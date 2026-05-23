Between Lake Ontario And Niagara Falls Is Canada's Enticing Wine Region
The Niagara Benchlands is a lush and prosperous fruit-growing and wine-producing region located in southern Ontario, Canada. Visitors come to experience the lake and forests as much as the wineries and vineyards. The Benchlands stretches from east to west between the cities of St. Catharines and Grimsby along the shore of Lake Ontario.
This rare ecological wonder is part of the Niagara Escarpment, which is recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a rich and varied biosphere reserve. The microclimates of the Niagara Escarpment provide soil for growing a wide variety of wine grapes. According to Niagara Benchlands Wineries, there are more than 30 wineries throughout the Benchlands.
The location of the Niagara Benchlands on the southern coastline of Lake Ontario is convenient to several local cities and transportation hubs. Toronto's Pearson International Airport is only about an hour away by car, and John C. Munro International Airport in Hamilton is even closer at only 40 minutes. Visitors coming from the United States can drive an hour from Buffalo, New York, which also has an international airport. The city of Niagara Falls is only about 30 minutes away, on the eastern side of the city of St. Catharines.
Exploring the wineries of the Niagara Benchlands
Wine tasting, gourmet dining, and winery and vineyard tours are some of the top attractions in the Niagara Benchlands. You can join a tour or make up one of your own and explore the region by bicycle or car. If you like Italian-style wine, include the Commisso Estate Winery in your itinerary, and stay for one of their regular live music events. For an option with a view of the Toronto skyline and Lake Ontario, Peninsula Ridge Estates includes a restaurant, along with tastings and tours of the property.
Crush On Niagara leads tours of the area and has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Tripadvisor. Tastings are often paired with brunch, snacks, or dinner, along with a Wine 101 class on site. A few wineries offer overnight accommodation, but guests should be advised this is often a luxury option that's priced accordingly.
If you decide to move on from wine, other beverages produced in the region include ciders and spirits. You can find them along the Niagara Ale Trail, which includes several locations in and around the Benchlands. One of them is the Creekside Estate Winery, located in Jordan, which produces both wine and cider. Their fizzy, frosty beverages have flavors like strawberry rhubarb and wildberry honey. A few of these tours also include locations in Niagara-on-the-Lake, another community on the Escarpment just outside of Niagara Falls that has several wineries of its own.
Discovering towns, parks, and other attractions in the Benchlands
Grimsby is one of the many charming and beautiful cities in the Niagara Benchlands, and it features lake views and colorful cottages. Stroll through the Grimsby Beach neighborhood and view the historic homes and landmarks, some of which date back more than 80 years. Continue heading east to find Beamsville, an even smaller community comfortably nestled in the heart of the Benchlands.
You can explore the beaches of Lake Ontario to find several other wineries along the Queen Elizabeth Highway, or continue east to Vineland, which is home to several locations higher on the Escarpment. If you head to the Vineland Estates Winery, you can rent an electric bicycle and join a tour or explore the scenic wine country on your own. The Watering Can Flower Market gives you a look at the local gardening culture, and you can enjoy lunch, drinks, or dessert in the bistro once you've finished shopping.
For a scenic trek to go along with your wine tours, you can hike the Grimsby Mountain and Beamer's Falls section of the Bruce Trail that runs through the Benchlands. It takes up less than 7 miles, is rated as Moderate on AllTrails, and provides stellar views of Lake Ontario and the vineyards that line its shore. The Bruce Trail is an epic trail that goes on for 553 miles and eventually leads to the city of Tobermory on the Bruce Peninsula, another gorgeous Canadian summer getaway.