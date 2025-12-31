Texas' Top Travel Destination For 2026 Is An Under-The-Radar Neo-Western City Full Of Frontier Charm

El Paso often flies under the radar because it's overshadowed by popular Lone Star State locales like Houston and San Antonio. But even though it doesn't boast any of the best attractions in Texas, it still draws in herds of tourists nonetheless. The bustling border hub was crowned a top travel spot for 2026 by HomeToGo, which cited an almost 200% jump in online searches for the region compared to the previous year. The vacation rental platform named the unsung city as a "rising star destination" in its "neo-Western revival" category, which encompasses a list of half a dozen places beloved for their rolling desert landscapes and contemporary cowboy edge. El Paso was the only Texas city to make the ranking.

The Sun City, which is home to the El Paso International Airport (ELP), retains its frontier heritage. One local succinctly described it as "the heart of the Southwest," over on Niche. Moreover, El Paso is also regarded as extremely welcoming. Another resident said it gives off a "warm and home-y feeling to anyone who is from the city and even more to visitors."

Even better, tourists keen on roaming this corner of Texas won't have to break the bank to visit. HomeToGo noted that, on average, one person will only have to fork over about $62 to stay the night. On Tripadvisor, there are several top-rated hotels in the area that fall into that price range. Among them are the Red Roof Inn El Paso West, La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham El Paso East, and the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham El Paso Airport, where respective rates start at $44, $52, and $67 per night, at the time of writing. If you're in the mood for a more upscale option, The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park and the Stanton House both have rave reviews.