Delaware's 8-Mile Trail Connects Two Charming Beach Towns With Shopping And Wildlife Along The Way
As the second flattest state in the nation, Delaware has some enchanting, leisurely trails across its three counties. The Junction and Breakwater Trail in Sussex County is one of the best coastal paths in the state. Spanning over 8 miles among coastal wetlands and forested areas, it serves as a fantastic connector between the towns of Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, and even the Tanger Outlets shopping center. Bikers, walkers, and runners share the gravel path inside Cape Henlopen State Park for the perfect year-round recreational spot.
The trail itself is shaded, well-maintained, and serenaded by the hum of the local bird population inhabiting the wetlands. You could certainly enjoy the trail on its own, but it is a fantastic segue between the historic town of Lewes and lively Rehoboth Beach. Even better, visitors can bring leashed dogs.
Although the trail is open year-round, the best time of year to enjoy it is in the spring and autumn, when the weather is warm and the high tourist season is at bay. In the spring, you may see flora in full bloom along the trail's edge. September and October are glorious, with lingering summer heat in the air and trees that are just starting to change color near the end of October.
Things to do along Delaware's Junction and Breakwater Trail
The Junction and Breakwater Trail was once a historic rail line that operated between Lewes and Rehoboth from 1857 until 1950. Construction of the recreational trail began in the 1970s, and the Junction and Breakwater Trail opened to the public in 2003.
If you start the trail in Lewes, fuel up on coffee and pastries at the Bake Shoppe before heading to the trailhead on Gills Neck Road. There is parking in downtown Lewes and at a lot on Monroe Avenue. The trail begins in a beautiful neighborhood before descending into the forested Wolfe Neck preserve, and continues through Holland Glade and the pristine Cape Henlopen State Park. From there, expect beautiful pit stops to view the park's wildlife, including shorebirds, deer, foxes, and the occasional osprey or bald eagle.
The trail continues into Rehoboth behind the Tanger Seaside Outlets, where you can take a shopping break before continuing on through lush farmland. The outlets have three shopping centers across Rehoboth with over 120 shops lining the commerce hubs. The Seaside Outlets — where the Breakwater trailhead parking is located — feature popular destinations like Aerie, Ulta, and Banana Republic. If you want a shorter version of the trail, many visitors choose to start at the parking lot here on Holland Glade Road and head to Lewes. The final point on the 8-mile trail is on Canal Corcoran Road, which is a mere three blocks from exciting Rehoboth Avenue.
Things to do after completing the Junction and Breakwater Trail
After you're finished traversing the trail, continue a few blocks onward to Rehoboth Beach, America's summer capital. Rehoboth features an expansive downtown area with a range of local and international restaurants, craft breweries (like the internationally acclaimed Dogfish Head), and plenty of shops selling everything from coastal clothing to artisan glassware and jewelry. Rehoboth Avenue also intersects with the 1.5-mile-long Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk, one of America's best. This is a fantastic place to continue exercising or take a break at the oceanside amusement park, Funland.
On the north end of the trail, the walkable coastal town of Lewes is considered the first town in the first state and is rich with history. An old home in Lewes, converted into a maritime museum, has a cannonball embedded in its shingles. Visitors will find a quaint downtown centered around Second Street, but part of its charm is the leisurely residential areas. There is also a prominent canal-side park with a historic sailboat, a playground, and pickleball courts.
The trailheads are in the heart of Rehoboth Beach and Lewes, making them easy to access. Vacation rentals and hotels can also be found scattered across both towns. Although there isn't much by way of public transport in Southern Delaware, driving to Rehoboth and Lewes is easy. Both towns take roughly 2.5 hours to reach by car from Baltimore and Philadelphia.