This Top Retirement Spot In Canada Is A Riverfront New Brunswick Charmer With Parks, Trails, And Swimming
Do you dream of spending your golden years in Canada? How about New Brunswick, which counts both English and French as official languages? This province is situated next to the state of Maine and is home to what The Globe and Mail calls one of Canada's most livable cities for retirement: Quispamsis. Undoubtedly, this Kennebecasis Valley destination has earned the honor due to its wealth of recreational offerings, as well as its natural beauty. Located on the Kennebecasis River, Quispamsis is a verdant suburb with a population of around 20,000. It has an assortment of parks, trails, and aquatic adventures on this body of water to boot.
However, these aren't the town's only perks for retirees. Quispamsis features the Qplex, a facility that offers free ice skating (including for seniors) and an indoor walking track (also typically free), among other activities. Quispamsis' location is another advantage. The town is less than a 20-minute drive away from Saint John Airport (YSJ) in Saint John, one of New Brunswick's largest cities. As a result, this destination is conveniently within reach from major metropolises across Canada and the U.S. Retirees also benefit from other big city amenities in Saint John. This includes access to St. Joseph's Hospital, known for its Health and Aging Program.
But above all, Quispamsis is arguably tailored to nature enthusiasts. That is, the town makes it effortless for retirees to spend time outdoors, where they can take in waterfront views and the fresh New Brunswick air.
Hike and explore Quispamsis' green spaces
Exercising is vital to a healthy lifestyle for all ages, including older adults. The advantages go beyond the physical – staying active can also boost one's mental well-being. In Quispamsis, retirees can get moving (and get their steps in) at one of the town's many green spaces, like Hammond River Park. Also known as Hammond River Nature Park, an individual on Google described it as, "a pretty scenic area surrounded by woods." This waterfront site features three dog-friendly trails of varying difficulty. In any case, keep in mind that several reviewers say that there are steep trail segments that some hikers may find challenging.
Another option for a picturesque (and perhaps easier) trek is Ritchie Lake Park. It features a path that allows visitors to stroll the calm shores of this body of water, which is surrounded by trees and other flora. Moreover, visitors can access the town's QR Trail on Pettingill Road, only a few feet away from Ritchie Lake Park. From here, they can take this nearly 2-mile paved path all the way to Quispamsis Road and back. It should be noted that there is a Quispamsis-based group, known as KV Walkers, that hosts guided excursions on the Kennebecasis Valley's trails. These are usually held in the summer, and upcoming event announcements can be found on social media.
For folks who prefer cycling over hiking, Quispamsis features the Millennium Cycle Bike Park. Here, one can traverse a variety of trails through the forest, ranging from beginner to advanced. Of course, there are countless other outdoor adventures to be had in New Brunswick. For example, St. Andrews, Canada's charming coastal escape with a lovely garden and whale watching, is only a little over an hour away from Quispamsis.
Splash and swim in Quispamsis
Quispamsis generally has snowy winters, though the icy weather might not necessarily deter hikers and bikers from hitting the trails. Nevertheless, there's another activity people look forward to in Quispamsis. When summer rolls around, they can go for a swim (a low-impact exercise highly recommended for seniors) in the Kennebecasis River, including at Meenan's Cove Beach. Located at Meenan's Cove Park, lifeguards are on-site during this time of year. However, reviewers warn that the shore is rocky and do recommend bringing water shoes. Still, this doesn't stop visitors from sunbathing.
Additionally, many describe it as a family-friendly destination. Thus, if you're looking for a spot that both you and the grandkids will enjoy, consider Meenan's Cove Park. "It is more than just a beach; it's a well-rounded recreational destination," explains a review on Google. Meenan's Cove Park features a playground, volleyball courts, and a boat launch. As such, it's common to see small vessels traversing the Kennebecasis River. Summer swimming is also offered at the outdoor 97.3 The Wave Pool at Quispamsis' Qplex. It's divided into three sections, and among them is a six-lane pool, perfect for doing laps. Discounted memberships for the 97.3 The Wave Pool are available for local seniors, and free public swimming is typically offered throughout the season as well (schedules are posted on Quispamsis' website).
While Quispamsis' recreational activities will definitely keep retirees busy, there are more destinations to explore nearby. This includes Saint John, the aforementioned big city with excellent healthcare. Beyond that, it's also Canada's oldest incorporated city with a charming downtown. You're also close to St. Martins, a village offering a scenic fairytale getaway, making Quispamsis a wonderful home base for all sorts of adventures.