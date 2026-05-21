Between Fort Worth And Lubbock Is Texas' Abandoned Fort Turned Historic Site For Camping, Fishing, And Trails
Most people imagine Texas and think of cowboys, rodeos, and its grand blue skies. Of course, it was once a frontier state where defensive posts like Fort Griffin were built to protect the settlers. The fort started as a small camp but evolved into a major settlement that played a part in the Red River War. The Fort Griffin State Historic Center that exists today displays that history and offers tours of what was not only a fortress but an entire town. Guides are available to explain the area's history and the town that developed around it, but guests can also set out on foot to explore the ruins for themselves.
You do not have to come just for a day trip, though. Camping is also popular, with 33 campsites spread across almost 5 acres. Campsites range from $12 to $30 per night (at the time of writing), depending on whether you are pitching your tent or renting a shelter. No matter what site you rent, though, you'll have access to grills and picnic tables, and some plots have water and electric hookups for RVs. These campsites sit toward the east, along the Clear Fork of the Brazos River. Nearby are walking trails, and as you head west, you will see pens for longhorn cattle, the old civilian cemetery, and eventually the area where Fort Griffin once stood.
Anglers avoid the cities and come to Fort Griffin for fishing
If you're driving through Texas, you'll find Fort Griffin three hours east of Lubbock and 2.5 hours west of Fort Worth, a city known for its museums and walkable artsy district. Fort Griffin is also just an hour's drive from the city of Abilene and its regional airport. If you are not camping on the grounds, you can instead stay in Breckenridge, an affordable city with small-town charm that is just half an hour away.
One big draw for those heading into the Texas countryside is fishing, and anglers arriving at the site will want to ready their gear. Fort Griffin State Historic Site Pond 1 is relatively small, covering just 1.1 acres, and it is kept stocked by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Catches such as rainbow trout, channel catfish, golden shiner, fathead minnow, and Florida largemouth bass have been stocked in significant numbers since 2016. The presence of rainbow trout would normally be peculiar, since they are not common in many places in Texas. However, a decade ago, biologists working with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocked the tank with this species during winter. Alternatively, warm days during the spring are best for species such as bass and catfish.
Those interested in casting a line out while at Fort Griffin will appreciate the fact that fishing is free in Texas state parks. Visiting anglers do not even need a fishing license , no matter how old they are or where they live. If you are visiting, you can look forward to a stocked lake in both warmer and cooler seasons that you can access for just the price of park admission.
Wandering the trails and learning history at Fort Griffin
Like Texas' top travel destination of El Paso, Fort Griffin is ideal for those who want to spend time on the frontier beneath stretched-out blue skies. The Wohaw Trail is a brief .4-mile loop best for first-timers and anyone looking for an easy walk. Even at the most leisurely pace, you can finish this loop in under an hour, making it perfect for a walk with your pet, though remember to keep them leashed. There is a little elevation on the walk, but it's mostly a flat hike. Hikers can expect to catch sight of the Brazos River along this walk, and wildlife enthusiasts should anticipate black swallowtail butterflies and hummingbirds. Further south along the Clear Fork of the Brazos, you can also find the Mill Creek Nature Trail. This trail is slightly longer at 1.3 miles. Day trippers can access the trail just off the parking lot and follow the trail down to the creek before looping back.
If you want to learn more about the fort and its history, your best bet is to take a walk along the interpretive trails. These trails lead through the ruins, which are open for park guests to tour on foot. A walking guide is available to guests interested in seeing all these historic destinations. On the northeast fringe of the grounds, history fanatics will find the ruins of the old bakery and the quarters for women who did the soldiers' laundry. On the opposite side of the grounds, you can find the officer's quarters, and beyond them, the sutler's store, where soldiers bought food from a civilian merchant. Of course, there are many other sights to see in between, from the parade grounds to the former local library. Whether you are day tripping or camping overnight, these ruins make Fort Griffin a unique place to wander.