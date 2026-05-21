Delaware's 8-Mile Trail Connects Two Charming Beach Towns With Shopping And Wildlife Along The Way

As the second flattest state in the nation, Delaware has some enchanting, leisurely trails across its three counties. The Junction and Breakwater Trail in Sussex County is one of the best coastal paths in the state. Spanning over 8 miles among coastal wetlands and forested areas, it serves as a fantastic connector between the towns of Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, and even the Tanger Outlets shopping center. Bikers, walkers, and runners share the gravel path inside Cape Henlopen State Park for the perfect year-round recreational spot.

The trail itself is shaded, well-maintained, and serenaded by the hum of the local bird population inhabiting the wetlands. You could certainly enjoy the trail on its own, but it is a fantastic segue between the historic town of Lewes and lively Rehoboth Beach. Even better, visitors can bring leashed dogs.

Although the trail is open year-round, the best time of year to enjoy it is in the spring and autumn, when the weather is warm and the high tourist season is at bay. In the spring, you may see flora in full bloom along the trail's edge. September and October are glorious, with lingering summer heat in the air and trees that are just starting to change color near the end of October.