Texas' Top Travel Destination For 2026 Is An Under-The-Radar Neo-Western City Full Of Frontier Charm
El Paso often flies under the radar because it's overshadowed by popular Lone Star State locales like Houston and San Antonio. But even though it doesn't boast any of the best attractions in Texas, it still draws in herds of tourists nonetheless. The bustling border hub was crowned a top travel spot for 2026 by HomeToGo, which cited an almost 200% jump in online searches for the region compared to the previous year. The vacation rental platform named the unsung city as a "rising star destination" in its "neo-Western revival" category, which encompasses a list of half a dozen places beloved for their rolling desert landscapes and contemporary cowboy edge. El Paso was the only Texas city to make the ranking.
The Sun City, which is home to the El Paso International Airport (ELP), retains its frontier heritage. One local succinctly described it as "the heart of the Southwest," over on Niche. Moreover, El Paso is also regarded as extremely welcoming. Another resident said it gives off a "warm and home-y feeling to anyone who is from the city and even more to visitors."
Even better, tourists keen on roaming this corner of Texas won't have to break the bank to visit. HomeToGo noted that, on average, one person will only have to fork over about $62 to stay the night. On Tripadvisor, there are several top-rated hotels in the area that fall into that price range. Among them are the Red Roof Inn El Paso West, La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham El Paso East, and the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham El Paso Airport, where respective rates start at $44, $52, and $67 per night, at the time of writing. If you're in the mood for a more upscale option, The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park and the Stanton House both have rave reviews.
Experience a new take on the Old West in El Paso
The city blends its Old West roots with newer cultural and economic influences, making it a standout for the "neo-Western" style. Historically, Native tribes called the land home for ages before Spanish explorers made landfall in the 1500s. The region eventually came under Mexico's rule before joining the United States in the mid-1800s. According to the Texas State Historical Association, after the turn of the 20th century, "El Paso began to shed its frontier image and develop as a modern municipality and significant industrial, commercial, and transportation center." Around that time, roughly 15,000 people lived within the town's bounds. Fast forward to today, and more than 680,000 Texans now call the place home.
You can learn all about El Paso's fascinating history at one of the many local museums. A couple of great picks are the El Paso Museum of Archaeology and the El Paso Museum of History. Both give a deep dive into the city's storied past and could also be considered for the list of the best free museums in America because neither charges an admission fee, at the time of writing. Though the latter does suggest a $3 donation. You can also step back into El Paso's past with a stroll through the Downtown Historic District, which is lined with a bevy of heritage buildings, including the old Plaza Theatre. Make time to savor the contemporary comforts of El Paso, too. Peruse one of the city's most popular shopping spots, the Cielo Vista Mall, before grabbing a bite to eat at a local eatery. Mexican restaurants L & J Cafe and Los Bandidos De Carlos & Mickey's both come top-rated on Tripadvisor.
Roam El Paso's wild frontier
El Paso also offers natural beauty. The city is hugged by the rugged Franklin Mountains and the winding Rio Grande River, both of which are good stomping grounds for outdoor adventures. Explore the craggy peaks in the underrated Franklin Mountains State Park, which is peppered with more than 100 miles of multi-use nature trails. For those keen on roaming the El Paso frontier, the sprawling state park has paths for all skill levels. Just keep in mind that the difficult hikes can prove to be a pretty taxing climb, including the popular Aztec Cave Trail. "The Aztec trail is challenging, not a cake walk, and will take all [your] concentration to maintain your footing," one hiker warned on Tripadvisor. "Bring a walking stick, plenty of energy! The rocks are steep, slippery, unsteady, and tricky."
Traipse along the banks of the Rio Grande via the River Park Trail, which offers Instagrammable views of the rushing water and the mountains. If you don't mind a short drive, the Rio Bosque Wetlands Park sits right on the river, about 17 miles outside of the city proper. The lush park covers a little over 370 acres and is a great spot for wildlife watching as well as birding. More than 270 species of fowl have been spotted in the protected area according to eBird, so don't forget to bring your binoculars.