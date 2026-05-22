This Top Retirement Spot In Canada Is A Riverfront New Brunswick Charmer With Parks, Trails, And Swimming

Do you dream of spending your golden years in Canada? How about New Brunswick, which counts both English and French as official languages? This province is situated next to the state of Maine and is home to what The Globe and Mail calls one of Canada's most livable cities for retirement: Quispamsis. Undoubtedly, this Kennebecasis Valley destination has earned the honor due to its wealth of recreational offerings, as well as its natural beauty. Located on the Kennebecasis River, Quispamsis is a verdant suburb with a population of around 20,000. It has an assortment of parks, trails, and aquatic adventures on this body of water to boot.

However, these aren't the town's only perks for retirees. Quispamsis features the Qplex, a facility that offers free ice skating (including for seniors) and an indoor walking track (also typically free), among other activities. Quispamsis' location is another advantage. The town is less than a 20-minute drive away from Saint John Airport (YSJ) in Saint John, one of New Brunswick's largest cities. As a result, this destination is conveniently within reach from major metropolises across Canada and the U.S. Retirees also benefit from other big city amenities in Saint John. This includes access to St. Joseph's Hospital, known for its Health and Aging Program.

But above all, Quispamsis is arguably tailored to nature enthusiasts. That is, the town makes it effortless for retirees to spend time outdoors, where they can take in waterfront views and the fresh New Brunswick air.