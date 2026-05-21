Between Jacksonville And West Palm Beach Is Florida's Oldest House That Now Stands As A Museum
While tourists come to Florida to enjoy its amazing white sand beaches and huge amusement parks, it also has quite a bit of history. A common consensus among historians is that Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León and his sea-faring crew reached Florida's coast in 1513. Don Pedro Menendez de Aviles later founded the city of St. Augustine in 1565, making this city the oldest European settlement in the United States. This is why it is known as America's oldest city.
Among the many historical landmarks to visit in St. Augustine today is the Oldest House Museum Complex, also known as the González-Álvarez House. As the name suggests, this is the oldest Spanish colonial residence still standing. It was built way back in 1702, but this white and grey two-story home is in remarkable condition. Without the historical marker plaques, you might walk right by it without even realizing its status. The interior is where its significance is on full display. Artifacts in the kitchen, bedroom, and more show off what life was like for St. Augustinians in centuries past. To get the most out of your visit, join a guided tour. Tours run every half hour and are included with admission tickets.
The Oldest House Museum Complex includes more historic buildings and museums
The Oldest House Museum Complex includes other buildings that serve as museums too. All together, these buildings and their exhibits give insights into 400 years of the state's history. See how the region went from Spanish to British to American ownership and check out historic maps of Florida through the aptly named "Five Centuries of Our Coast." Don't miss the St. Augustine Surf Culture and History Museum here either. Shown through oral histories and local artifacts, these exhibits show how important surfing has been to the residents of America's oldest city for well over 100 years. Find this museum in the Tovar House, another 18th century structure included with Oldest House tickets.
In total, the Oldest House Museum Complex includes seven buildings and nearby properties all within a few blocks of each other. Perhaps the best place to start is the Webb Building, a structure dating back to 1925. Aside from serving as the complex's main entrance, it houses Manucy Museum, which focuses on St. Augustine's history. You can also grab your souvenirs at the Museum Store inside the Webb building too.
Find more historic structures just minutes from the Oldest House Museum Complex
After taking in the centuries of history around the Oldest House Museum Complex, take a break and relax in the onsite gardens. These reflect the passage of time too, given that the plants here were originally grown by Spanish, British, and American colonists. The palm trees, grapevine canopies, and big oak trees here provide some much needed shade from Florida's warm weather.
To visit more locations that reveal the lives of past Floridians, head just minutes north from the Oldest House to the Father Miguel O'Reilly House Museum, another 18th century home that became a home base for Catholic missionaries in the late 1800s. A few more minutes north puts you in the heart of Historic Downtown St. Augustine. Here you'll find more landmark buildings and the Bridge of Lions with its beloved imposing statues.
St. Augustine is an easy one hour drive from Jacksonville and a little less than four hours from West Palm Beach. This makes it a worthy addition to a beautiful coastal road trip. Even better, cutting through St. Augustine is an ocean drive known as the A1A Scenic and Historic Coastal Byway. Along the A1A, you'll find that panoramic views on Florida's Atlantic coast come with plenty more historic places worth exploring.