live. If you are visiting, you can look forward to a stocked lake in both warmer and cooler seasons that you can access for just the price of park admission.