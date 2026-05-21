The 'Jewel Of Florida's Gulf Coast' Is An Island Resort Blending Historic Charm With Top-Rated Prestige

Florida is one of America's top vacation destinations, drawing visitors to world-famous Orlando attractions like Walt Disney World and swanky seaside stays in hotspots like Miami and Palm Beach, renowned for their turquoise beaches fringed with sugary sand and dotted with beach resorts. While there's no shortage of incredible hotels strung across mainland Florida's bustling beaches, on idyllic Gasparilla Island, one of the Sunshine State's 200 barrier islands, a more serene and upscale coastal getaway awaits at The Gasparilla Inn. The celebrated "jewel of Florida's Gulf Coast," this coveted escape boasts historic charm, a prestigious pedigree, and exceptional recreation and amenities.

Nestled in the exclusive community of Boca Grande, The Gasparilla Inn, with sweeping verandas and mix of Queen Anne and Neoclassical architecture, exudes "Old Florida" charm. The resort, originally known as The Hotel Boca Grande, opened in 1911 with 20 rooms. By 1913, the property had undergone the first of several expansions and reopened as The Gasparilla Inn.

In the 1960s, the resort was snapped up by Bayard Sharp, a duPont family heir and friend of former President George Bush, a frequent Gasparilla Inn guest. During his 60 years of ownership, Sharp significantly transformed the property, expanding the number of rooms and detached cottages, completely rebuilding the resort's fabled beach club, and adding luxurious amenities like a dining pavilion, lap pool, spa, and tennis clubhouse. Today, The Gasparilla Inn sprawls across 180-acres and boasts 163 rooms and 33 suites. It's registered with Historic Hotels of America and on the National Register of Historic Places.