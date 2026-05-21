Why Travel Experts Say Retirees Should Visit Egypt
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Egypt is a culture-rich country with millennia-old pyramids and statues that make it feel as though it's a living, breathing history book. All ages can find joy in visiting ancient ruins, but travel experts, like those at Timeless Tours, say it's an especially exciting destination for retirees. Navigating between temples and life-size sculptures might seem daunting, but there are plenty of senior-friendly tours that cover sites inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List – including the Great Pyramid of Giza and Luxor's Ancient Thebes.
Tour operators mention that the most important thing to consider is pace and accessibility. Some guided groups work at a slower speed for seniors, while private reservations provide a more personalized experience. Cultural centers, like Cairo's Grand Egyptian Museum, are also equipped with accessibility-friendly amenities to match.
Organizations like Inside Egypt offer guided excursions; meanwhile, travel companies, like Egypt Tours Portal, do the legwork of planning multi-day trips in destinations like Cairo, the Nile River, and Aswan. These itineraries highlight just how manageable Egypt can be – but beyond the tours, retirees have even more to explore on their own.
Discovering Egypt independently
Egypt is a country full of adventure, but there are plenty of pockets of tranquility to be found, too. The African country's various resort stays offer effortless luxury with views of iconic landmarks, like as the Marriott Mena House that overlooks the Great Pyramid of Giza. Here, you can avoid crowds, hang by the pool, and receive spa treatments without ever having to navigate the site's property grounds.
If elevated travel is your vibe, Sharm El Sheikh should be at the top of your list. Egypt's unsung coastal city boasts glittering shorelines and beachfront lounges with fantasy-like views. Retirees can stay at luxury villas for under $500 per night and enjoy the peaceful tranquility. It's more than a Red Sea retreat, but there's also an Old Market to explore — home to the Al Sahaba Mosque (shown above). The religious epicenter is filled with golden interior domes and detailed flooring — free to discover.
Retirees should consider the weather and season of travel. Egypt can reach extremely hot temperatures — as high as 105 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer months. It is recommended to book a trip during the winter when temperatures drop. Additionally, early mornings and late afternoons will help you beat the sun's peak when exploring. Cooler months also mean thinner crowds, same with seeking out lesser-known landmarks for a more authentic experience year-round. Experts recommend Egypt for a good reason: few destinations offer this much history, luxury, and accessibility in one place.