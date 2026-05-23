Between Lake Ontario And Niagara Falls Is Canada's Enticing Wine Region

The Niagara Benchlands is a lush and prosperous fruit-growing and wine-producing region located in southern Ontario, Canada. Visitors come to experience the lake and forests as much as the wineries and vineyards. The Benchlands stretches from east to west between the cities of St. Catharines and Grimsby along the shore of Lake Ontario.

This rare ecological wonder is part of the Niagara Escarpment, which is recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a rich and varied biosphere reserve. The microclimates of the Niagara Escarpment provide soil for growing a wide variety of wine grapes. According to Niagara Benchlands Wineries, there are more than 30 wineries throughout the Benchlands.

The location of the Niagara Benchlands on the southern coastline of Lake Ontario is convenient to several local cities and transportation hubs. Toronto's Pearson International Airport is only about an hour away by car, and John C. Munro International Airport in Hamilton is even closer at only 40 minutes. Visitors coming from the United States can drive an hour from Buffalo, New York, which also has an international airport. The city of Niagara Falls is only about 30 minutes away, on the eastern side of the city of St. Catharines.