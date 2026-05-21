Between Jacksonville And West Palm Beach Is Florida's Oldest House That Now Stands As A Museum

While tourists come to Florida to enjoy its amazing white sand beaches and huge amusement parks, it also has quite a bit of history. A common consensus among historians is that Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León and his sea-faring crew reached Florida's coast in 1513. Don Pedro Menendez de Aviles later founded the city of St. Augustine in 1565, making this city the oldest European settlement in the United States. This is why it is known as America's oldest city.

Among the many historical landmarks to visit in St. Augustine today is the Oldest House Museum Complex, also known as the González-Álvarez House. As the name suggests, this is the oldest Spanish colonial residence still standing. It was built way back in 1702, but this white and grey two-story home is in remarkable condition. Without the historical marker plaques, you might walk right by it without even realizing its status. The interior is where its significance is on full display. Artifacts in the kitchen, bedroom, and more show off what life was like for St. Augustinians in centuries past. To get the most out of your visit, join a guided tour. Tours run every half hour and are included with admission tickets.