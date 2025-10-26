Texas' Affordable City Near Fort Worth Boasts Small-Town Charm, A Walkable Downtown, And Dazzling Lake
While the Texas community of McAllen was named the city with the lowest cost of living in America for 2024, Breckenridge isn't that far behind. Per Salary.com, the cost of living in this city is 12% lower than the 2025 national average. Sporting low costs for housing, food, and transportation, the city easily rivals any of the country's most inexpensive regions.
Of course, this sliver of Texas has far more going for it than just its affordability. Home to just over 5,000 folks, the little city oozes down-home tradition and an inviting small-town feel. Not to mention, it has a walkable downtown district and is just a few miles away from a sprawling reservoir, putting it up there with some of the best lake towns in America. You'll find plenty of homey accommodations right on the water, including the Village Inn motel and Hubbard Shores, a camping and glamping retreat. If you prefer to stay in the city proper, snag a room at the rustic Bell Mare Hotel, which has exceptional reviews online.
Established in the late 1800s, Breckenridge sits right at the junction of U.S. Highways 180 and 183. As the Stephens County seat, it is roughly 100 miles west of Fort Worth. You can reach Breckenridge via a two-hour drive from the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, or there are a few smaller airports closer by, including the Abilene Regional Airport, only about an hour away.
Stroll through downtown Breckenridge
Breckenridge's downtown district is teeming with all the trappings of a quintessential small town. The city's stately old courthouse, which was built in the 1920s, is still standing, and plenty of antique stores line the way. Sift through a treasure trove of oldies but goodies at Happy Days Antiques and The Vintage Butterfly, located right around the corner from one another. Or shop new fashion finds at Bertie and Olif Boutique or 40 Something Cowgirls, the latter of which boasts a variety of Western looks.
Once you've worked up an appetite, grab a table at one of the yummy downtown eateries. Feast on nostalgic country staples at the Ol' Timers Diner, or tuck into a plate of authentic tacos at Adriana's Taqueria. If you're craving American fare, the Blackhorse Mercantile and Cafe has you covered. Housed in one of the downtown area's historic buildings, the restaurant offers soups, salads, sandwiches, pastas, and much more. There's also a bar, as well as a selection of homemade desserts.
As you meander about, be sure to admire the many colorful murals lining the walls. A dozen or so artworks can be seen in downtown Breckenridge, earning the city the nickname of the "Mural Capital of Texas" back in 2001. Pop by the Swenson Memorial Museum — situated across the street from the cowgirl apparel store — to tour exhibits about the history of the city and Stephens County at large. One visitor shares on Tripadvisor, "It is an excellent local history museum with many historical pictures, dioramas, and historical items ... they would love more visitors."
Make a splash at Hubbard Creek Lake
A Breckenridge getaway isn't complete without a trip to Hubbard Creek Lake, a shimmering stretch of water fed by a tributary of the winding Brazos River. Situated about 6 miles outside of the city limits, the local reservoir definitely isn't the largest artificial body of water in the American South (that distinction goes to the Toledo Bend Reservoir straddling the Texas and Louisiana border), but nevertheless, Hubbard Creek Lake is still pretty massive, covering almost 15,000 acres.
Lounge about on Hubbard Creek Lake's miles upon miles of sandy stretches of shoreline, or get out on the water for a thrilling afternoon of boating, kayaking, canoeing, and other watersports. There's also plenty of wildlife watching opportunities and several lush islands, a few of which can be accessed via bridges. If you want more camping options, the Bridgeview RV Park-Campground lies on the southern end of the lake right off Highway 180. Amenities include on-site playgrounds, shower facilities, a no-cost laundry room, and various mini marts in case you need to stock up on any last-minute essentials.
If you want to roam the surrounding area, the Fort Griffin State Historic Site is only about a 20-minute drive away. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the historical landmark boasts the ruins of an old 1800s-era military fort and even has a resident longhorn herd. A Tripadvisor reviewer notes, "Its isolated location provides a sense of peace and history with none of the busyness you find near big towns."