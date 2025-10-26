Texas' Affordable City Near Fort Worth Boasts Small-Town Charm, A Walkable Downtown, And Dazzling Lake

While the Texas community of McAllen was named the city with the lowest cost of living in America for 2024, Breckenridge isn't that far behind. Per Salary.com, the cost of living in this city is 12% lower than the 2025 national average. Sporting low costs for housing, food, and transportation, the city easily rivals any of the country's most inexpensive regions.

Of course, this sliver of Texas has far more going for it than just its affordability. Home to just over 5,000 folks, the little city oozes down-home tradition and an inviting small-town feel. Not to mention, it has a walkable downtown district and is just a few miles away from a sprawling reservoir, putting it up there with some of the best lake towns in America. You'll find plenty of homey accommodations right on the water, including the Village Inn motel and Hubbard Shores, a camping and glamping retreat. If you prefer to stay in the city proper, snag a room at the rustic Bell Mare Hotel, which has exceptional reviews online.

Established in the late 1800s, Breckenridge sits right at the junction of U.S. Highways 180 and 183. As the Stephens County seat, it is roughly 100 miles west of Fort Worth. You can reach Breckenridge via a two-hour drive from the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, or there are a few smaller airports closer by, including the Abilene Regional Airport, only about an hour away.